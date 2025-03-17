WATCH: Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s New York dream ends in brutal first round knock-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

WATCH: Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s New York dream ends in brutal first round knock-out

Aberdonian's hopes of creating a shock were dashed devastatingly by Ireland's Callum Walsh at Madison Square Garden

By Paul Third
Dean Sutherland, right, is knocked out by champion Callum Walsh of Ireland at Madison Square Garden. Image: Shutterstock
Dean Sutherland, right, is knocked out by champion Callum Walsh of Ireland at Madison Square Garden. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s dream of shocking the world were dashed in devastating fashion as he suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Irishman Callum Walsh in New York.

Sutherland had hoped to upset champion Walsh, who boasted a flawless professional record of 12 wins from 12 fights, in their WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight contest at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

But Sutherland was no match for the American-based Irishman, as he was dropped in ruthless fashion by the Cork light-middleweight with 20 seconds remaining of the opening round.

Sutherland was tipped to be a step up in class for Walsh, who is trained by Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach in Hollywood, but instead he fell victim to the rising star.

Walsh showed concern for his beaten opponent, who appeared to be momentarily knocked out cold, but Sutherland was responsive and back on his feet before being checked by the ringside doctor following the bout.

The victorious champion paid tribute to his beaten rival after the fight.

Walsh said: “Dean Sutherland was a great opponent, very respectful all week. His team: unbelievable. They made this fight week very good.

“I knew coming into this fight that he was going to be dangerous, but I’m getting older, I’m getting stronger, and that was my best performance so far against my best opponent.

“I was born for this. I’m destined to be the best fighter in the world. I’m getting stronger and stronger and I’m showing it each time. And I’m looking forward to the future.”

Callum Walsh of Ireland (orange and silver trunks) knocks out Dean Sutherland of Scotland (blue trunks) in the first round during their Super Featherweight fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Image: Shutterstock.

Conversation