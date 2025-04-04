Exclusive: Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson set to fight for major WBC title

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to box for a major belt in the Granite City next month as his ring rise ramps up.

The 20-year-old is understood to be closing in on a bout for the prestigious WBC Youth Intercontinental title.

Super-lightweight McPherson is set to fight for the title in a top-of-the-bill clash at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday, May 10.

It will be the first professional title fight for McPherson, who boasts a flawless record of eight wins from eight bouts.

Rated one of the hottest rising talents in Scottish boxing, McPherson insists winning the belt will pave the way to many more title shots.

McPherson said: “It is a huge title and it will be a massive fight for me.

“There will be a step up in opponent, but these are the fights you need to take to get to the top.

“I’m blessed to be the main event in a title fight at the Beach Ballroom and I’m hoping it will be a sell-out.

“Having a belt to your name makes a huge difference in boxing.

Title glory could ‘open a lot of doors’

“With a belt like the WBC Youth Intercontinental, it could open a lot of doors for me.

“It is a massive opportunity for me and I’m giving it absolutely everything I have in training.”

In preparation for his first pro title fight, McPherson, a.k.a. “Mean Machine”, will jet out to Spain for a training camp and sparring.

McPherson set for sparring with ring legend in Spain

He will train with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Ring legend Martinez, 39, held the IBF world featherweight title and the IBF world super-bantamweight titles.

McPherson will also spar with former European super-featherweight champion Juanfe Gomez.

Boasting a pro-record of 14 wins (two KO), one loss and one draw, Gomez is set to face Russian Tigran Uzlyan on April 18.

McPherson said: “My sparring partners in Spain have fights around the same time as me, so we are all in peak condition.

“It will be a really good training camp for me.

“I will spar Juanfe Gomez, who is set to fight Russia’s number two, who has 11 wins and one loss. That will be a tough fight for him.

“I’m also sparring with an undefeated pro.

“Hopefully I’ll also get some rounds with Kiko as well, because he still keeps himself fit.

“Kiko has won world titles and Juanfe the European title.

“So if I can mix it and hold my own with these guys, it gives me a lot of confidence going into the next fight.”

McPherson will be the latest Aberdeen boxer to fight for a title at the Beach Ballroom.

Iconic venue hosts another title fight

Aberdonian boxers Dean Sutherland, Lee McAllister and Darren Traynor have all previously won titles at the iconic venue.

He said: “At the start of my career, I probably wouldn’t have thought I would be the main event at the Beach Ballroom at 20 years old.

“Everything is going in the right direction and I’m young, ambitious and very confident.

“The Beach Ballroom is my favourite venue as there is always a fantastic atmosphere.

“Having people come out to support me means so much.

“To have my first title fight at the Beach Ballroom makes it even sweeter.”

McPherson extended his perfect pro record with a dominant 59-55 win against Stefan Vincent at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow last month.

He said: “He was a tricky opponent as he came to spoil rather than box me.

“There was a lot of stopping and starting, but it was another win, which is important.

“Now it is on to the next fight.”