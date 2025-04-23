Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing land gold medal haul and top club honour at prestigious tournament

Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club secured multiple gold medal glory and landed the best club trophy at a prestigious tournament.

CAIN Boxing Club scooped three gold medals at elite level in the Caledonia Box-Cup in Grangemouth which is open to clubs from across Britain.

The best club trophy will be displayed at CAIN Boxing Club’s Sheddocksley Community Centre base to inspire the next generation of rising boxing stars.

For the club’s three podium-topping boxers it was the first time the 18-year-olds had competed in a major tournament at elite level.

Rising CAIN boxers top the podium

CAIN Boxing Club’s elite gold winners are Sam Burnett (lightweight), Leo Jamieson (light welterweight) and Zane Lawson (light middleweight).

Coach Jamie Cain said: “Our young boxers stepped up to elite level for the first time and came away with gold medals.

“A lot of clubs don’t really enter their 18-year-olds in their first season.

“They tend to put them into home shows and smaller venues.

“The Caledonia Box-Cup was open class with clubs competing from all over the United Kingdom so it was risky entering them due to their age.

“However, all of our boxers in the tournament produced absolutely superb performances.

“Our boxers have won titles at school, junior and youth level and have now entered elite.

“Leo, Zane and Sam have all elevated their levels so much over the years.

“And they looked at another level again at this tournament.”

CAIN’s Kai Mair also won silver in the schools 50kg division with Noah Benshabat narrowly losing out on a podium place.

Facing current Elite Scottish champ

Benshabat was edged out in a 2-1 split decision to the current elite golden gloves champion.

Jamie said: “We came away with three golds and a silver.

“Our boxer who didn’t get a medal was drawn against the current light-middleweight champion of Scotland.

“And he had also won it the year before at middleweight.

“It was a massive ask for Noah but he narrowly lost by a 2-1 split decision so it was a close bout.

“However Noah proved he can mix with a boxer of that level which is a win in itself.”

Inspiration to next generation

Formed in 2018 and initially known as Sheddocksley ABC, the organisation underwent a name change a few years later to CAIN Boxing Club.

Jamie joined up with his father Alex and brothers Nikki and Kieran to run the club at the heart of the local community.

He said: “Our three golds and a silver was enough for us to get top team of the tournament.

“The boxers, their parents and the coaches were all absolutely delighted.

“It is probably one of our biggest achievements as a club to date.

“Especially with the level of the titles being Elite.

“Going into that tournament we had not won an Elite open title before then walked away with three and were named best club.

“The cup will be displayed in our community centre near the front door.

“We’ll have to get a couple of shelves built as hopefully there are more to come.

“Hopefully that trophy can inspire younger boxers coming through.”