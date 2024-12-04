Gallery: Netball in Aberdeen and the north-east – 124 of the best pictures from through the years

Netball has been a popular sport in the north-east of Scotland through the years.

A plethora of talented young players have gone on to represent their country with distinction.

From the Aberdeen Primary Schools Rosebowl to the Netball Europe Open Championships at Aberdeen Sports Village, we have searched through our archives to dig out more than 120 of the best netball-related pictures.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Other galleries you may enjoy from our ‘Through the years’ series: