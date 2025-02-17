Meet Scotland’s top angler – who is from Inverurie – as River Don fishing season gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Scotland’s top angler – who is from Inverurie – as River Don fishing season gets under way

We caught up with successful fly fisherman and president of Inverurie Angling Association Steven Corsar.

Steven Corsar with the Scottish National Fly Fishing League trophy by the River Don. Photos by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Callum Law

For Steven Corsar a childhood fascination with angling has led to him competing on the world stage.

Inverurie’s Corsar is Scotland’s top fly fisherman after success last year made him the first person to win the Scottish National Fly Fishing League three times.

He was Scottish team captain at the World Fly Fishing Championship in Slovakia in September 2023 and will be Scotland’s skipper again at this year’s World Championship in the Czech Republic in May.

While in September the 48-year-old will represent his country on home soil when a Five Nations event is held on the River Don and at Lochter Fishery near Oldmeldrum.

Corsar began fishing the River Don aged six with his grandfather John Runciman and believes angling is a sport that can provide entertainment and enjoyment for people of all ages and abilities.

‘Every person can get what they want to out of fishing’

For some it may be a relaxing pastime, but Corsar says for those who take part in competitions the sport is fast-paced and physically demanding.

Looking back on how he started, he said: “It was something I always wanted to do, I was always keen to go fishing with my granda when I was young.

“He showed me what it was about and I’ve been fishing ever since.

“For a lot of people it’s quite a relaxing thing fishing, but for those of us who compete it’s the opposite of that.

“You’re always trying to catch as much as you can and trying to push yourself as much as you can.

“When you’re fishing rivers you do need to be quite fit because you do a lot of wading and it can be quite hard on you physically.

President of Inverurie Angling Association Steven Corsar fishing the River Don.

“We fish in three hour sessions in competitions and you need to catch as much as you can in that time.

“When you’re fishing there’s a controller on the bank who measures and checks your fish.

“When you catch a fish you have to wade to the bank to get the fish to the controller and then wade back out.

“In some of the competitions I’ve fished in you might catch 40 fish in a session so that’s quite tiring, wading in and out 80 times. So that’s where the fitness levels come into it.

“But really every person can get what they want to out of fishing as a sport, you can fish at any age, there are no boundaries.”

Competing on the international stage

In the Scottish League and in the international events like the World Championship and Five Nations anglers compete across a variety of disciplines: rivers, stillwater – which is fishing a lake from the bank – and loch style, which is fishing a lake from a boat.

Corsar’s big breakthrough at international level came in 2013 at the Stillwater International event – where Scotland compete against England, Wales and Ireland – when he helped Scotland win team gold and also secured individual gold.

Since then he has won a further Stillwater International gold and two silver medals as part of the Scottish team, as well as claiming two individual bronze medals.

The parade in Inverurie to mark the opening of the River Don fishing season.

Meanwhile, at the 2023 World Championship, Corsar was the highest placed British competitor in the individual standings in 25th spot. As a team Scotland finished 13th at the end of five-day event, although they were the top performing side on day two.

Corsar added: “On the second day in Slovakia we were number one in the world which was a good day for us, unfortunately we didn’t manage to stay there.

“In terms of this year we’d like try to get ourselves in the top 10, that would be good. France, Czech Republic, Spain and Italy usually end up being the top four.

“There are normally around 30 countries who compete at the World Championship including the likes of America, Australia, South Africa and Japan so it’s a big event.

“I take a lot of pride in the things I’ve done with Scotland and individually in the Scottish League. The competitive element is what motivates me to keep fishing.”

Bisset remembered at opening of the season

Meanwhile, the Inverurie Angling Association paid tribute to honorary member Raymond Bisset at the opening of the River Don salmon fishing season on Saturday.

To mark the beginning of the 2025 season anglers marched behind a piper from St Andrew’s Church along Inverurie High Street to the Don, before the river was blessed and toasted with a dram of whisky by Reverend Rhona Cathcart, while the Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte had the first cast.

However, the association also unveiled a plaque and named one of the pools on the river in memory of Raymond, who died aged 81 in November 2023.

Raymond was the last Provost of Gordon District Council and first Provost of Aberdeenshire Council following local government reorganisation in 1996 and also received an OBE for services to public life in 1999.

Heather Bisset unveils a plaque by the River Don in memory of her husband Raymond.

He was a keen angler and Steven Corsar, president of the Inverurie Angling Association, said: “Raymond was well-known locally as Provost of Gordon District Council and then Aberdeenshire Council and he was also a member of our fishing club.

“He always tried his best to help the club, I knew Raymond from a young age because I fished with him when I was a junior.

“Raymond’s got a special place in the history of our club and it’s nice to have this memorial to him.”

High hopes for 2025

The Inverurie Angling Association fishes the River Don and River Ury at the Inverurie Burghs Fishings as well fishing the Don at their Ardmurdo and Keithhall Fishings.

Corsar is hopeful of another good season ahead and is keen to encourage more people to take up the sport.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte makes the first cast on the River Don.

He added: “Last year our numbers were very good so hopefully this can be another good season.

“We’ve got good membership and quite a few juniors taking up the sport as well.

“But we’re always happy to welcome new members so if people are interested we’re always willing to show them the river and help them get started.”

