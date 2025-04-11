Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib determined to build on stunning start as a senior fighter

Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib enhanced her blossoming reputation as one of the most promising fighters in the north-east of Scotland by becoming the ISKA European champion in her first fight in the adult ranks.

The 18-year-old, who trains at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre, won three Scottish titles, a Celtic title, a British title and a European title at youth level.

In her first bout as a senior, she travelled to Cannock in England to take on Naomi Powis for the European title and emerged victorious to add another belt to her collection.

She said: “I had fought an adult when I was a junior but this was my first fight in the adult ranks.

“It was a tough fight so I was pleased to come away with the win.

“I have a rematch for my Celtic title coming up in Dundee in May.

“In terms of my aims, I would really like to have a world title and then hopefully go professional one day.”

Teaching student already handing out lessons

The former Mintlaw Academy is studying to become a primary school teacher at Aberdeen University.

Craib added: “My other fights have been in Fraserburgh and I trained there but it was different for this fight.

“Now I’m in Aberdeen, I can’t come back to Fraserburgh all the time.

“On Mondays I’m at Aberdeen Combat Centre doing Muay Thai. On Tuesdays and Thursdays I’m at Granite City Boxing to work on my hands.

“I’m back in Fraserburgh on Fridays and Saturdays to train there. I also do running and strength and conditioning through the week.

“I started kickboxing when I was around nine or 10. I was in primary six.

“Shane Weir and Ryan Harrison are my main coaches. They have got me to where I am.

“My teammates have been a huge help – without them I can’t spar with anyone.

“Albert Ross and everyone at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre and my sponsors have given me great support.”