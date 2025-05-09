Cricket: Grades chief hails increased participation – but is on the hunt for new pitches

The president of North-East Scotland Cricket (NESC) Robin Taylor believes there is a strong appetite for the game in the region as he attempts to secure new playing facilities.

This year eight new teams have joined the Grades, swelling the number of sides from 32 to 40 and leading to Grade Four being reintroduced.

NESC chief Taylor has been encouraged by the increased participation at grassroots level this summer.

The 59-year-old, who is in his second stint as president of the organisation, said: “It’s very positive that we’ve got more teams this year and that there are so many folk in the area wanting to play cricket.

“I think cricket is the most inclusive sport you’ll find because we have games in the Grades where you have 11 and 12-year-olds playing alongside 70-year-olds.

“Male and female play together and there is also a wide range of nationalities that play.

“It’s great to see a lot of clubs putting out more teams with the idea of giving youngsters a chance to play.

“The purpose of NESC is to promote involvement and development within the game and the more folk we have playing the better.

“There is a real appetite to play the game. A lot of clubs are running junior sections and getting a lot of children attending to take up the game.”

Extra pressure on venues

However, one issue for cricket in the north-east is having enough facilities to meet demand.

With more teams in the Grades this season some matches have had to be moved from Saturday to Sunday to allow them to be played.

A number of clubs don’t have their own ground with council-run facilities like the two pitches at Inverdee, as well as Duthie Park, Harlaw and Groats Road used by multiple sides.

But Taylor is optimistic new venues for cricket can be secured and revealed there have been positive talks with Aberdeen City Council.

He added: “There has been an extra strain placed on facilities because we’ve got more fixtures to play.

“We had hoped there may be one or two new venues in place for the start of the season, but work is still ongoing on that front.

“The Inverdee facility has proved to be a wonderful thing and we’re looking at whether it’s possible to put in a third pitch at Inverdee.

“We’ve also spoken to Aberdeen City Council about other possible venues and those discussions are ongoing.

“There’s a will on the council’s side to help us if we can find suitable locations, their attitude and willingness to try to help us is very encouraging.

“Cricket is a big participation sport in the area and the more pitches we have access to the better really.

“Ideally if we could get at least another two venues that would be a big help to us and would allow more games to be played on Saturdays.”

This weekend’s action

Aberdeenshire and Huntly are both aiming to make it two wins out of two in the North East Championship tomorrow.

Both clubs started their season on a winning note and Shire welcome Freuchie to Mannofield this weekend, while Huntly are on the road and face Strathmore at Lochside Park.

Stoneywood-Dyce aren’t in league action this weekend, but visit Dumfries on Sunday in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

In the same competition Aberdeenshire have home advantage against Grange and Huntly welcome East Kilbride to Castle Park.

Meanwhile, in the Grades it’s Gordonians v Crescent, Master Blasters Aberdeen v Aberdeen Grammar, Bon Accord v Mannofield, 2nd Aberdeen Grammar v Grampian and Knight Riders v Inverurie in Grade One.

In Grade Two, Huntly are at home to 2nd Gordonians, 3rd Grammar play 2nd Knight Riders, 2nd Grampian tackle Fraserburgh, Cults meet Aberdeen Tigers and Banchory take on Portcullis.

On Saturday in Grade Three Dunecht have home advantage against Crathie, Stonehaven Thistle meet 2nd Mannofield at Mineralwell Park and Stoneywood-Dyce host 2nd Banchory at People’s Park. Then on Sunday 2nd Master Blasters play Ellon Gordon and 3rd Gordonians meet Methlick.

The action in Grade Four sees 2nd Inverurie play Ceylon Deeside and 2nd Methlick face 2nd Fraserburgh on Saturday.

On Sunday it’s 3rd Knight Riders v Granite City, 3rd Grampian v 2nd Bon Accord and 3rd Mannofield v 2nd Stonehaven Thistle.