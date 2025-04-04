Exclusive: Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson set to fight for major WBC title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson set to fight for major WBC title

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to fight for a major international title in a top-of-the-bill home city fight at the Beach Ballroom.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to box for a major belt in the Granite City next month as his ring rise ramps up.

The 20-year-old is understood to be closing in on a bout for the prestigious WBC Youth Intercontinental title.

Super-lightweight McPherson is set to fight for the title in a top-of-the-bill clash at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday, May 10.

Gregor McPherson lands a punch against Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. in May, 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
It will be the first professional title fight for McPherson, who boasts a flawless record of eight wins from eight bouts.

Rated one of the hottest rising talents in Scottish boxing, McPherson insists winning the belt will pave the way to many more title shots.

McPherson said: “It is a huge title and it will be a massive fight for me.

“There will be a step up in opponent, but these are the fights you need to take to get to the top.

“I’m blessed to be the main event in a title fight at the Beach Ballroom and I’m hoping it will be a sell-out.

“Having a belt to your name makes a huge difference in boxing.

Title glory could ‘open a lot of doors’

“With a belt like the WBC Youth Intercontinental, it could open a lot of doors for me.

“It is a massive opportunity for me and I’m giving it absolutely everything I have in training.”

In preparation for his first pro title fight, McPherson, a.k.a. “Mean Machine”, will jet out to Spain for a training camp and sparring.

McPherson set for sparring with ring legend in Spain

He will train with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Ring legend Martinez, 39, held the IBF world featherweight title and the IBF world super-bantamweight titles.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (l) and European champion Juanfe Gomez . Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
McPherson will also spar with former European super-featherweight champion Juanfe Gomez.

Boasting a pro-record of 14 wins (two KO), one loss and one draw, Gomez is set to face Russian Tigran Uzlyan on April 18.

McPherson said: “My sparring partners in Spain have fights around the same time as me, so we are all in peak condition.

“It will be a really good training camp for me.

“I will spar Juanfe Gomez, who is set to fight Russia’s number two, who has 11 wins and one loss. That will be a tough fight for him.

“I’m also sparring with an undefeated pro.

“Hopefully I’ll also get some rounds with Kiko as well, because he still keeps himself fit.

“Kiko has won world titles and Juanfe the European title.

“So if I can mix it and hold my own with these guys, it gives me a lot of confidence going into the next fight.”

McPherson will be the latest Aberdeen boxer to fight for a title at the Beach Ballroom.

Iconic venue hosts another title fight

Aberdonian boxers Dean Sutherland, Lee McAllister and Darren Traynor have all previously won titles at the iconic venue.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson wins against Stefan Vincent in Glasgow Image by Dean Cohen Date
He said: “At the start of my career, I probably wouldn’t have thought I would be the main event at the Beach Ballroom at 20 years old.

“Everything is going in the right direction and I’m young, ambitious and very confident.

“The Beach Ballroom is my favourite venue as there is always a fantastic atmosphere.

“Having people come out to support me means so much.

“To have my first title fight at the Beach Ballroom makes it even sweeter.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson doing pad work with father and trainer Tom. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
McPherson extended his perfect pro record with a dominant 59-55 win against Stefan Vincent at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow last month.

He said: “He was a tricky opponent as he came to spoil rather than box me.

“There was a lot of stopping and starting, but it was another win, which is important.

“Now it is on to the next fight.”

