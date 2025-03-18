Rising Aberdeen boxing star Darya Ogston wins prestigious title in Sweden

Rising Aberdeen boxing star Darya Ogston is targeting multiple gold medal glory this year after landing a prestigious title in Sweden.

The 21-year-old, of CAIN Boxing Club, triumphed at the Golden Girl Championship in Boras, Sweden.

Darya beat England’s Saanya Mobeen by unanimous decision in the final to secure the 48kg title.

Now Darya has her sights set on glory at the Scottish championships later this month.

More than 500 boxers from around the world competed at the all female Golden Girl Championship in Sweden.

Darya reckons the tournament is proof of the stellar rise of women’s boxing.

The ring champion pinpoints the high-profile world title showdowns between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as a driving factor.

Topping the podium in Sweden

And for any critics who knock women in the sport Darya has a clear message – get into the ring with a female boxer and your mind will quickly change!

Darya said: “Winning in Sweden was a fantastic experience and the first time I have boxed overseas.

“My opponent was a come forward fighter but my coaches had studied her so I knew what I had to do to beat her.

“I had to pick my shots, keep it long and not let her close the gap.

“Next up I have the nationals on March 22 which I have been training so hard for as I’m hoping to be national champion.

“If I do well in the nationals I will hopefully get to compete in the British championships and push to become British champion.”

The inspiring rise of women’s boxing

Founded in 2009 the Golden Girl Championship is for female boxers in all categories.

Previous winners at the tournament include current WBC Bantamweight champion Tatyana Zrazhevskaya (Russia) and former world champion Nien Chin Chen (Taiwan).

Darya said: “We flew to Amsterdam before going on to Sweden.

“Even at Amsterdam airport there were so many girls going to the tournament from different countries all over the world, as far afield as Australia.

“There were girls from all different levels and more than 500 entries.

“It shows women in boxing is growing day by day which is great to see.

“There are some people and traditional coaches who maybe think females shouldn’t be in the sport.

“What me and my club have to say to them is get in the ring with them.

“Then you will change your mind.”

Darya believes the world title fights between Taylor and Serrano has been pivotal in the rise of women’s boxing.

Importance of Taylor-Serrano fights

The bout between Taylor and Serrano was the first women’s boxing match to headline the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 2022 clash for the undisputed light welterweight title was named Fight of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Event of the Year by The Ring.

In a rematch Taylor retained her undisputed world crown with a points win against Serrano in another classic in Texas last November.

The rivals have set a third undisputed world title clash for July 11 at Madison Square Garden in a planned all women’s card to be broadcast live on Netflix.

Darya said: “When I was boxing at 14-years-old there were so few girls in the sport.

“Now I’m 21 and the amount of females in the sport is so high now.

“I have a great opportunity to go to Ireland in May with a female squad for a Dublin select against Scotland.

“I think Katie Taylor has had a big impact by pushing forward females in boxing.

“You always say ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’.

“Female fights were never being shown but then you had Taylor and Serrano headlining huge fights.

“Women have respect in the sport now because of amazing people like Taylor and Serrano putting their all into these competitions.

“It is such an inspiration.”

Darya boxes out of CAIN ABC which is based at the Sheddocksley Community Centre in Aberdeen.

The next generation of boxing talent

Newly crowned Golden Girl Championship winner Darya aims to inspire the next generation of female fighters.

She said: “At my club CAIN there are so much young girls coming through.

“I would like to think they look up to me as an inspiration.

“All the boys really respect the girls and everyone is treated as equals. I spar with boys all the time.”