Aberdeen Futsal Academy aiming to grow women’s game after historic Scottish Cup success

Aberdeen Futsal Academy Ladies won the inaugural women’s Scottish Futsal Cup and captain Jude Davidson hopes it can spark an increase in women playing the game.

After winning their regional section, the Granite City side defeated Edinburgh International in the final 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw at Dundee International Sports Centre.

Futsal is the Fifa-accredited version of five-a-side football and is played with a size-four reduced-bounce ball.

It has been growing in the north-east since former Breedon Highland League star Grant Campbell founded the Aberdeen Futsal Academy in October 2022.

As well as setting up the club, Campbell formed a men’s regional league, and the academy’s men’s team have already won the Scottish Cup, Scottish Super League and played in the Champions League.

‘We want to build the game’

Davidson and her team-mates attended some of the academy’s social training sessions and a ladies’ team was formed because, like in football, they were prevented from playing in the men’s league.

However, they don’t have a league to play in and Davidson is hoping if interest and participation increases, they may be able to start a regional league.

They train at Robert Gordon University on Wednesday from 8-9pm, and Davidson said: “We’re hoping now the women’s 11-a-side football season is coming to an end to either get some matches against 11-a-side teams or just invite them along to our training sessions.

“It would be good if there were more teams. I know a few clubs are keen to get involved, so hopefully they will.

“We want to build the game up and to do that we need more people to get involved.

“We’ve had people come along who have played 11-a-side and we’ve had some who haven’t.

“We’ve also had some people who have always wanted to play some form of football and they’ve decided this is for them.

“Once you come along you pick it up pretty quickly and we’re keen for anyone to come along and take it up.

“If more people start playing, we’ll be able to form more teams and ideally, get a league going.

“If folk that play either 11-a-side or five-a-side are interested, I’d urge them to come along.”

Epic Aberdeen final victory

Aberdeen’s final triumph came at the end of a rollercoaster encounter.

They trailed 2-0 before goals from Leanne Cuthbert, Steph Campbell and Caro Ferguson put them ahead in the closing stages.

However, Edinburgh equalised to force penalties.

But, in the shoot-out, goalkeeper Davidson saved Edinburgh’s first and third spot-kicks – which meant conversions from Dani Paterson, Campbell, Cuthbert and Nicola Downie won the cup for Aberdeen.

Davidson, who used to play 11-a-side for Deevale Ladies, added: “I’ve played football for a good few years and that’s by far the hardest match I’ve ever taken part in.

“Both sides wanted it so much, which made it a very hard game. But to win it was great.

“As the goalkeeper, it’s a great feeling to make a saves in a shoot-out.

“It’s early days for futsal up here and especially women’s futsal, but we managed to make history by winning the Scottish Cup.

“Thirty or 40 years ago, women’s football wasn’t a big thing, but now it’s massive and it’s continuing to get bigger and bigger.

“I think futsal can go in a similar direction.

“To win the Scottish Cup and bring it to Aberdeen is brilliant.”