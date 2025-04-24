Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister lifts lid on stoppage win in Nigeria amid searing heat after 24-hour journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister lifts lid on stoppage win in Nigeria amid searing heat after 24-hour journey

Globe-trotting Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister secured the 51st win of his professional career with a stoppage win in Lagos, Nigeria.

By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister secured a stoppage win in Nigeria despite searing heat and a mammoth 24-hour journey to the African nation.

The 42-year-old stopped former African Boxing Union title challenger Peter Ndebo at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ndebo’s corner pulled him out of the middleweight fight after the second round as McAllister secured his 51st professional win.

Tanzanian fighter Ndebo, 34, boasts a pro record of 12 wins (nine KO), five losses (one KO) and one draw.

Ndebo won his previous fight by first round stoppage in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania in January this year.

Secured as the mercury hit 30C it was McAllister’s second victory in four weeks having stopped Ghana’s Godwin Cudjoe in Leigh-on-Sea last month.

Rising Aberdeen ring star Charley Brown, who boxes out of McAllister’s Assassin Health and Fitness Village, won on points on the same bill in Nigeria.

Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Paris, Lagos

Multiple title winner McAllister, aka the Aberdeen Assassin, confirmed they have been invited to return to Nigeria to box again.

He said: “It t took about 24 hours to get to Nigeria.

“I picked Charley up at 2am for a flight at 6am from Aberdeen to Amsterdam.

“At Amsterdam we had a two-and-a-half hour wait before flying to to Charles de Gaulle in Paris.

“Then we had a four-hour wait before the long flight to Nigeria.

“We finally arrived at the hotel early in the morning.

“My original opponent failed his medical on the day of the weigh-in so a replacement was drafted in.

“It was frustrating as the replacement didn’t have the experience to be in the ring with me.

“He threw a one-two and as I slipped it I thought this guy can’t hit me.

“I held back as I didn’t want to hurt him.

“After flying halfway round the world it was frustrating but in boxing anything can happen.

“With him being the underdog it was his chance to make a name for himself but he didn’t have anything in the locker.

“I was quite glad when they pulled him out after the second round.”

McAllister has previous experience of fighting in Africa having won the WBO Inter-Continental title in Ghana in April 2022.

Winning form in Africa continues

He stopped Nigerian Olaide Fijabi in the second round to take that title – which had previously been held by Kell Brook and Frankie Gavin.

McAllister also won the Ghanaian title in March 2021 with a third-round stoppage of Korley Collison in Accra, Ghana.

The Aberdonian also secured a victory against Justice Addy in Accra in October 2021.

McAllister said: “It was very hot and stuffy when I fought in Nigeria and there was also a thunderstorm.

“Although the fight was indoors the changing rooms were outdoors so I had to walk through the storm to get to the arena.

“The trip to Nigeria was a brilliant experience and we have been invited back.

“I would be more than happy to return as it was a good promotion in a fantastic venue.

“We were a massive hit over there as they loved us.

Charley won on points over four rounds, winning every round.

“It was a great experience for her as she is still young at 21-years-old.

“Travelling to another country to fight in front of an away crowd is worth five fights at home for Charley due to the experience.”

The Nigerian bout was scheduled to be the final part of a trilogy of fights for McAllister in a hectic month.

McAllister set to fight again in 2025

Having secured a victory in Leigh-on-Sea last month McAllister was set to fight in Malta on April 11 before boxing in Nigeria.

However the Malta fight fell through.

McAllister made his professional debut 23 years ago in October 2003.

The evergreen fighter, who has a pro record of 51 wins and three losses, aims to enter the ring again this year.

He said: “On May 31 Charley will fight along with a host of other boxers at the Rich Energy Arena.

“I’ve had two fights already this year so I will maybe have another two or three in 2025.

“I’ll take it one day at a time though because at my age I cannot get too far ahead of myself.”

