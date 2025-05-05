Gallery: Snooker in Aberdeen through the years – 50 of the best pictures

With the World Snooker Championship coming to an end today, we have dipped into our archives to find the best pictures of the snooker scene in Aberdeen and the north of Scotland.
The Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre played host to the Scottish Open from 1998 to 2003 with Stephen Hendry, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Peter Ebdon among those to triumph in the Granite City.
Here are some of the best images from the DC Thomson archives of snooker in Aberdeen through the years.
