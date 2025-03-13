Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland aims to shake up world boxing with stoppage win in New York title fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland aims to shake up world boxing with stoppage win in New York title fight

Sutherland is bidding for an historic win when facing undefeated defending champion Callum Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title.

Boxer Dean Sutherland at the Empire State Building in New York ahead of his title fight against Callum Walsh.
By Sean Wallace

Dean Sutherland is under no illusion he will have to stop undefeated Callum Walsh in New York to shock world boxing.

Aberdonian Sutherland will face defending champion Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title on Sunday.

The clash is top of the bill at iconic boxing mecca Madison Square Garden – where legends such as Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard have fought.

Boasting a flawless pro record 12 wins from 12 fights (10 by stoppage) Walsh has made two successful defences of the title.

The title showdown is being broadcast live globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland pictured in New York with the Empire State Building towering behind him.
Sutherland reckons fighting a USA-based boxer on his home turf in front of a partisan crowd means he must secure a stoppage victory.

Sutherland, 26, said: “I totally understand that in New York I could box the ears off him for 10 rounds and I won’t get the decision.

“I am under no false pretences.

“I have one objective and that’s to make sure it doesn’t go to the final bell.

“There is also an understanding that if I get caught then they are most likely going to step in.

“It is these little things you have to be aware of.

“I just have to go in there and produce the best tactical gameplan and show what we have been working on.

“Although I’m not going to force myself looking for the stoppage the only way I’m going to get the win is to stop the fight.”

The prestigious WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight belt has previously been held by ring greats Julio Cesar Chavez and Jermell Charlo.

Rematch clause in title fight contract

In preparation for the bid to rock world boxing Sutherland has been in a camp in Glasgow with trainer Joe Ham Snr.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland at the Empire State Building in New York. Image: Shutterstock
He also packed in sparring sessions with former undisputed light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor.

Sutherland goes into the bout at Madison Square Garden on a high having retained his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title in November.

In an impressive display Sutherland stopped two weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson in the fourth round.

Walsh is rated as one of the hottest prospects in world boxing and is trained by ring great Freddie Roach.

Defending WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight champion Callum Walsh (left) with Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland at Madison Square Garden, New York Image supplied by Dean Sutherland
Roach trained eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Sutherland said: “Taking this fight opened up many opportunities… but just wait until I beat Walsh in New York.

“That will really create a lot of waves.

“There is a rematch clause in the contract.

“However, with the way I aim to perform I don’t think they will take the rematch.

“Taking out a huge name with a massive backing on an unbelievable platform will open so many doors for me.

“Then it will be open season for me on anybody and any promotion.”

Sutherland to unleash ‘ruthlesness’

With a pro-record of 19 wins (seven KO) and only one defeat Sutherland has a proven track record of wining titles.

Boxers Callum Walsh (L) and Dean Sutherland (R) face off at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. Image: Shutterstock
Sutherland won the WBC International Silver and WBO Youth belts at welter.

He then stepped up a division to claim the BBBofC Celtic title at super-welter.

Sutherland says: “I am now able to produce so much punch power.

“When I was fighting at welter I was taking too much out of my body to make the weight.

“Now with my strength programme an explosive power is translating over massively into my spars and performances.

“I have a ruthlessness and spitefulness now.

“Now I know when to let my go and keep throwing until the opponent is not going anymore.”

Boxers Callum Walsh (L) and Dean Sutherland (R) face off at The Empire State Building in New York. Image: Shutterstock
Sutherland jetted to New York on Monday and has been involved in activities to promote the fight.

Sticking to strict fight strategy

A face-off with Walsh was held at the top of the iconic Empire State Building.

Walsh initially won the belt with a ninth-round stoppage of Dauren Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan) at Madison Square Garden in March 2023.

Boxers Callum Walsh (L) and Dean Sutherland (R) face off at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. Image: Shutterstock
He has made two successful title defences with both second-round stoppage wins.

Sutherland said: “I’m expecting Walsh to be very excited in the first couple of rounds.

“That will be due to the atmosphere and the crowd being right on top.

“He will come out very fast.

“However we have a fantastic gameplan we have been using in all of my sparring sessions in the build up.

“Not just certain shots but boxing a certain way for a certain number of rounds before changing it up.

“Ideally it will make Walsh get frustrated and fall short.

“Then when it hits round five or six that’s when I’m going to take over and start using my gas-tank.

“I was absolutely flying during sparring, and you could honestly put me in for 20 rounds no problem atall, let alone 10.

“I feel fantastic.”

