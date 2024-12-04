Gallery: Netball in Aberdeen and the north-east – 124 of the best pictures from through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Netball in Aberdeen and the north-east – 124 of the best pictures from through the years

With images from 1939 to 2020, a look through our archive of netball pictures from across the decades.

Netball in Aberdeen through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
Netball in Aberdeen through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Netball has been a popular sport in the north-east of Scotland through the years.

A plethora of talented young players have gone on to represent their country with distinction.

From the Aberdeen Primary Schools Rosebowl to the Netball Europe Open Championships at Aberdeen Sports Village, we have searched through our archives to dig out more than 120 of the best netball-related pictures.

Can you spot anyone you know?

The Linksfield School netball team which won the silver Rose Bowl in 1939. The teachers at the back are Mr Smith and Miss Kemp. The back row: Muriel Kemp, Cathy Duncan, Norma Oliphant, Bertha Cook, Flora Hall. Middle row: Flora McDonald, Annie Milne, Peggy Fowler, Vi Kessock, Chrissie Stirton. Front: Charlotte, and Kathie McLean.
The winning netball team from Rothiemay School in 1953. Submitted by Lena Harrower of Maud who is sitting first left and her sister Kirsty Reid who is in the back row on the right.
College of Education netball team 1962, winners of the Netball Association North District League Cup, which they have won for the second year. Left to right: M. Stalker; R. Ross; E. Tait; J. Young. Front row: A. Webster; K. Duncan, captain; W. Adam.
Mr J C Hunter, director of physical education for Aberdeen, with the finalists in the secondary school Netball competition at Harlaw in 1964. On the left are the winners from Northfield School and on the right St Peter’s School team. Receiving the cup is K Morrison, captain of the Northfield side.
Aberdeen Academy netball team with the North District League Cup in 1967. They are, back row, left to right: June Smollett, Vivienne Cowie, Lyn Cassie, Katherine Chapman, Margaret Craik. Front row: Miss M. Wisely (gymnast), Shiela Wallace, Pat Kirton, Heather Stalker (captain), Kathleen Warnock, Andrea Cormack (team mascot).
The Tullos Primary School netball team from 1968.
The Aberdeen Schools Primary Netball Select in 1973. They are, back row, left to right: Ruth Hutcheson, Mile End; Janine Bohler, Woodside; Jean Henderson, Smithfield; Loraine Forman, Quarryhill; and Mrs Wilma Gillanders, Convenor of the Netball Committee. Front row, left to right: Sandra Penman, Quarryhill; Dorothy Melvin, Woodside; Carol Ingram, Quarryhill; and Karen Murray (Hanover Street) Reserve. The girls were about to represent Aberdeen at the Inter District Tournament at Glenrothes Sports Centre.
Hazlehead Academy won the Aberdeen Netball League for the third successive year in 1973. The Hazlehead girls just failed to complete their league programme with a 100% record when they lost 21-23 to Misfits in their last game.<br />The triumphant Hazlehead team is left to right: Evelyn Carsey, Moira Campbell, Hilda Milne, Audrey Farquharson, Maureen Reith, Carol Stevenson and Valerie West.
St Peter’s RC School junior netball team, winners of the Junior Cup in 1973. Back row (left to right) – Diane Goonan, Heather Mitchell, Heather Webster, Jacqueline Rae, Moira Forgie. Front – Lorraine Burke, Carole Grant, Audrey Bruce, Denise Sangster.
St Peter’s RC School senior netball team, winners of the Senior Rosebowl in 1973. Back row (left to right) – Maureen Malone, Diane Gordon, Mary Stewart, April Garden. Front – Patricia Doherty, Anne-Marie Shaw, Elizabeth-Marie Slevin, Veronica Doherty.
Valerie West (17), on the left, from Hazlehead Academy and Hazel McDonald (16), a pupil at Hilton Academy, were selected for the Scottish Schoolgirls’ netball team in 1974.
Cornhill Primary School girls’ netball team with the Aberdeen Primary Schools Rosebowl which they won in 1975.
Pictured in 1976 are the members of the Aberdeen University netball team with their coach (centre) Jenny Boyd and the Summer League Trophy. The team is, left to right, Joanna Craib, Annette Cruickshank, Ellen Kennedy, Lis Pucci, Clare Dallas-Ross, Anne McDonald, Lorraine Irvine (captain) and Penny Kidd.
These Cults and Milltimber primary pupils took part in a junior netball competition as part of Cults Gala and Sports Week in June 1976.
The staff of Tullos School, Aberdeen, pictured before the annual teachers v pupils netball match in 1977. The theme for the year was the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Headmaster Jack Marriott is on the left of the back row. Picture submitted by Joan Murray, back row third from left.
Three teams shared the honours at the senior and junior finals of the Aberdeen Junior Netball Association at Kincorth Academy in 1977. In the junior final Bankhead Academy beat Torry Academy by 21 points to two, while in the senior contest Hazlehead Academy and Kincorth Academy drew 15-15 after an exciting tussle. Our picture shows the three teams. Back row (left to right): Kincorth – Alison Milne, Carol Bertie, Maureen Cross, Christine Law, Joan Gordon, Lesley Coutts, Carolyn Cumming and captain Moira Taite, Hazlehead – Maureen McDonald (captain), Fiona Polson, Christine Reid, Sandra Laird, Claire Wilson, Alison Pritchard, Shirley McAdam, Sarah Bertram, Kathleen Merchant and Shelagh McGregor. Front row – umpire Miss Margaret Wisely; Bankhead – Janet Garner, Lynne Simpson, Jacqueline McKenzie, Hazel Ford (captain), Audrey Smart, Alison Runcie, Linda Brett and umpire Barbara Nicholson.
Cummings Park School netball team who won the Aberdeen Primary School Rosebowl in 1978. In the final they beat Mile End 3-2 after extra time. Back row (left to right) – Angela McGregor, Stella Middleton, Laura Fiddes, Jane Riddell. Front – Susan Leslie, Caroline Munro, Dawn Joss, Dawn Fougler.
Margaret Hogg with other members of Aberdeen Grammar School junior and senior netball teams, winners of their respective leagues in the Grampian Region Netball Association in 1979. Back row (left to right) – Jacqueline Laing, Gillian Hay, Vivienne Sharp. Centre – Susan Oliphant, Anne Watt, Ailsa Webster, Ann Oliphant, Ruth Hutchison, Judith Calder. Front – Carol Sargent, Fiona Gillanders (junior captain), Marie Milne, Lorna Dunbar (netball captain), Aileen Masson and Margery Coutts.
A hectic tussle for possession and Gayle Duguid (Woodside) gets there first to put her team on the attack in 1981.
Members of the Fernielea and Woodside primary schools netball teams admire the new Evening Express Shield before the match which launched the competition, at Fernielea in 1981.
Ashley Road celebrate being crowned Aberdeen primary netball champions – by one point – in 1983. Ashley Road captain Beverley Durham is pictured holding the shield. Also in the picture are the other members of her team (front row, left to right) – Suzanne McCall, Alison Wood, Leona Borthwick, Catriona Ogston, Kirsten Edward, Tracy Russell, Caroline Kennedy. The Middlefield finalists in the back row are (left to right) – Kerry Morrice, Caroline Bennett, Patricia Allen, Constance Stephen, Deborah Mowat, Karen McDonald, Lynne Miller, Diana Leslie, Fiona Christie.
Aberdeen’s Woodside School netball team pose for a picture in 1983.
Bridge of Don’s Middleton Park Primary School netball and football teams with their trophies after winning a competition involving eight primary schools in the Bridge of Don area in 1983. Holding the trophies are Christopher Ainslie (Anderson Trophy for football) and Wendy McDonald (Old Machar Community Council Trophy for netball).
Mrs Pam Simpson (centre left) presents the winners’ trophy yesterday to Gail Strachan, captain of Hazelunis netball team (Hazlehead Academy FPs and Aberdeen graduates), after the Aberdeen and District senior netball tournament at Westhill Community Centre. Also in the photograph are other members of the team (rear left to right): Carol Milne, Laura Garden, Catherine Bickel and Shirley McAdam. Front: Sarah Bertram, Joy Brinklow and Fiona Polson.
Hazlehead Wood Group team pictured in 1984. Captain Gail Strachan and her team who had lost only once in 50 games.
The Middlefield Primary School team which won the Aberdeen Primary Schools Netball Rosebowl in 1984. Back, from left, Kerri Stewart, Lesley Bartlett, Donna Merson and Donna Buchan. Centre: Fiona Innes, Debbie Atkinson and Vicky Mathieson. Front: Andrea Craig, Joanna Ardiles and Kerry Gordon.
Wood Group, Aberdeen champions in 1985. Back row, left to right: Jean Jenson, Fiona Stalker, Tracy Mackie, Joy Brinklow, Sarah Bertram, Gail Strachan. Front row: Anne Watt, Carol Milne, Laura Garden, Fiona Wilson, Carol Crawford, Mairi Hood.
Winners of the Bennachie Netball Trophy in 1986, Logie Durno Primary School. From left: Lara McRorie, Faye Keegan, Carol Shiach, Lesley Angus, Kerry Craig, Peril Ross and Nichola Moir.
Phoenix Netball Club in their first season in the Senior League in 1986. They are (left to right) Jackie Somens, Margaret Reid, Julie Christie, Sheila MacDonald, Lynne Whyte, Eileen McCombie, Jayne Bruce, Laura Ross, Angela Fraser and coach Fiona Polson.
Shona Keir (front) has first try at shooting practice during a Westhill Ladies Netball Club training session in Westhill Academy in 1987.
Four Wood Group players were on stand-by for Scotland duty at three levels in 1987. Left to right are Andrea Craig, Debbie Baxter, Anne Watt and Sharon Benzie.
The Middlefield Primary School netball team, winners of the Evening Express Trophy, are pictured in 1987. Holding the trophy is team captain Beverley Riach with Julie Wilson and Lynsey Falconer (front). Centre row – Leah Buchan, Nicola Donald, Julie Falconer. Back row – Jill Morland, Jay Harper, Kim Bennett and Lesli Davidson.
Brenda Bryant of Phoenix scores despite the blocking attempt of the Royals keeper in a Summer Cup match in 1987.
The Aberdeen and District Association in 1987.  Aberdeen and District association president Jill Welsh (front left) is pictured presenting the Division I championship trophy to Gail Strachan, captain of the Wood Group team. The other members of the successful team (seated left to right) are Carol Milne, Anne Connor, Anne Watt, Shirley McAdam and Donna Hackett.
Under-18 internationals Sharon Benzie (right) and Debbie Baxter (left) give Scottish senior cap Anne Watt a taste of things to come as the three Aberdeen netball players prepared to take on Ireland in 1988. Sharon and Debbie already knew what it meant to play for their country, having featured in the Scottish team that lost to Wales earlier in the year. But Anne was preparing for her senior debut with the Scottish squad.
Members of the Westhill Primary School netball team in 1988 show off the Westhill Community Trophy, which was competed for annually by Crombie, Elrick and Westhill primaries. Front, from left: Natalie Morrice, Kerry Lynn and Jennifer Crane. Middle: Isla Goldie, Angela Farquhar and Susan Roland. Back: Lesley Steele, Joanna Harper and Aileen Keir.
Representative John Welsh of Cape Offshore, the sponsors of the Division 3 trophy, at the Aberdeen and District Senior Netball Association’s presentation of league prizes in 1988. The season’s honours went to Wood Group (Division 1), Phoenix (Division 2) and Total (Division 3), the trophies being accepted by the respective captains (front, left to right) Carol Milne (Wood Group), Jo Farrell (Total) and Jayne Bruce (Phoenix).
Aileen Masson (right), president of Aberdeen and District Netball Association, presents the Division 1 championship trophy to Anne Watt, vice captain of the Wood Group team in 1989.
Wood Group were in the mood to celebrate after beating Phoenix (1) 42-36 in the final of the Bon-Accord Challenge Trophy in 1989. Pictured are, back row (left to right) – Anne Wood, Jackie Paterson, Carol Milne, Joanee McDonald. Front – Chloe Paterson (mascot), Anne Watt, Debbie Baxter, James Wood (mascot).
All smiles from the Esson Properties team who won the Aberdeen and District Netball League Handicap Shield for the third year running in 1989. Pictured are: Gillian Lyall, Lorna McKendrick, Morag Cumming, Lesley Nicoll, Carol Fiddes, Suzy Fraser, Ann Middleton and Natalie Knaggs.
Getting down to the basics in 1989 before the start of a netball competition for staff of Aberdeen hospitals in the Beach Leisure Centre are (from left): Christine Glidden, Anne McKerracher and Pat Donald, umpire Debbie Baxter, Nigel Firth, Stephen Russell and Stephen Sandison.
Loch Offshore were the latest addition to Aberdeen and District Netball League in 1989. The team are pictured during a training session with manager trainer Rab Smith. The players are – (left to right) Lorna Cooper, Jackie Gilbert, Ailsa McLeod, Jillian Tough, Gillian Esson, June Fraser, Kathleen Gibert, Wendy Lorimer, Kate McLeod and Mandy Bray.
Pip Buckland, left, from New Zealand, was in Scotland on a two-year working holiday as a physiotherapist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. She is pictured in 1989 getting the physiotherapy netball team in high spirits as she shows them a Maori Haka dance in preparation for the ARI netball competition at the Beach Leisure Centre.
Players from the competing teams in the Schools Netball Association tournament at the Beacon Sports Centre in 1990. Northfield A beat Torry A in the final 5-4.
Girls of the Fintry Primary School Netball Team, in their strips, displaying a trophy.
Captain Claudia Henison (right) and vice-captain Jennifer Leaper of Hazlehead Academy netball team, found it was lucky Friday the 13th when they were presented with the trophy for the Aberdeen Junior Netball League on March 13, 1992, handed over by their coach, Mrs Lorna McKendrick.
Extra time was required before Hillocks Primary School emerged victors in the final of the Evening Express Netball Shield at Abbotswell in 1992. Hillocks netball captain Sarah Allen (11) and coach Helen Duncan (front right) are pictured on the right with the Evening Express Shield.
Gemma Innes (Hillocks Primary School, Bucksburn), left, scores for her team in the final of the Aberdeen and District Primary Schools’ Netball Association Rosebowl tournament against Elrick Primary School at Harlaw Academy in 1992.
Captain Claudia Henison (front) gets in some shooting practice with the other local girls who have been selected for the Scottish under-14 netball squad matches in Manchester. From left: Sally Bowman, Nicola Allison, Mari Borghesi, Jessica Bird and Julia Masson in 1993.
Upper Westfield Primary School netball team won the Aberdeen and District Rosebowl in 1993.
Bridge of Don’s Upper Westfield Primary celebrate a league and cup double in 1994. From left, Gemma Burdon (captain), Susannah Ray, Gail Kennedy, Jilly Brown, Lorna Wildgoose, Lisa Frisken, Maria Craik and Jennifer McKessick.
Bridge of Don Academy senior netball team show off their trophies in 1994. Back (from left), Nichola Fraser, Julia Masson, Vicki Stephen and Angela Emslie, with team coach Lynda Fraser. Front (from left), Pamela Emslie, Fiona Emslie and team captain Sarah Lemon.
Coach Heather Young and members of the Altens Community Centre mothers’ netball team who were having trouble booking playing time at Kincorth Sports Centre in 1994.
The start of the new Aberdeen & District Netball Association Junior Division in 1995 with Cults (green) versus Stonehaven (red) under 16s at Summerhill Education Centre.
Elizabeth Forno, captain of Westhill Primary School netball team, tucks away the Evening Express Aberdeen & District Shield in 1995. Her team-mates are (from left) Sarah Laws, Claire Cooper, Mhairi Smith, Helen Hamer, Rachael Hamill, Joanne Huson and Helen White.
Hat trick: Westhill Academy won the schools netball league for the third year running in 1995.
Bridge of Don Academy netball team, winners of the Grampian regional inter-schools finals at the Beach Leisure Centre, Aberdeen in 1996.

 

Aberdeen Netball development officer Caroline Walker presents the league trophy to Sub-Drill team captain Hilary Smith in 1997.
Netball enthusiasts who took part in a Netball Skills School at the Banks o’ Dee Sports Center are congratulated by Councillor George Urquhart. Coaches are Colette McNelis, Jackie Eggleton and Bernie Reid.
Kinellar Primary, winners of the netball contest at Westhill Gala.
The Mile End netball team in 1998. Back row, from left: Hollie Pirie, Lynne Wightman, Joanna Stewart and Chloe Stewart. Front: Katie McArthur, Tara Klein, Hollie Taylor, Elizabeth Ilett and Imogen Begg.
Cloverfield Netball Team. Back row from left: coach Denise Reid, Nicci McQuillan, Lynne Lawrence, Caroline Morrison, Claire Mooney and coach Carol Caruth. Front: Nicola Alexander, Carron Begg, Alison Rennie, Donna Kuchler and Amy Gibb.
Upper Westfield netball team. Back row from left: Kate Pridham, Kim Stephen, Lisa Philip and Kirsty Robertson. Front: Leanne Smith, Kelly Mitchell, Amie Cummine (capt), Laura Keith and Jennifer Ross.
Auchterellon netball team. From left: Donna McCabe, Ashleigh Johnston, Jo Mess, Stephanie Lyon, Natalie Parslow, Michelle Davidson, Claire Smith, Laurah Lee, Ashleigh Beaton and Suzanne Broadbent.
Cornhill primary school pupils received netball strips from Shell.
Claudia Henison from Aberdeen was picked for the Scottish netball team in 1999 and was preparing to head to Malta for the Euro Championship.
St Joseph’s netball team and Rosalyn Kelly, the teacher who coaches them, with the trophies they won in 1999.
Some of the players who took part in the mixed teams netball festival at the Beach Leisure Centre, Aberdeen, in May 1999.
Cults netball team in 1999. Back row from left: Kay Ritchie, Stacey Robb, Eilidh Collacot, Kirsten Renwick, Suzie Lewis, Fiona Potter. Front row: Anna Maxwell, Suzanne Malanek, Leona Minnelis and Hollie Black.
Hazlehead netball team. Back row from left: Katie McKay, Claire Harvey, Emma McGregor, Stephanie Boyd, Katie McPate, Lisa Jones. Front: Kirsty Reid, Gillian Hardie, Rebecca Dickson, Sarah McAlister-Hall.
Newhills netball team. Back row from left: Niki Brown, Martinne Davidson, Nicola Alexander, Suzanne Laing. Front: Donna Kuchler, Caroline Morrison, Grace McWilliam, Vicki Mooney.
Evening Express Netball Trophy winners – Auchterellon. Back row from left: Heather Carter, Sonya Mackie, Suzanne Broadbent, Rachel Anderson, Claire Ferguson. Front row: Paula Lamond, Clare Birnie, Katy Holding, Mimain Elsheikhi.
Woodside School netball team raised cash for equipment by having a sponsored walk. They are from left Natalie Thomlinson, Morven Knowles, Cassie Lumsden, teacher Linda Thomson, Anna Simpson, Leila Paterson, Charlene McNellis, teacher Pauline Donald, Karen Sinclair, Iffah Zainuddin.
The Aberdeen District netball team in 2000.
Youngsters who took part in the Aberdeen City mini netball festival at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre.
Susan Taylor, 11, leads out the Cults Primary School netball team when they raised money for Comic Relief. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Hazlehead primary netball team with their mascot celebrate winning the Rosebowl Trophy in 2001.
The Evening Express netball finals night was held at Abbotswell Primary School in 2002. Mile End won the tournament with Hannah Christie as their captain (front). Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
A women’s netball tournament was organised at the Banks o’ Dee Sports Centre to raise money for Cash for Kids.
The Aberdeen District Netball Association made their presentation night in 2002 an Abba theme night at the Mugiemoss Club.
Stonehaven girl Shona Jenkins selected for the Scottish under 19s netball squad.
Ian Nicol, managing director of Active Air Conditioning, presented Fiona Coull of treasurer of Hazlehead/Active Netball Club with a cheque for sponsorship. Back row – left to right: Sara Massie, Vicky Goosey, Louise Pittendrigh, Diane Manson, Ashley Taylor, Suzy Lewis, Stephanie Boyd, Claire Pearson. Front row – left to right: Alison Stewart, Linsey Brack, Carol Milne, Sian Williamson, Lynsey McGregor, Claire Manson.
PTA chairperson Alison Dressel hands over new netball kit to Cornhill pupil Rabecca Law in 2003.
The Upper Westfield netball team who competed in the Evening Express netball competition in 2003.
The Bucksburn team who competed in the Evening Express netball competition in 2003.
The Cults netball team who competed in the Evening Express netball competition in 2003.
The Mile End team which took part in the Evening Express netball competition in 2003.
Woodside School netball team celebrate winning the Rosebowl 2003 tournament.
A netball shootathon was held at Causewayend Primary School to raise money for kits and bibs.
From left, Verienne Belcher and Judith Wishart who are part of Aberdeen University netball team.
The netball teams that took part in the Evening Express Trophy: Auchterellon (back left), Meiklemill (front left) winners Airyhall (middle) and St Margarets (right). The tournament was held at Abbotswell Primary School.
Beacon netball team under-15s pictured in 2004.
Scotland netball player Claudia Henison teaches some youngsters how to play at St Machar Academy hall in 2005.
The Aberdeen District under-15 netball team A squad after winning a national tournament in 2005. Back row from left: Catherine Paterson (coach), Kimberley Knowles, Kirsty Milne, Hannah Leslie, Abbie Burr and Linda Thomson (manager). Front row: Davinia Ballantine (assistant coach), Francessca Lamb, Donna Lyon, Lyndsey Stark, Kirsty Menzies, Rachel Kidd, Abbi Fawcett and Louise Hall (assistant Coach). Front: Rebecca Gaudie (captain).
Aberdeen District under-15 netball team celebrate after winning all three major trophies in 2005.
Woodside netball team, winners of the Rosebowl in 2005. back row, from left: Megan Lawrence, Aleisha Douglas, Megan McCarthy, Christianah Abayomi-Daniel, Rebecca Aitken. Front row: Natalie Smith, Elisabeth Tweedie and Amy Scott.
Hazlehead netball team pictured in 2005. Back row from left: Kerry Gordon, Sharon Mason, Andrea McDougall and Fiona Coull. Front row: Stacey Stewart, Wendy Pennet, and Karen Massie.
Charleston Primary netball team with the Rosebowl in 2006. Clockwise from bottom left: Stephanie Philip, Hayleigh Hewitt, Danielle Garner, Megan Murray, Molly McDougall, Marianne Garden, Eilidh McLeod, Jo Bartlett.
Lisa Vosti who was going to Wales to play for Scotland in a netball tournament in 2006.
Claire Brownie who was nominated for the Chris Anderson medal for netball in 2006.
Robert Gordon’s pupils Hannah Leslie, left, and Abbi Fawcett, who were selected for the Scotland under-17 training squad.
MTM celebrate winning the league after beating Hazlehead in 2006.
Picture of Scotland international Claudia Henison with Robert Gordon’s College pupils.
Robert Gordon’s College PE teacher Stacey Stewart with team captains, from left, Cayce-Jade Innes, Lauren Pirie, Christy Welsh and Evonne Innes. The captains were to play in the Scottish Schools netball team finals.
Sisters, from left, Rachel Burr U15, Abigail Burr U17 (back) and (L-R) Lisanna Lamb U15, Francesca Lamb U17 of the Aberdeen District Netball Squad.
Aberdeen District under-15 netball A and B squads and the under-17 A and B squads.
Beacon under-17 netball team in 2007. Front row from left: Abbi Fawcett, Lindsey Stark, Natalie Bonner. Middle: Hannah Leslie, Leah Barron, Francesca Lamb, Catriona Smith. Back: Kim McRobbie, Stephanie Bremner, Rachel Kidd, Abigail Burr.
Eight Beacon netball players were called up to various Scotland squads in 2007. Front: Fiona Farquharson and Rachel Kidd. Back: Rebecca Snyder, Catriona Smith, Lyndsey Stark, Lisa Harper, CJ innes and Abigail Burr.
Fernielea School’s netball and football teams in 2008. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The Hatton of Fintray Netball team in 2008. Back row: Iona Coplay, Lauren Mears and Gemma Shaw. Middle: Alanna Paton and Caitlin Paton. Front: Megan Lott, Robyn Wink and Fiona McWilliam.
Robert Gordon’s pupils, from left, Kirsty Cadger (16), Emily Gray (16) and Fiona Farquharson (16).
Cults Primary School netball team in 2009. Back row from left: Holly Dawson, Rhiann O’Malley. Alex Munro, Laura Hannah. Front row: Anna Skinner, Freya Oswald, Sophia Thain, Anna Macpherson and Kahlin Gibson.
The winners of the Aberdeen District Rosebowl and Evening Express trophies are the primary 5/6 netball team at Auchterellon primary school. The girls are, from left, Rachel Anderson, Ashleigh Beaton, Claire Ferguson, Suzanne Broadbent, Heather Carter, Paula Lamond, Clare Birnie, Katie Holding, Miriam Elsheikhi and Sonja Mackie.
Captains Natalie Parslow, front left, and Clarie Smith, right, with the Auchterellon Primary School netball team, which won the Aberdeenshire Primary School Netball Rosebowl Trophy, with their mascot Pooh.
Pictured are the Lloyds 1 netball team – winners of Division 1 in 2010.<br />Back row, from left: Alison Smith (coach), Mhairi Smith, Catriona Moffat, Elaine Cartlidge, Kate Watson, Harriet Baird. Front row:  Karen Bell, Elizabeth Forno, Julie Milton, Pamela McNaughton and Pamela Dawson.
Youngsters from Airyhall, Hazlehead and Albyn primary schools attend a mini netball festival at Hazlehead Academy.
Robert Gordon’s S1 netball team: Front row from left: Jessica Harle, Chloe Trail, Aisha Sinclair, Janet Foster and Hannah Stewart. Back row: Lauren Caldow, Amy Cordiner, Thea Mayeux, Juliet Smith and Natasha Steward.
From left, Fiona Farquharson (Hazlehead), Christy Welsh (Robert Gordon’s College) and Emily Gray (Hazlehead), who had all been selected for Scotland netball squads for the U19 and U17 Netball Europe Championships 2011.
Christy Welsh who was nominated for the Chris Anderson Memorial Medal in 2011 for her success in netball.
Cults Primary School A team won the Rosebowl in 2011 at Harlaw Playing Fields. Pictured are Olivia Sykes, Fiona Charles (coach), Clara White, Juliette Bowman, Fiona Stewart, Emma Love, Katie Spooner, Caitlin Watson, Anna Munro.
Scotland take on Northern Ireland (in green) in the Netball Europe Open Championships at Aberdeen Sports Village in 2013.
Ashley Road Primary School’s netball club in 2014. Pupils are pictured with, left to right, coach Catriona Matheson, helper Marie O’Hanlan and Active Schools Co-ordinater Jacky Isitt.
The Aberdeen University’s Netball Club in 2015.
The Aberdeen Grammar School netball team who reached the final of the Scottish Cup. They were due to face James Gillespie High School in Edinburgh on 18 March 2020 but the final was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Back row from left: Isla Lappin, Maisie Munday, Katie Maciver, Josie Law, Hannah Powell. Front row: Eleanor Barr, Hannah Pearson, Caitlin Taylor.

