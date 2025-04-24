All you need to know: 2025 Speyside Stages as David Bogie returns in search of back-to-back triumphs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

All you need to know: 2025 Speyside Stages as David Bogie returns in search of back-to-back triumphs

The new Scottish Rally Championship season gets underway with the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages this weekend.

David Bogie and Barnie Mitchell celebrate winning the Speyside Stages in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
David Bogie and Barnie Mitchell celebrate winning the Speyside Stages in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

David Bogie is aiming to make it back-to-back McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages triumphs in this weekend’s Scottish Rally Championship opener.

Leading seed Bogie, a six-time Scottish champion, is aiming to rack up a 12th Speyside Stages victory alongside co-driver John Rowan in their Skoda Fabia RS, following his victory last year.

Among his closest competitors could be Castle Douglas’ Jock Armstrong – himself a two-time Scottish rally champion. Armstrong holds the record for the fastest time through the Cooper Park, which hosts the opening two stages, and will return alongside co-driver Owen Paterson in their Skoda Fabia.

After signing off the 2024 campaign in style by winning the Caledonian Rally, Aberlour co-driver Michael Hendry will be targeting a home victory to help Dumfries’ Mark McCulloch pick up from where he left off.

Another home contender will be Huntly’s John Wink, who secured his first SRC victory at last year’s Snowman Rally. Wink will be accompanied by Will Atkins, who is deputising for regular co-driver Neil Shanks – the Speyside Stages clerk of the course.

The traditional champagne shower at the end of the 2023 Snowman Rally, with winners Jock Armstrong and Hannah McKillop in the centre while on the left are runners up John Wink and Neil Shanks and on the right third placed Michael Binnie and Claire Mole. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Muir of Ord’s Scott Macbeth and co-driver Dan Forsyth are seeded fifth, in their Skoda Fabia R5.

Among the other north contenders are Alford’s Scott Beattie (seeded sixth), Banchory’s Bruce McCombie (11th), Aberdeen’s Chris Collie (19th) and Paddy Munro from Kyle of Lochalsh, who is seeded 20th.

The opening two stages take place at Cooper Park in Elgin, with the first car due from 9am. Spectators can park at Lossie Green.

The only spectator stage beyond this is Whiteash, with the first cars due at 12.45pm – however spectators must be in place by 12.15pm. The car park is situated on an unclassified road between the A96 and B9016 which runs alongside the south-western side of the forest – with parking costing £5 per car which will be donated to the Riding for the Disabled charity.

Bruce McCombie and co-driver Michael Coutts in action in their lime green Ford Focus at the 2022 Grampian Forrest Rally
Bruce McCombie and co-driver Michael Coutts in action at the 2022 Grampian Forrest Rally. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Cars will also stop twice at Keith Showground for a service, which will be available for spectators to watch from 11.16am and 1.18pm.

The rally will come to a conclusion at UHI Moray in Elgin, where the first cars are due to return from 3.45pm – after which the presentation and champagne spray will take place.

Speyside Stages Seeded Entry List – top 10 seeds

1 David Bogie (Dumfries) and John Rowan (Portglenone) – Skoda Fabia RS

2 Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Owen Paterson (Dumfries) – Skoda Fabia

3 Mark McCulloch (Dumfries) and Michael Hendry (Aberlour) – Proton Satria Evo

4 John Wink (Huntly) and Will Atkins (Whitchurch) – Hyundai i20 R5

5 Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and Dan Forsyth (Elgin) – Skoda Fabia R5

6 Scott Beattie (Alford) and Peredur Davies (Pwllheli) – Ford Fiesta R5

7 Daniel Sigurðarson (Hafnarfjorour) and Asta Sigurdardóttir (Hafnarfjorour) – Skoda Fabia

8 Darren Gass (Markethill) and TBC – Volkswagen Polo

9 Stephen Petch (Hamsterley) and Michael Wilkinson (Tow Law) – Ford Fiesta Rally2

10 Hugh Brunton (Angus) and Martin Brady (Galway) – Volkswagen Polo R5

Speyside Stages Spectator Stages

Stage one and two: Cooper Park (Elgin) – first car due at 9am

The Speyside Stages rally at Cooper Park in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Service: Keith Showfield – first car due at 11.16am, and again at 1.18pm

Stage six: Whiteash – first car due at 12.45pm – spectators to be in place by 12.15pm

Rally finish and champagne spray: UHI Moray (Elgin) – first car due at 3.45pm

Conversation