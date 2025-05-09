WATCH: Undefeated boxer Gregor McPherson’s open Aberdeen workout – after globetrotting fight camp

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been globetrotting in the bid to extend his flawless professional record – before finishing his preparations with a well-attended open workout at home.

The 20-year-old jetted out to Spain for an intense training camp in preparation for a top-of-the-bill fight at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Boasting a flawless record of eight wins from eight fights, McPherson also recently trained in Dubai.

While he was in the United Arab Emirates, the Aberdonian received guidance from former WBA super-middleweight world champion Rocky Fielding.

McPherson said: “Training in Dubai was brilliant and I made some good connections.

“Rocky Fielding and Scott Quigg (former WBA super-bantamweight world champion) were both in the gym.

“I talked with Fielding a lot, because I had met him before.

“He is a really nice, down to earth guy, who was open to passing his knowledge on to me.

“I had lots of good sessions in what was a great trip.

“I can’t wait to get back out there.”

In preparation for the home city fight at the Beach Ballroom, McPherson also trained in Alicante, Spain, at a gym run by former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Sparring with Spanish champion

Martinez, 39, held the IBF world featherweight title and the IBF world super-bantamweight titles.

McPherson, a.k.a. “Mean Machine”, said: “The trip to Spain was good as I had many different sparring partners and really mixed it up.

“I sparred against both heavier and lighter boxers.

“In Spain, I sparred a lot with Bube Justin, a multiple Spanish champion who fights at 71kg.

“He has stopped a lot of his opponents and is a very heavy handed fighter.

“Getting rounds with him was very valuable.

“The harder spars bring you on and I’m blessed to get the chance to go to places like Spain to face different fighters.

“It was great to get in with different styles as well, which can only be of benefit to me.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson’s open workout:

McPherson drops to lightweight

Rated one of the hottest rising stars in Scottish boxing, McPherson continued his 100% record with a win against Stefan Vincent in Glasgow in March.

McPherson dominated the bout to comfortably win 59-55.

The Aberdeen boxer will step down a division to lightweight for this weekend’s bout against an as-yet-unconfirmed opponent.

He said: “I feel good and strong at the lower weight, so hopefully that will play a big part in the fight.”

Boxing on home soil, McPherson aims to shine for his fans.

McPherson said: “This is the first time I’m headlining an event and I am just 20-years-old.

“I’m really looking forward to it as there will be a great atmosphere.

“I’ve sold a lot of tickets and I’m buzzing to be the main event.

“I thrive on that and it makes me even hungrier.

“I want to put on a show for everyone and can’t wait to get out there and show what I’ve been working towards.”

Two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson is set to fight on the undercard of McPherson’s bout.

It will be Wilkinson’s first fight since losing a BBBofC Celtic super welterweight title fight to Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland at the Beach Ballroom last November.