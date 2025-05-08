Hyrox Aberdeen? ‘Matter of time’ before event in Aberdeen, says chief of north-east sports centre leaning into fitness racing craze

A sports centre boss has backed Aberdeen for an official Hyrox race – saying the fitness phenomenon is “all anyone talks about” around his Inverurie facility.

Garioch Sports Centre have leaned into the Hyrox exercise trend, investing £15,000 to develop Hyrox-specific facilities and purchase the equipment to hold Hyrox classes in their sports hall.

They have also added their name to a growing list of Hyrox-affiliated gyms in the region.

Garioch chief operating officer Kevin Bonarius says the centre have attracted 40 new members – £2,000 in monthly income – due to their Hyrox focus, with 50 people signing up to take part in Hyrox classes, despite a 30-participant limit.

There is a global buzz around mass-participation sports craze Hyrox – where eight 1km runs are punctuated with a variety of exercise stations, including sled push/pulls, burpees and lunges.

Athletes can compete at open, pro or even elite levels, and in singles, doubles or relay competition.

People would fly ‘from all over’ to take part in Hyrox Aberdeen

The rapid upwards trend of the sport’s popularity is reflected at Garioch, Kevin says, joking: “I’m kind of sick of talking about it, to be honest, because everyone talks about it!”

There is currently just one Scottish stop on the schedule of official global Hyrox races, at Glasgow’s SEC, but Kevin thinks an Aberdeen event, at P&J Live, should “absolutely” be added to the calendar.

He said: “They (P&J Live) are already delivering the Rogue Invitational (elite CrossFit/strongman event) and it’s hugely popular, so I think it’s a matter of time before Hyrox is coming here.

“It’s all anyone talks about really. In the gym, ask about Hyrox – everyone does competitions. That’s what everyone talks about now.

“The demand is there to have large-scale events, and for me, Aberdeen needs to be on that calendar of Hyrox events every year, because you’re going to get everyone from the Highlands coming down.

“You’re going to have people from probably Glasgow coming up, (and) people flying up from all over the place to take part in that.

“I think the success of the CrossFit last year and the fact it’s back this year… I think shows that there’s demand.”

Garioch Sports Centre planning own Hyrox ‘sim’ events

When asked, a P&J Live spokeswoman said they are yet to hold talks with Hyrox chiefs on bringing one of their events to the Dyce venue – but Garioch Sports Centre are set to fill the void in the meantime.

While several Garioch members are already travelling elsewhere to compete in official races, including upcoming trips to Cardiff and Gdansk, they will soon be able to compete in “sim” – simulation – Hyrox races on-site in Inverurie.

These competitions will likely also be opened up to competitors from other north-east gyms down the line.

Kevin explained: “We’re going to look at doing one on Saturday the 9th of August as our first one, which will be a members-only event, just so we can trial it.

“We’ve got our grass pitches outside, 3G football pitches, so if the weather’s good we can turn that into almost an arena.

“We can get an audience – we can get a crowd. Family, friends can come down and watch as well.

“Cardiff, that’s at the Principality Stadium, so we’re trying to mirror that set-up of how the event works with running around the outer edge of the arena and then all the exercises in the centre.”

Why is Hyrox so popular?

On why he thinks Hyrox – “The World Series of Fitness Racing” – has taken off so quickly, to the level UK event entries are via ballot and all of the official events attract thousands of competitors, Kevin thinks the key is the inclusivity of the sport.

He said: “Anyone can do it – any age, any ability… and that’s very much what we are as a centre in terms of that kind of pathway for life. We provide for newborns through seniors – and I see Hyrox as that.

“You can do it at any point, it’s adaptable, you can mix up the workouts for different experiences and different fitness levels, and everyone can take part at the same time, so I think that’s why it’s proven so successful for us.

“We’ve got from 12, 13 years of age through to 70-plus, and we can have that in a class at one time, which is amazing to see, and all taking part together, supporting each other, which is probably the most pleasing thing to see when we’re running it – there’s no barrier.”

