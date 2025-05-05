Aberdeen Futsal Academy aiming to grow women’s game after historic Scottish Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Futsal Academy aiming to grow women’s game after historic Scottish Cup success

The Granite City outfit lifted the inaugural women's Scottish Futsal Cup.

The Aberdeen Futsal Academy Ladies team who won the first Women's Futsal Scottish Cup. Back row (from left to right): Nicola Downie, Leanne Cuthbert, Jude Davidson, Jen Lowe, Caro Ferguson. Front row (from left to right): Steph Campbell, Dani Paterson, Amanda Considine, Sarah Stout. Pictures submitted by Jude Davidson/Aberdeen Futsal Academy.
By Callum Law

Aberdeen Futsal Academy Ladies won the inaugural women’s Scottish Futsal Cup and captain Jude Davidson hopes it can spark an increase in women playing the game.

After winning their regional section, the Granite City side defeated Edinburgh International in the final 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw at Dundee International Sports Centre.

Futsal is the Fifa-accredited version of five-a-side football and is played with a size-four reduced-bounce ball.

It has been growing in the north-east since former Breedon Highland League star Grant Campbell founded the Aberdeen Futsal Academy in October 2022.

As well as setting up the club, Campbell formed a men’s regional league, and the academy’s men’s team have already won the Scottish Cup, Scottish Super League and played in the Champions League.

‘We want to build the game’

Davidson and her team-mates attended some of the academy’s social training sessions and a ladies’ team was formed because, like in football, they were prevented from playing in the men’s league.

However, they don’t have a league to play in and Davidson is hoping if interest and participation increases, they may be able to start a regional league.

They train at Robert Gordon University on Wednesday from 8-9pm, and Davidson said: “We’re hoping now the women’s 11-a-side football season is coming to an end to either get some matches against 11-a-side teams or just invite them along to our training sessions.

“It would be good if there were more teams. I know a few clubs are keen to get involved, so hopefully they will.

“We want to build the game up and to do that we need more people to get involved.

Jude Davidson holds aloft the Scottish Cup alongside her jubilant team-mates.

“We’ve had people come along who have played 11-a-side and we’ve had some who haven’t.

“We’ve also had some people who have always wanted to play some form of football and they’ve decided this is for them.

“Once you come along you pick it up pretty quickly and we’re keen for anyone to come along and take it up.

“If more people start playing, we’ll be able to form more teams and ideally, get a league going.

“If folk that play either 11-a-side or five-a-side are interested, I’d urge them to come along.”

Epic Aberdeen final victory

Aberdeen’s final triumph came at the end of a rollercoaster encounter.

They trailed 2-0 before goals from Leanne Cuthbert, Steph Campbell and Caro Ferguson put them ahead in the closing stages.

However, Edinburgh equalised to force penalties.

But, in the shoot-out, goalkeeper Davidson saved Edinburgh’s first and third spot-kicks – which meant conversions from Dani Paterson, Campbell, Cuthbert and Nicola Downie won the cup for Aberdeen.

Davidson, who used to play 11-a-side for Deevale Ladies, added: “I’ve played football for a good few years and that’s by far the hardest match I’ve ever taken part in.

Aberdeen Futsal Academy Ladies celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.

“Both sides wanted it so much, which made it a very hard game. But to win it was great.

“As the goalkeeper, it’s a great feeling to make a saves in a shoot-out.

“It’s early days for futsal up here and especially women’s futsal, but we managed to make history by winning the Scottish Cup.

“Thirty or 40 years ago, women’s football wasn’t a big thing, but now it’s massive and it’s continuing to get bigger and bigger.

“I think futsal can go in a similar direction.

“To win the Scottish Cup and bring it to Aberdeen is brilliant.”

