WATCH: Aberdeen boxing veteran Lee McAllister lands 50th pro win with 1st-round stoppage – with Malta and Nigeria bouts next

In his first fight for more than a year, Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister clinically stopped former Ghanaian title-contender Godwin Cudjoe.

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister in action. Picture by Kami Thomson DCT Media
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boxing champion Lee McAllister registered an emphatic first-round stoppage in his first fight in more than a year – and is now set to pack in two overseas fights in a week!

Former two-weight Commonwealth champion McAllister may be 42 years old, but he wasted no time in despatching Godwin Cudjoe in Essex.

The victory at the Arlington Ballroom in Leigh on Sea is the 50th professional win for the Aberdeen Assassin, who made his debut 23 years ago in October 2002.

In a gruelling double-header, McAllister will next fight in Malta on April 11, before jetting out to compete in Nigeria on April 18.

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister recently won his 50th professional fight with a first round stoppage.
McAllister admits he set up the overseas bouts after a few drinks while watching Aberdeen crushed 5-1 by Celtic at Parkhead last month.

McAllister proud of longevity and targeting more title glory

McAllister says he hopes his longevity can inspire people who train at his Assassin Health and Fitness Village.

He said: “Reaching 50 pro wins is something I always wanted to achieve and now I’ve done that.

“I’ve won 19 professional belts and would like to get 20, however, one punch can change a fight, so you can’t take anything for granted.

“When you take into consideration my time in the amateurs and then as a pro, I have been boxing for 32 years now.

“It is the love of the sport that keeps me going and inspiring others.

“A lot of kids and adults train with me that come from so many different backgrounds.

“I’m showing that age is just a number, as I’m in my 23rd year as a professional fighter.

“I have had times out when I have been injured, but I’m in good form.

“It has been more than a year since my last fight due to injuries.”

On the same bill, Aberdeen heavyweight Dave McDonald narrowly lost out on points against Neil Derry.

‘Boxing is like a game of chess’

McAllister’s opponent Cudjoe is from Accra, Ghana and previously boxed for the Ghanaian super-lightweight title. He lost that title fight by fourth-round stoppage.

His meeting with McAllister was McAllister’s first fight since beating Norberto Caso on points at the Rich Energy Arena, Aberdeen on December 9, 2023.

McAllister said: “I turned him, hit him with a left and his legs went.

“Then landed a left hook on the top of his head in the corner.

“I was surprised to get the first round win as I didn’t have much sparring before the fight.

“However, my timing and distance was quite good.

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I’m a mature campaigner and one thing in life you can’t buy is experience.

“I have so much boxing experience and the fights just get easier and easier as I’m more controlled – I don’t get as carried away with myself anymore.

“Boxing is like a game of chess and the smartest come out on top, and I’m switched on in the ring.”

The first-round stoppage of Cudjoe was the opening bout of a trilogy of fights for McAllister.

Two overseas fights in a week after few drinks

He will jet out to Malta and Nigeria to compete next week accompanied with Assassin Health and Fitness Village boxers McDonald and Charley Brown.

Lee McAllister wins the WBO Inter-Continental title in Accra, Ghana.
Lee McAllister wins the WBO Inter-Continental title in Accra, Ghana. Image: Gianluca Di Caro.

McAllister has experience of fighting overseas, having won the WBO Inter-Continental title in Ghana in April 2022.

He stopped Nigerian Olaide Fijabi in the second round to take the title – which had previously been held by Kell Brook and Frankie Gavin.

McAllister also won the Ghanaian title in March 2021.

He secured that belt with a third-round stoppage of Korley Collison in Acrra, Ghana.

McAlister said: “I have two overseas fights lined up within a week starting with Malta on April 11, then Nigeria on April 18.

“I agreed to the fights when I was watching Aberdeen’s game against Celtic and had a few drinks. After a few pints, I ended up booking all the flights!

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAlllister displays the Ghana title in Accra.

“I’m going across with Dave McDonald and Charley Brown, who will both also fight.

“The heat will not be too much of an issue as I have boxed in Africa before, and the fight will be in an air conditioned venue.

“It will be a great experience for myself, Dave and Charley.”

