Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland closing in on British title shot after devastating stoppage win against Fraser Wilkinson

Aberdeen boxing champion Dean Sutherland is closing in on a British title shot after a devastating stoppage win against Fraser Wilkinson.

The 26-year-old successfully defended his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title when the referee stopped the fight two minutes and 56 seconds into the fourth round.

The title clash at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen was also a British and Commonwealth super-welterweight title eliminator.

Sutherland wants to fight for both the British and Commonwealth titles in 2025.

The Aberdonian lived up to his ‘Deadly’ ring-name by forcing two standing counts in the fourth round before the fight was stopped.

The British title is currently vacant while Sam Gilley holds the Commonwealth belt.

Both titles were scheduled to be up for grabs in a unification bout between Gilley and Louis Greene at York Hall, London in October.

However, the title fight was cancelled when Greene was forced to withdraw as he was suffering from a virus.

Greene and Gilley are expected to fight early next year for the British and Commonwealth titles although the bout has yet to be confirmed.

Sutherland will fight early next year in Scotland with the date around the time of the Gilley-Greene title clash.

It is to ensure that if either Gilley or Greene pull out Sutherland is ready to step in to fight for the titles.

Sutherland said: “In 2025 you will see me as the British and Commonwealth champion and going forward to bigger things as well.

“The British title is what I got into the sport for.

“We are waiting to see what will happen with the British title fight.

“I just talked with Joe (Ham, trainer) and my manager (Sam Kynoch) and we are probably going to have a keep busy fight.

“The British title is not going to be fought until the end of February or March between Gilley and Greene.

“We have a date set not in Aberdeen, but in Scotland, to keep busy but if Greene or Gilley pull out then I will be ready to step in.”

‘It was a clinical finish’

Sutherland now boasts a record of 19 wins (7KO) and only one loss.

It was in the fourth round when Sutherland’s ruthless finishing power triumphed over two-weight Scottish champion Wilkinson.

A crunching body shot was followed by a right over the top from Sutherland that rocked Wilkinson who was given a standing count.

Sutherland resumed his onslaught, pinning Wilkinson to the ropes as he unleashed a volley of shots.

The Moray fighter again had a standing count.

Sensing a stoppage Sutherland was ruthless and unleashed a vicious barrage of shots to the body and head.

Eventually it was a right hook that dropped Wilkinson, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Sutherland said: “It was a clinical finish.

“From the first minute of the first round I knew I could make Fraser work really hard just to keep me off.

“I knew he was going to tire and I was going to keep going forward.

“In the fourth round I was clinical, clean and didn’t rush or force anything.

“When you have the confidence to go forward that just gives you fuel to keep doing it.

“I landed a body shot and he felt it then I clipped him with a hook to the head and he went down.

“Fair play to Fraser for getting up but there was only one winner from there.”

McPherson impresses on ring return

Aberdeen lightweight Gregor McPherson extended his flawless pro record to seven wins from seven with a 60-54 victory over Rajesh Kumar of India.

McPherson, 20, dominated the fight, controlling the centre of the ring, using his jab effectively against former WBC Youth World Lightweight champion Kumar.

Opponent Kumar has a record of 16 wins (7KO), three losses (2 KO) and one draw.

The six-round clash was McPherson’s first fight since suffering a collapsed lung during the summer that required emergency surgery.

It was the second time in a year the rising ring star was hit by the injury having also endured the collapse of his other lung in October 2023.

Bartlett extends flawless pro record

Dingwall super-welterweight Ben Bartlett extended his pro record to nine wins from nine with a 60-54 victory against John Henry Mosquera (Columbia).

Bartlett is currently Scottish welterweight champion.

He was set to face Rico Marinovic for the Scottish super-welterweight title at the Beach Ballroom.

However, Marinovic had to pull out due to an injured shoulder.

Inverness welterweight Aidan Williamson secured a 60-54 win against Donnie MacInnes.

Williamson successfully bounced back from losing a Scottish title clash with Josh Sandford in October, the first loss of his pro career.

In an all Scottish super-featherweight clash Stephen Donald won 40-36 against Tony Morton.