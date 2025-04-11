Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib determined to build on stunning start as a senior fighter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib determined to build on stunning start as a senior fighter

Craib claimed the European title with victory against Naomi Powis in England.

Kikboxer Eilidh Craib won a plethora of belts at youth level. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kikboxer Eilidh Craib won a plethora of belts at youth level. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib enhanced her blossoming reputation as one of the most promising fighters in the north-east of Scotland by becoming the ISKA European champion in her first fight in the adult ranks.

The 18-year-old, who trains at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre, won three Scottish titles, a Celtic title, a British title and a European title at youth level.

In her first bout as a senior, she travelled to Cannock in England to take on Naomi Powis for the European title and emerged victorious to add another belt to her collection.

She said: “I had fought an adult when I was a junior but this was my first fight in the adult ranks.

“It was a tough fight so I was pleased to come away with the win.

“I have a rematch for my Celtic title coming up in Dundee in May.

“In terms of my aims, I would really like to have a world title and then hopefully go professional one day.”

Kickboxer Eilidh Craib with coaches Shane Weir, left, and Ryan Harrison, right. 

Teaching student already handing out lessons

The former Mintlaw Academy is studying to become a primary school teacher at Aberdeen University.

Craib added: “My other fights have been in Fraserburgh and I trained there but it was different for this fight.

“Now I’m in Aberdeen, I can’t come back to Fraserburgh all the time.

“On Mondays I’m at Aberdeen Combat Centre doing Muay Thai. On Tuesdays and Thursdays I’m at Granite City Boxing to work on my hands.

“I’m back in Fraserburgh on Fridays and Saturdays to train there. I also do running and strength and conditioning through the week.

“I started kickboxing when I was around nine or 10. I was in primary six.

“Shane Weir and Ryan Harrison are my main coaches. They have got me to where I am.

“My teammates have been a huge help – without them I can’t spar with anyone.

“Albert Ross and everyone at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre and my sponsors have given me great support.”

Conversation