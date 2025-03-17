WATCH: Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s New York dream ends in brutal first round knock-out

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s dream of shocking the world were dashed in devastating fashion as he suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Irishman Callum Walsh in New York.

Sutherland had hoped to upset champion Walsh, who boasted a flawless professional record of 12 wins from 12 fights, in their WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight contest at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

But Sutherland was no match for the American-based Irishman, as he was dropped in ruthless fashion by the Cork light-middleweight with 20 seconds remaining of the opening round.

Sutherland was tipped to be a step up in class for Walsh, who is trained by Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach in Hollywood, but instead he fell victim to the rising star.

Walsh showed concern for his beaten opponent, who appeared to be momentarily knocked out cold, but Sutherland was responsive and back on his feet before being checked by the ringside doctor following the bout.

The victorious champion paid tribute to his beaten rival after the fight.

Walsh said: “Dean Sutherland was a great opponent, very respectful all week. His team: unbelievable. They made this fight week very good.

“I knew coming into this fight that he was going to be dangerous, but I’m getting older, I’m getting stronger, and that was my best performance so far against my best opponent.

“I was born for this. I’m destined to be the best fighter in the world. I’m getting stronger and stronger and I’m showing it each time. And I’m looking forward to the future.”