Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland spars with former undisputed world champion ahead of title clash in New York

Sutherland will face undefeated defending champion Callum Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title on Sunday, March 16.

Former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor (left) sparring with Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image supplied by Dean Sutherland
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland has sparred former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor in preparation for his major title fight in New York.

Sutherland will face undefeated defending champion Callum Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title on Sunday, March 16.

The clash is the headline bout at the Big Apple’s iconic Madison Square Garden that has hosted legendary fights for greats such as Muhammad Ali and Ken Buchanan.

Sutherland, 26, has gone toe-to-toe with Taylor who in May 2021 became the first British boxer to become undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.

Former undisputed light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor (left) with Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland Image supplied by Dean Sutherland
Taylor, 34, also gave the inside track on Madison Square Garden having fought at the venue in June 2023.

Sutherland said: “I got some good quality rounds in sparring with Josh right at the very start of my training camp.

“Josh is the last Scottish boxer to fight at Madison Square Garden so I had a good chat with him about various things.

“Such as hotel rooms, good places to eat, where to go for a walk and decent gyms I could get access to for training.

“Also timings such as when to go out to New York.

“Josh gave me a great chat and insight.

“It is experience and knowledge that will add into the tool box.”

Scottish legend Taylor lost by unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez in a WBO world light-welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in 2023.

Sutherland’s title showdown with fellow southpaw Walsh in New York will be broadcast live globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Inside track from legend Josh Taylor

Walsh is the only professional boxer looked after and managed by Dana White, who owns the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Defending WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight champion Callum Walsh (left) with Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland at Madison Square Garden, New York Image supplied by Dean Sutherland
Boasting a flawless pro record of 12 wins from 12 fights (10 stoppages) Walsh is trained by legend Freddie Roach.

Ring great Roach has worked with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and four weight world champion Miguel Cotto.

Sutherland out to rock world boxing

Walsh has made two successful defences of the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight belt.

Sutherland is leaving nothing to chance ahead of the defining fight of his career as the Aberdonian bids to shock world boxing.

He said: “I will have limited options on what I can eat on fight week so Josh said I would be best getting in contact with a meal prep company.

“It even comes down to the timing of the flights over to New York.

“And the best sleep pattern to try to get into before I go there.

“Josh gave me so much great advice and I’ve taken it all on board.

“All so that I can maximise my opportunity to be able to perform over there.”

With a pro record of 19 wins (seven stoppages) and only one defeat Sutherland successfully defended his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title in November.

Sutherland living up to ‘Deadly’ nickname

Sutherland, nicknamed ‘Deadly’, stopped Fraser Wilkinson in the fourth round of their title clash at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

Dean Sutherland holds aloft the Celtic super-welterweight title after a successful title defence against Fraser Wilkinson in Aberdeen.
Dean Sutherland holds aloft the Celtic super-welterweight title after a successful title defence against Fraser Wilkinson in Aberdeen. Image: Ethan Williams

In preparation for his date with destiny in New York next month Sutherland has been packing in valuable sparring sessions.

Sutherland said: “I sparred with James Heneghan at the 4 Corners Gym in Liverpool, who is a 12-0 middleweight.

“I also sparred with Sean Arkwright who is a 7-0 middleweight.

“I got in there with big fighters and I look like the one in the bigger weight category.

“I’m stronger than a lot of these guys and not only been able to show punch power but also physically on the inside.

“I’ve also been able to show my maturity as well.

“I’m boxing when I want, fighting when I want to and my shot selection is like my name … ‘Deadly’.”

Conversation