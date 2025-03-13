Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland aims to shake up world boxing with stoppage win in New York title fight

Dean Sutherland is under no illusion he will have to stop undefeated Callum Walsh in New York to shock world boxing.

Aberdonian Sutherland will face defending champion Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title on Sunday.

The clash is top of the bill at iconic boxing mecca Madison Square Garden – where legends such as Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard have fought.

Boasting a flawless pro record 12 wins from 12 fights (10 by stoppage) Walsh has made two successful defences of the title.

The title showdown is being broadcast live globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Sutherland reckons fighting a USA-based boxer on his home turf in front of a partisan crowd means he must secure a stoppage victory.

Sutherland, 26, said: “I totally understand that in New York I could box the ears off him for 10 rounds and I won’t get the decision.

“I am under no false pretences.

“I have one objective and that’s to make sure it doesn’t go to the final bell.

“There is also an understanding that if I get caught then they are most likely going to step in.

“It is these little things you have to be aware of.

“I just have to go in there and produce the best tactical gameplan and show what we have been working on.

“Although I’m not going to force myself looking for the stoppage the only way I’m going to get the win is to stop the fight.”

The prestigious WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight belt has previously been held by ring greats Julio Cesar Chavez and Jermell Charlo.

Rematch clause in title fight contract

In preparation for the bid to rock world boxing Sutherland has been in a camp in Glasgow with trainer Joe Ham Snr.

He also packed in sparring sessions with former undisputed light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor.

Sutherland goes into the bout at Madison Square Garden on a high having retained his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title in November.

In an impressive display Sutherland stopped two weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson in the fourth round.

Walsh is rated as one of the hottest prospects in world boxing and is trained by ring great Freddie Roach.

Roach trained eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Sutherland said: “Taking this fight opened up many opportunities… but just wait until I beat Walsh in New York.

“That will really create a lot of waves.

“There is a rematch clause in the contract.

“However, with the way I aim to perform I don’t think they will take the rematch.

“Taking out a huge name with a massive backing on an unbelievable platform will open so many doors for me.

“Then it will be open season for me on anybody and any promotion.”

Sutherland to unleash ‘ruthlesness’

With a pro-record of 19 wins (seven KO) and only one defeat Sutherland has a proven track record of wining titles.

Sutherland won the WBC International Silver and WBO Youth belts at welter.

He then stepped up a division to claim the BBBofC Celtic title at super-welter.

Sutherland says: “I am now able to produce so much punch power.

“When I was fighting at welter I was taking too much out of my body to make the weight.

“Now with my strength programme an explosive power is translating over massively into my spars and performances.

“I have a ruthlessness and spitefulness now.

“Now I know when to let my go and keep throwing until the opponent is not going anymore.”

Sutherland jetted to New York on Monday and has been involved in activities to promote the fight.

Sticking to strict fight strategy

A face-off with Walsh was held at the top of the iconic Empire State Building.

Walsh initially won the belt with a ninth-round stoppage of Dauren Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan) at Madison Square Garden in March 2023.

He has made two successful title defences with both second-round stoppage wins.

Sutherland said: “I’m expecting Walsh to be very excited in the first couple of rounds.

“That will be due to the atmosphere and the crowd being right on top.

“He will come out very fast.

“However we have a fantastic gameplan we have been using in all of my sparring sessions in the build up.

“Not just certain shots but boxing a certain way for a certain number of rounds before changing it up.

“Ideally it will make Walsh get frustrated and fall short.

“Then when it hits round five or six that’s when I’m going to take over and start using my gas-tank.

“I was absolutely flying during sparring, and you could honestly put me in for 20 rounds no problem atall, let alone 10.

“I feel fantastic.”