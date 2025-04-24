Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club senior men INVINCIBLES – including Edwin, 85 – win historic league and Scottish Cup double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club senior men INVINCIBLES – including Edwin, 85 – win historic league and Scottish Cup double

Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club's representative men's senior team won all 18 of their matches over the season, believed to be a national first, to claim two trophies.

Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club's representative men's senior team 2025. Left to right: Jim Stewart, George Stewart, Marshall Presly, Billy Blackwood, Davie Keith, Andy Hughson, Willie Lumsden, Sandy Ingram, Alan Milne, manager John Miller, Jack Stephenson, Alan Pirie, Charlie Jarvis, Mike Reid, Edwin Riddell, Alex Badenoch, Kenny Reid, George Milne, Allan Tennant, Ian Anderson and Duncan Nicolson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club’s representative men’s senior team carpeted rivals across the country, winning all 18 matches – a national-first – on their way to a Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup double.

It was quite the couple of weeks for the history-making, invincible Summerhill side, who secured the league title on Wednesday, March 26, followed by the Scottish title seven days later on Wednesday, April 2.

It is believed they are the first Scottish senior indoor team EVER to win all of their games in a campaign.

The squad was comprised of 20 players, making up four rinks of four, with four reserves.

Most of the talent are in their 70s – though there are a couple of young guns of 60-plus, while a couple of the players are octogenerians.

Edwin Riddell, 85, was the oldest member of squad.

Ellon-based former electrician Edwin has been a member at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club for four decades, and was lured back to the club’s competitive ranks, following a stint playing for Buchan Bowling Club, in 2021, by ex-Summerhill senior captain Gordon Brown.

Brown, he revealed, told him: “You’ll win trophies here” – and even the best draw could not have been more accurate!

“I’ve won a load of things at that level in bowling, but to win two medals within two weeks is tremendous,” Edwin said, after playing his final campaign for Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club’s senior representative side, who play their matches on Wednesdays during the season.

How Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club senior men did it

In the league, Aberdeen won eight sectional games, before moving on to the knock-out stages with the best sides nationally.

This culminated in a final at East Fife Indoor Bowling Club, in Leven, against Auchinleck – which Aberdeen won 69-56.

In the all-knock-out Scottish Cup, Aberdeen came through six ties to lift the trophy.

The final was against West Lothian at Midlothian Indoor Bowling Club, where they triumphed 65-54.

As Aberdeen looked to complete their perfect 18-victory season in Dalkeith, Edwin says the match was “very close”.

He added: “I was a substitute in that game. The final game – I had told the captain I was retiring for next season.

“But I played at East Fife in the league final.”

‘They’re a great bunch of boys’

Sport runs in the Riddell family.

Edwin’s son Gary Riddell played football for Aberdeen and Dunfermline – tragically passing away during a charity half-marathon in 1989.

Former Don Gary Riddell makes a bid to halt Aberdeen’s Stewart McKimmie in 1989. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

His other son, Kevin, is the manager of Ellon Sports Centre, while grandson Ben Riddell plays for Highland League Formartine United.

Though he is now putting his bowls away on Wednesdays, he will continue to play other local senior league matches for Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club next season.

Edwin says he has enjoyed taking on the best Scottish outfits with his double-winning representative side team-mates, adding: “There’s a good social aspect. When you’re travelling from Ellon into Aberdeen, so you can’t really socialise as much, drinking-wise.

“But I enjoy my game and I enjoy the company. They’re a great bunch of boys.”

Current Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club representative men’s senior team manager John Miller – who also manages Bon Accord Bowling Club’s men’s senior team in outdoor bowls – was delighted the squad were able to achieve success in his first season in-post, and thinks an open approach to his role played a part.

He said: “It was my first year.

“You’ve got a squad of 20 guys and you can only play 16 at a time.

“Anyone who was ever dropped got a phone call to say they were being dropped, and I think the players appreciated that – and that’s why I got them playing so well.”

