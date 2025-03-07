Inverness half marathon: Naomi Lang on how growing up near Cairngorms laid foundations for athletics prowess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Inverness half marathon: Naomi Lang on how growing up near Cairngorms laid foundations for athletics prowess

Aberdonian Lang is striving for success when she competes in the 40th edition of the Inverness half marathon on Sunday.

Naomi Lang at the Run Balmoral event in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Naomi Lang at the Run Balmoral event in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Naomi Lang will put aside her mountain running instincts as she strives for success in Sunday’s Inverness half marathon.

Aberdonian Lang is a Great Britain mountain running international – but began her athletics career as a teenager with Aberdeen AAC, where she was coached by Andrew Ferguson.

She went on to study at Edinburgh University and is now based in Glasgow, where she runs with Cambuslang Harriers while retaining membership of Carnethy Hill Running Club.

While hill racing has only become a serious pursuit in recent years, Lang says her family’s fondness for the outdoors – and particularly the Cairngorms – has stuck with her from an early age.

Cairngorms
A general view of the Cairngorm mountains. Pic: Bruce W Masson.

The 25-year-old said: “Through university I was still doing mostly track and cross-country, but through all of that I enjoyed being in the hills.

“During Covid, I did a lot more hill running, and after that I started doing more racing.

“My family, and most of my friends, are very outdoor people.

“It’s what we do in our spare time and in all forms – whether it be running, cycling, walking or climbing.

“Growing up in Aberdeen, we went to the Cairngorms most often.

“Being in Glasgow now, a lot of the west coast stuff is a lot closer, which is nice.”

European gold with GB came during ‘whirlwind’ year

Lang enjoyed success at last year’s European off-road championships, where she combined an individual fifth-placed finish with being part of the GB & NI team who claimed gold.

Reflecting on that success, former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil Lang added: “Last year felt like a bit of a whirlwind. I had been injured through two winters, and barely raced.

Naomi Lang during the Run Balmoral event in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“I was just getting back to running when the trials for Europeans were coming up.

“I went into them with no expectations at all, but I made the team which I was really surprised about.

“When I went to the Euros I performed much better than I expected, which led to a few opportunities in the summer which I had not expected in March or April.

“A lot of the time I went into the races without any pressure on myself, and I was just having a good time.”

Inverness half the next pursuit for Lang

Following that success, Lang’s confidence is high as she turns her attention to road running ahead of the Inverness half marathon, which celebrates its 40th edition on Sunday.

Thousands of runners will take on both the Half Marathon and 5K races. Image: Supplied.

Lang’s only previous half marathon came in Edinburgh two years ago, when she finished second with a time of 1:16:12.

She had been due to compete in the Seville half marathon earlier this year – only for Storm Eowyn to put paid to her travel plans.

While Lang is hopeful ahead of this weekend, she acknowledges the strength of the Inverness field, with Nancy Scott and Kirsty Walker of Edinburgh AC among those also expected to challenge.

Lang said: “I was supposed to do the Seville half marathon at the end of January, but it was the weekend of the really bad red weather warning. I never managed to leave Glasgow.

“For a half marathon, that has maybe been a bit of a blessing.

Naomi Lang competing at the Run and Become Sri Chinmoy Invitational 5k at the Fife Cycle Park near Lochgelly in 2020. Image: Bobby Gavin.

“I had some Achilles issues towards the end of last year, so I had only just got going with the half training – but I have managed to get some good stuff in since then.

“I have done a half before, but it was on a bit of a whim.

“I was keen to see what could happen with doing a bit of training for it.

“I think the field in Inverness will be quite strong. I will focus on trying to run my own race, rather than my position, and I will see where that takes me.”

Meanwhile, Central AC’s Jamie Crowe is the fastest man in men’s field for the Inverness half, with a personal best of 1:4:19.

Aberdeen AAC’s Sean Chalmers – the Inverness winner in 2022 – is another contender and gave himself a major boost last weekend by overcoming extremely windy conditions to win the Nairn 10k in a course record time of 30:03.

Conversation