Gallery: Snooker in Aberdeen through the years – 50 of the best pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Gallery: Snooker in Aberdeen through the years – 50 of the best pictures

A look at some images from the snooker scene in Aberdeen from our archives.

Jamie McNolty had his first 147 break at Rileys snooker hall. Image: DC Thomson.
Jamie McNolty had his first 147 break at Rileys snooker hall. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

With the World Snooker Championship coming to an end today, we have dipped into our archives to find the best pictures of the snooker scene in Aberdeen and the north of Scotland.

The Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre played host to the Scottish Open from 1998 to 2003 with Stephen Hendry, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Peter Ebdon among those to triumph in the Granite City.

Here are some of the best images from the DC Thomson archives of snooker in Aberdeen through the years.

Chatting before the final of the Aberdeen Open Snooker Championship at the Music Hall in 1962 are Peter Gray, left, and Jimmy Findlay, both of the Conservative Club.
At the final of the Snooker Championships in the Music Hall, Aberdeen in 1964 – referee Alf Greig tosses a coin for the first break. Calling is P. Giullianotti (right), and looking on is his opponent, R. Webster, who went on to win the match.
Derwent Cook in action against Bert Demarco in an exhibition match at the Music Hall, Aberdeen in 1968. Bert Demarco, the Scottish amateur snooker champion, certainly proved his worth when he played some exciting snooker against the best players from the North of Scotland.
On the ball at the snooker table in Hayton Community Centre in February 1968 is John Matthew. Waiting to take their turn were, from left, Alex Rae, Norman Cruickshank, Billy Rae and Andrew Henderson.
North of Scotland snooker champion Albert Mair (Comrades) got off to a good start in defence of his title when he beat 18-year-old Mike Topp (Rose Social Club) 75-26, 61-45, 51-29 in a first round tie at Burroughs and Watts, Rose Street, Aberdeen, in 1972.
Snooker finalist Doug Walton in action in his tie with Bob Smith at the Music Hall, Aberdeen, in 1974.
Right on cue! The Fraserburgh British Legion team who competed in the Aberdeen Billiards and Snooker League in 1979. They took the C Division by storm and had already won the title after being undefeated after 12 games. Not bad considering the team played all their games, home and away, in Aberdeen. In the picture (left to right) – Frank Donn, George Smith, Bert Marioni (vice captin), Don McKay (captain), Slessor Mutch, Alistair Thomson, David Smith.
Colin Ross, owner of the 147 Snooker Club in Inverness, presents trophies to award winners following the club’s junior championships held for the sons of members in 1983.
Aberdeen Lord Provost Henry Rae demonstrates his snooker skill at Catherine Street Community Centre in 1984. Lord Provost Rae was there to officially open the building and is seen taking on Denis Adam, front right, chairman of the centre’s management committee.
Playing for the Murdo Challenge Trophy were the United Services III v Muggiemoss I in 1986. Here are the teams before the snooker started at the United Services Club in Bon Accord Square. Front row, left to right, Alexander Bruce, Charlie Kemp, Dave Bonnyman, Charlie Ross, Norman McKay and Kevin Elrick. Back row: Bill Masson, Duncan Forrest, Charlie Milne, Mike Davidson.
Lining up a shot at the Sportsman’s Club in 1987 was Dons manager Ian Porterfield, one of three new honorary members. He is joined by the other newcomers, Ron Wilson, front right, and Norman Dunbar, front second right. Looking on are Lord Provost Henry Rae, third left, club chairman John Taylor, extreme left, and committee members.
Scotland’s richest amateur snooker competition with total prize value of £4,500 and a first prize of £1,500, was launched at Mr G’s Snooker Club in Aberdeen in 1988. The Rothmans Scottish snooker championship was open to all Scottish Billiards and Snooker Association members over the age of 18. Our picture shows Alan Plotka (left) and Ian Wallace, who will be among the Aberdeen contenders for the £1,500 first prize watched by Stephen Clark, Rothmans North of Scotland representative, and Ratna Steimbring.
Members of the Kincorth Community Education Centre’s gentlemen’s leisure club line up on the snooker table during one of the meetings in 1989.
Nigg Bay 1 snooker team (from left) David Johnson, George Reilly, Doug Raeburn, Steve Wood, Dave Fowlie and Martin Craig in 1990.
Albyn snooker team (from left) Bryan Still (captain), Jerry Brandie, Jack Burnett, Grant Singer, Hugh Nimmo and George Porter in 1990.
Snooker star Stephen Hendry (centre) at Aberdeen Airport with Mike Hallett (left) and Dennis Taylor (right) in survival suits ready to go offshore to the Total rig for a game in 1992.
The Bon Accord Golf Club snooker team get ready for action in the Evening Express league in 1992. From left, Alex White, Tommy Lovie, Graham Somers, Craig Wheeler, John Miller and Norman Falconer.
Nigg Bay Golf Club team get ready for action in the Evening Express snooker league in 1992. Front from left – Kevin Giles, Dougie Raeburn, Dean Scott and Mark Wood. Back – Lee Conner (left) and Jim Cruickshank.
Sponsor Graeme Herd, of the Dolphin Fish Bar, front second right, presented the prizes when the Licensed Clubs Snooker League held its annual prizegiving in the United Services Club, Aberdeen, in 1997.
Former world champion Dennis Taylor meets Mary Moir and Evelyn Melville, of Thorngrove Old Folk’s Home, Aberdeen, after his match against reigning title holder Stephen Hendry, left, in the Evening Express Snooker Classic at the Exhibition and Conference Centre, Aberdeen, in 1994.
Snooker fan John Clark from Grangemouth made no secret who his favourite player was at a Scottish Open match between Jimmy White and Graeme Dott. John, who is staying in Aberdeen for the duration of the tournament, had a collection of over 30 snooker jumpers, all designed and knitted by his wife Fiona.
Deep in concentration, two members of the audience watching the opening frames between Dean Reynolds and Alfie Burden at the Scottish Snooker Open at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in 1998.
John Higgins, who was world number two at the time, at the AECC in 1998.
John Parrott eyes up a shot during his Scottish Regal Masters match with Jamie Burnett.
Ronnie O’Sullivan, winner of the 1998 Regal Scottish Snooker Championships after beating John Higgins 9-5.
Players and officials at the Dolphin Fish and Chip Shop Snooker and Billiards Association’s trophy presentation at the Northern Golf Club, Aberdeen, with Jim Brown of the sponsors pictured in the centre.
Prince Charles tried his hand at snooker when he visited Castleton Hall, in Braemar in 1998.
The top potters and their awards at their annual presentation. Also in the frame are retiring pair Charlie Kemp (third left, front) and Donald Simmers (first left, back) and sponsor Graeme Herd of the Dolphin Fish and Chip Shop.
Stephen Hendry in action at the AECC.
Ronnie O’Sullivan in action in Aberdeen.
Graham Thom, left, and Bill Lamb, right, from Grampian International Freight, share a night’s snooker with Dennis Taylor.
Broomhill Leisure centre manger Gerti Axtmann was appealing for snooker partners in 2000.
Joy for Broomhill Leisure Centre as more members join a week after an appeal.
Aberdeen Snooker League’s annual presentation of trophies at Muggiemoss Social Club.
Jamie McNolty had his first 147 break at Rileys Snooker Hall in 2003.
Snooker stars Willie Thorne and Dennis Taylor at a fog-bound Cruden Bay golf course in 2003.
North of Scotland Snooker Championship. Rene Taticek, left, and Derek Hearns at Belmont Social club in 2004.
Evening Express competition winner Michael Lumsden shakes hands with Stephen Hendry before taking him on in a frame.
Derek Hearns, left, and Ray Farley are in the final of the Interclub Singles Championship.
The Central Taxis snooker final at the Belmont Social Club in 2004. Pictured Mark Oaten, left, and Barry Smith.
Amateur snooker players from left Mark Oaten, Derek Hearns, Kevin Pirie and Rene Taticek. One of them was hoping to play a frame against either Stephen Hendry or Steve Davis.
Marc Davis, relative of snooker ace Steve Davis, pictured at his home in Netherly in 2005.
From left, Mark Gall and Mike Thomson before the North of Scotland Snooker Championship final in 2005.
From left, Broomhill Community Centre’s ladies snooker club’s Betty Bain (76) and Betty Allan (90) are among the members hoping to set up a league in time for Betty’s 91st birthday.
Snooker player Marc Davis ahead of going to Wales to represent Scotland under 19s in the Snooker Home Internationals in 2006.
From left, finalist Rene Taticek, sponsor Keith Davis and finalist Mark Oaten ahead of the 2006 ADA Snooker final at the Belmont Club.
Shaun Murphy in action at the AECC in 2007.
Stephen Maguire and Dominic Dale preview the Grand Prix Snooker at AECC.
From left, Aberdeen Grammar team members Euan Campbell, Billy Russell, Fraser Young, Richard Just and Colin Philips with snooker champion Neil Robertson (centre).
Jamie McNolty, of Summerhill, who won a snooker competition days after his son was born. Jamie is pictured with his son, Liam Michael, aged 7 days, and the trophy in 2008.

Other galleries you may enjoy from our ‘Through the years’ series:

Conversation