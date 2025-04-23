Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing land gold medal haul and top club honour at prestigious tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing land gold medal haul and top club honour at prestigious tournament

CAIN ABC landed the 'best club' award at the Caledonia Box Cup in a landmark event for the Aberdeen-based club.

By Sean Wallace
CAIN Boxing Club win best club at Caledonia Box Cup and three gold medals. Image supplied by CAIN Boxing Club
Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club secured multiple gold medal glory and landed the best club trophy at a prestigious tournament.

CAIN Boxing Club scooped three gold medals at elite level in the Caledonia Box-Cup in Grangemouth which is open to clubs from across Britain.

The best club trophy will be displayed at CAIN Boxing Club’s Sheddocksley Community Centre base to inspire the next generation of rising boxing stars.

CAIN Boxing Club boxers win gold at Caledonia Box-Cup. Left to right - Leo Jamieson. Zane Lawson and Sam Burnett. Image by CAIN Boxing Club
For the club’s three podium-topping boxers it was the first time the 18-year-olds had competed in a major tournament at elite level.

Rising CAIN boxers top the podium

CAIN Boxing Club’s elite gold winners are Sam Burnett (lightweight), Leo Jamieson (light welterweight) and Zane Lawson (light middleweight).

Coach Jamie Cain said: “Our young boxers stepped up to elite level for the first time and came away with gold medals.

“A lot of clubs don’t really enter their 18-year-olds in their first season.

“They tend to put them into home shows and smaller venues.

“The Caledonia Box-Cup was open class with clubs competing from all over the United Kingdom so it was risky entering them due to their age.

CAIN Boxing Club's Leo Jamieson wins Elite gold at the Caledeonia Box-Cup. Image supplied by CAIN Boxing Club
“However, all of our boxers in the tournament produced absolutely superb performances.

“Our boxers have won titles at school, junior and youth level and have now entered elite.

“Leo, Zane and Sam have all elevated their levels so much over the years.

“And they looked at another level again at this tournament.”

CAIN’s Kai Mair also won silver in the schools 50kg division with Noah Benshabat narrowly losing out on a podium place.

Facing current Elite Scottish champ

Benshabat was edged out in a 2-1 split decision to the current elite golden gloves champion.

Jamie said: “We came away with three golds and a silver.

“Our boxer who didn’t get a medal was drawn against the current light-middleweight champion of Scotland.

“And he had also won it the year before at middleweight.

CAIN Boxing Club's Sam Burnett (right) wins Elite gold at the Caledonia Box-Cup. Image supplied by CAIN Boxing Club
“It was a massive ask for Noah but he narrowly lost by a 2-1 split decision so it was a close bout.

“However Noah proved he can mix with a boxer of that level which is a win in itself.”

Inspiration to next generation

Formed in 2018 and initially known as Sheddocksley ABC, the organisation underwent a name change a few years later to CAIN Boxing Club.

Jamie joined up with his father Alex and brothers Nikki and Kieran to run the club at the heart of the local community.

CAIN Boxing Club's Zane Lawson (right) wins Ellie gold at the Caledonia Box-Cup. Image supplied by CAIN Boxing Club
CAIN Boxing Club’s Zane Lawson (right) wins Ellie gold at the Caledonia Box-Cup.

He said: “Our three golds and a silver was enough for us to get top team of the tournament.

“The boxers, their parents and the coaches were all absolutely delighted.

“It is probably one of our biggest achievements as a club to date.

“Especially with the level of the titles being Elite.

“Going into that tournament we had not won an Elite open title before then walked away with three and were named best club.

“The cup will be displayed in our community centre near the front door.

“We’ll have to get a couple of shelves built as hopefully there are more to come.

“Hopefully that trophy can inspire younger boxers coming through.”

Conversation