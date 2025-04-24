All you need to know: 2025 Speyside Stages as David Bogie returns in search of back-to-back triumphs

David Bogie is aiming to make it back-to-back McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages triumphs in this weekend’s Scottish Rally Championship opener.

Leading seed Bogie, a six-time Scottish champion, is aiming to rack up a 12th Speyside Stages victory alongside co-driver John Rowan in their Skoda Fabia RS, following his victory last year.

Among his closest competitors could be Castle Douglas’ Jock Armstrong – himself a two-time Scottish rally champion. Armstrong holds the record for the fastest time through the Cooper Park, which hosts the opening two stages, and will return alongside co-driver Owen Paterson in their Skoda Fabia.

After signing off the 2024 campaign in style by winning the Caledonian Rally, Aberlour co-driver Michael Hendry will be targeting a home victory to help Dumfries’ Mark McCulloch pick up from where he left off.

Another home contender will be Huntly’s John Wink, who secured his first SRC victory at last year’s Snowman Rally. Wink will be accompanied by Will Atkins, who is deputising for regular co-driver Neil Shanks – the Speyside Stages clerk of the course.

Muir of Ord’s Scott Macbeth and co-driver Dan Forsyth are seeded fifth, in their Skoda Fabia R5.

Among the other north contenders are Alford’s Scott Beattie (seeded sixth), Banchory’s Bruce McCombie (11th), Aberdeen’s Chris Collie (19th) and Paddy Munro from Kyle of Lochalsh, who is seeded 20th.

The opening two stages take place at Cooper Park in Elgin, with the first car due from 9am. Spectators can park at Lossie Green.

The only spectator stage beyond this is Whiteash, with the first cars due at 12.45pm – however spectators must be in place by 12.15pm. The car park is situated on an unclassified road between the A96 and B9016 which runs alongside the south-western side of the forest – with parking costing £5 per car which will be donated to the Riding for the Disabled charity.

Cars will also stop twice at Keith Showground for a service, which will be available for spectators to watch from 11.16am and 1.18pm.

The rally will come to a conclusion at UHI Moray in Elgin, where the first cars are due to return from 3.45pm – after which the presentation and champagne spray will take place.

Speyside Stages Seeded Entry List – top 10 seeds

1 David Bogie (Dumfries) and John Rowan (Portglenone) – Skoda Fabia RS

2 Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Owen Paterson (Dumfries) – Skoda Fabia

3 Mark McCulloch (Dumfries) and Michael Hendry (Aberlour) – Proton Satria Evo

4 John Wink (Huntly) and Will Atkins (Whitchurch) – Hyundai i20 R5

5 Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and Dan Forsyth (Elgin) – Skoda Fabia R5

6 Scott Beattie (Alford) and Peredur Davies (Pwllheli) – Ford Fiesta R5

7 Daniel Sigurðarson (Hafnarfjorour) and Asta Sigurdardóttir (Hafnarfjorour) – Skoda Fabia

8 Darren Gass (Markethill) and TBC – Volkswagen Polo

9 Stephen Petch (Hamsterley) and Michael Wilkinson (Tow Law) – Ford Fiesta Rally2

10 Hugh Brunton (Angus) and Martin Brady (Galway) – Volkswagen Polo R5

Speyside Stages Spectator Stages

Stage one and two: Cooper Park (Elgin) – first car due at 9am

Service: Keith Showfield – first car due at 11.16am, and again at 1.18pm

Stage six: Whiteash – first car due at 12.45pm – spectators to be in place by 12.15pm

Rally finish and champagne spray: UHI Moray (Elgin) – first car due at 3.45pm