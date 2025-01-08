Other sports Gallery: Gymnastics in Aberdeen and the north of Scotland through the years – 76 of the best pictures A look at some of the best gymnastics images from our archives. The City of Aberdeen Gymnastics Club pictured in 2010. Front row from left: Jane Davidson, Kate Cruickshank and Mia Mackenzie. Back row: Carmen Neat, Ciara Stenhouse, Victoria Cockburn, Saoirse Stenhouse, Antonia Lawrence, Kim Beattie and Sophie Flett. By Danny Law January 8 2025, 5:00 pm January 8 2025, 5:00 pm Share Gallery: Gymnastics in Aberdeen and the north of Scotland through the years – 76 of the best pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/6657365/gallery-gymnastics-aberdeen-through-the-years/ Copy Link 0 comment From talented internationalists to toddlers trying sport for the first time, gymnastics has been a popular pursuit in the north-east of Scotland through the years. With a huge amount of clubs in the area, such as Garioch Gymnastics, Bon Accord and Granitehill, there has been no shortage of gymnastics-related pictures for our photographers. Here are 76 of the best images from our archives. The team from the Beacon Modern Rhythmic Gymnastics Club were the only Scottish competitors at the British championships in Gloucester in 1983. From left: Nicola Ross, Susan Greig, Morag Scott, coach Aileen Forbes, Louise Hadden, Lindsey Allison, Kay Forbes and Jacqueline Roach. International gymnastics judge Margaret Higgins gives Jacquie Cryle, 10, of Dyce, a little support as she goes through a rhythmic gymnastics display. The youngsters attended the gymnastic summer school at the Hillocks Primary by the Beacon Sports Centre in 1985. Eight-year-old Sarah Will of Scotstown School gets some lessons on the beam from Rachel Bailey, a gymnastics coach with Aberdeen Leisure in 1991. Turriff Gymnastics Club’s presentation of trophies took place in Turriff Sports Centre. Individual winners were, from left, Gemma Mitchell (best junior), Shona Cruickshank (Dogmar Knox Trophy), Claire Brownie (endeavour), Loise Anderson (artistic) and Beverley Still (best gymnast). Cults girl Kathryn Elliott is jumping for joy as she celebrates the success of Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Gymnastics Club in 1994. Kathryn was aged 13 at the time. The club, for competitors aged from eight years to 14, collected a rich haul of trophies that year. Bon Accord Gymnastics Club members who won medals at an international competition in Cornwall in June 1994. In front are, from left, Lauren Carle, Hannah Dancey, Claire Kidd and Claire Simpson who won the Everest Challenge Trophy for the eight to nine age group. Laura Davies, a former Kemnay Academy pupil, was heading for Kuala Lumpur as a member of the Scottish Gymnastics team for pre-Commonwealth Games training in 1998. Seven-year-old Claire Smith who was nominated for the Chris Anderson Memorial Medal for gymnastics in 1998. Peterhead girl Janice Keith, a member of the Beacon Gymnastics Club, goes through her routine at the Scottish Hydro Electric School of Sport for outstanding North-East girls held in Newhills School in 1998. Lyndsey Miller, Charlie Osborne, Jennifer Mullen and Lyndsey Woods from Bon Accord Gymnastics in 2000. Gymnasts put on a display in Bridge of Don. Kristin Middleton who overcame serious injury to win a place in the Scotland gymnastics squad in 2001. Pictured in 2001, Granitehill Gymnastics Club members. Image: Nick Anderson/DC Thomson. <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Miree McCourt, 13, who took part in gymnastics courses at Garioch Community Education Centre in 2001.</span></span> Bon Accord Gymnastics Group had applied for money for the purchase of essential equipment in 2002. Forres Gymnastics Club chief coach Patsy Fraser-Mackenzie with Emma Larkin in mid-flight. Rhythmic gymnastics trophy winners at the Beacon Sports Centre in 2002. Six-year-old Amy Barbour (centre) with, from left: Jane Shearer (14), Gabrielle Thornton (11), Stacey Beats (11), Kerry Duncan (12), Magalie MacKay (11), Claire Smith (11). Magalie MacKay at the Beacon Sports Centre in 2002. The girls from Granitehill Gymnastics Club show their medals won at a competition in Fife in 2002. Six-year-old Kaitlin Reid, left, and members of the Granitehill Gymnastics Club pictured at a session in Summerhill Centre in 2003. The Granitehill Gymnastics Club show off their medals. Stonehaven Gymnastic Club returned from the North of Scotland Gymnastic Associations novice and intermediate compeition in Inverness in 2003. Garioch Gymnastics Club members have been selected for Scotland to attend the British Grades Championships. On the bars is Emma-Louise Donald, front left is Susan Emslie and front right is Adrianne Duncan. Four young gymnasts who were selected for the Scotland under-10 squad in 2003. Pictured, from left, Jasmine Forsyth, 8, Stephanie Milne, 8, Rebecca Houston, 8, and Ciorstaidh Nicol, 7. Bon Accord Gymnastics Club won 50 medals at the North District Championships in Perth in 2003. A gymnastics club at Northen College, Hilton Avenue, can not find a new home for the club in 2003. Pictured left is Francesca Christie, at the right is Lisa Huston and at the back is Monica Christie. They hope their club can find a new home. Oldmeldrum School pupils following the launch of a gymnastics award scheme. Nine-year-old Hannah Mackay, from Ellon, trained at the Garioch Gymnastics Club. The St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil was selected for the national gymnastics squad in 2004. Beacon Sports Centre Gymnastics Club members in 2004. Putting their best feet forward were the Beacon Club Rhythmic Gymnastics Girls who have been selected for the Scotland squad. From left: Gabbi Thornton, Stacey Beats, Kerry Duncan, Claire Smith, Magalie MacKay, Amy Barbour and Shannon Pickard. Balmedie Gymnastics Club were looking for a new coach in 2004. Pictured on the beam is Charlotte Hetherington. Forres Gymnastics Club members Alice Bidane, 11, centre, and twins Sammy, left, and Emma Larkin, 12, set off to Kelvin Hall, Glasgow, as part of the team of ten competing in Gymfest 2004. Beacon Boys Gymnastics Club were gearing up for an open day in 2004. Jasmine Forsyth, 9, and Ciorstaidh Nicol, 8, from Bon Accord Gymnastics Club who were chosen to join the Scottish Gymnastic Squad summer camp in 2004. Aberdeenshire Council Gymnastics and trampoline competition at Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie in 2004. Pictured competing is Banchory’s Heather Downie, 8. Pictured at the Aberdeenshire Council gymnastics and trampoline competition at Garioch Sports Centre from left were: Granitehill team’s Heather Morrison (coach), Stacey Morrison (trainee coach) and Lorna Presly (coach). Granitehill club – back row from left: Lauren Bowman, Casey Duncan, Erinna Simpson, Shelley Weston, Jennifer Leslie, Sarah Milne and Stephanie Gray. Front row: Katie McCormick, Seren Anderson, Zoe Gofe, Rachel Main and Melissa Cruickshank. Czech gymnasts visit Forres Gymnastics Club. Pictured are left to right: Johana Galuskova, Richard Vanek with Barbora Krizkova, Lenka Skvarilova and Monika Novakova (red). Pictured ahead of the Forres Gymnastics Club’s Summer Show in 2005 were, from left, Steffi Hudson (11), Emilie Bidaine (13) and Rachel Smart (11). Inverness Gymnastics Club members at the Dores Inverness-shire Gala Day. From the top left to right, Sally Donald, Alanna Munro, Lisa Anderson, Leanne Black, Anna Robertson, Livia Mackenzie, Gillian Mackenzie, Nicola Bell, Amy Renne and Lauren Bell. The award-winning Granitehill gymnastics squad at Summerhill Education Centre, Aberdeen in 2005. Magalie Mackay (left) and Gabby Thornton after returning from a gymnastics event in Belgium in 2005. Garioch Gymnastics Club members who competed in the Scottish beginners and intermediate gymnastics competition in Perth. Six Bon Accord Gymnastics Club members who were selected for the Scotland squad in 2006. From left: Erin Runcie, 8, Rebecca McGregor, 9, Ciorstaidh Nicol, 10, Jasmine Forsyth, 11, Rachael Nicol, 13, and Kirsty Cadger 13. Members of Garioch Gymnastics Club after a competition in 2006. Aboyne Gymnastics Club were facing closure in 2006 unless a new coach could be found. Aboyne Gymnastics Club members, from left, Gwen Newman, Catherine Ritchie, Madeline Newman, Isla Kitching, Lydia Newman and Danny Tapper. Back row, from left: Kirsty Cadger, Rachael Gilmour and Ciorstaidh Nicol. Front row: Rachael Nicol, Francesca Christie and Jasmine Forsyth, all of the Bon Accord Gymnastics Club in the new foam pit used to teach dismounts without fear of injury. Bon Accord Gymnastics Club’s Beth McCaw (left) and Joanne McKinnon who were selected for the Scotland under 10 squad in 2006. Aberdeenshire Council hosted a gymnastics and trampoline festival with more than 400 youngsters at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie in 2006. Pictured is 13-year-old Erinna Simpson from Aberdeen who trains with the Granitehill Trampoline Club. Medal winners at the Aberdeenshire trampoline gymnastics competition, from left, Lauren Farquhar, Lewis Watson, <br />Kirsty Middleton, Ria Paterson and Stephanie Barron. Garioch Gymastics Club members who were selected for the Scotland squad, from left: Jessie Smith, Jemma Ferguson, Hannah Mackay, Ashleigh Thompson nad Kerry Smith. Amy Stewart who won two gold medals at the British Championships in 2007. The Beacon Club Rhythmic Gymnastic team which competed at the Scottish Rhythmic Gymnastic Championships at West Lothian From back left, Gillian Bremmner, Gabby Thornton, Rebecca Bee, Emma Murray and Shannon Pickard. From front left, Carly Pickard, Amy Stewart, Gemma Lightbourne, Amy Barbour and Elspeth Allan. Garioch Gymnastics Club members. Back row from left: Kimberly Pratt, Catherine Amos, Rebecca Bruce, Rachel Kennard, Lee-Ann Donald. Front: Alana Cowie, Catriona Sweeney, Nicole Quirie. Four pupils from Glashieburn Primary School who qualified for the Scottish Schools Gymnastics finals in Perth. From left: Eden Craig, Jasmin Lumsden, Kimberely Tosh and Emma Barclay. Friends of Rhythmic Gymnastics who were hoping to get their hands on cash in the Evening Express Community Chest competition. Members of Stonehaven Gymnastics Club pictured in 2008. A school gymnastics competition was held at Aberdeen Leisure Centre in 2008. Peterculter primary school pupils pictured warming up were top, from left: Kate Cruickshank (9), Bethany Bruce (9), Freya Donnelly (9). Bottom: Heather Blasdale (9), Lauren Dyker (8), Ailie Clydesdale (9) and Katie Forbes (8). Beacon Boys’ Gymnastics Club at Northfield Academy in 2009. Members of the Bon Accord gymnastics team who won more than 30 medals in the Scottish Championships. Members of Garioch Gymnastics Club who competed at the Scottish beginners and intermediate event in 2009. Gymnasts from Aberdeen who won medals at the Scottish Schools finals at the Bell Centre, Perth. Top row from left: Leah Graham, Sophie Flett, Caitlin Wilson, Rachel Rose, Saoirse Stenhouse, Ciara Stenhouse, Claire Nicolson, Jack Cruikshank. Bottom row: Eniolubi Faleye, Lauryn McLean, Holly Davidson and Struan Davidson. The Garioch Gymnastics club champions in 2010. Amy Stewart who was a winner at the British junior championships in 2010. City of Aberdeen Gymnastics Club members in 2010. Front row, from left: Jane Davidson, Kate Cruickshank and Mia Mackenzie. Back row: Carmen Neat, Ciara Stenhouse, Victoria Cockburn, Saoirse Stenhouse, Antonia Lawrence, Kim Beattie and Sophie Flett. Aberdeen regional heat finalists who won medals at the Scottish Gymnastics Schools final. Beacon Boys Gymnastics Club pictured at Bucksburn Community Campus in 2010. Six gymnasts from Inverurie’s Garioch Gymnastics Club who have been picked to represent Scotland in 2011. From left: Jessie Smith, Nicole Quirie, Alix Still, Beth McCaw, Izzy Tolometti and Kerry Smith. Garioch Gymnastics Club members who competed at the Manchester Open in 2012. City of Aberdeen Gymnastics Club members at McClymont Hall in 2012. Beacon Boys Gymnastics Club. Becky Bee, a member Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics, who had made the Commonwealth Games gymnastic team.<br />She was pictured saying goodbye to members of Sport Aberdeen and the rest of the club. City of Aberdeen Gymnastics club members. Pictured in front are British champion Orianne Slater, left, and Scottish level five champion Emma Kelsey. Matangi Sankriti, Trish Swan and Kirsten Wood of Garioch Gymnastics in 2020. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson. Other galleries you may enjoy from our ‘Through the years’ series: Banks o’ Dee FC: 114 of the best pictures through the years Darts in Aberdeen through the years – the 100 best pictures Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club – the best 120 pictures from through the years Nigg Bay Golf Club through the years: More than 50 pictures from birdies, bogeys and birthday bashes at Balnagask Gallery: Netball in Aberdeen and the north-east – 124 of the best pictures from through the years
Conversation