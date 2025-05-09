WATCH: Undefeated boxer Gregor McPherson’s open Aberdeen workout – after globetrotting fight camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

WATCH: Undefeated boxer Gregor McPherson’s open Aberdeen workout – after globetrotting fight camp

Boxer McPherson travelled to Dubai and Spain, then held a public workout at BodBox in Aberdeen - which we filmed - ahead of his fight at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

By Sean Wallace
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson at BodBox gym., Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson at BodBox gym., Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been globetrotting in the bid to extend his flawless professional record – before finishing his preparations with a well-attended open workout at home.

The 20-year-old jetted out to Spain for an intense training camp in preparation for a top-of-the-bill fight at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Boasting a flawless record of eight wins from eight fights, McPherson also recently trained in Dubai.

While he was in the United Arab Emirates, the Aberdonian received guidance from former WBA super-middleweight world champion Rocky Fielding.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson does pad work with his father and trainer Tom at BodBox Gym ahead of his fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson does pad work with his father and trainer Tom at BodBox Gym ahead of his fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

McPherson said: “Training in Dubai was brilliant and I made some good connections.

“Rocky Fielding and Scott Quigg (former WBA super-bantamweight world champion) were both in the gym.

“I talked with Fielding a lot, because I had met him before.

“He is a really nice, down to earth guy, who was open to passing his knowledge on to me.

“I had lots of good sessions in what was a great trip.

“I can’t wait to get back out there.”

In preparation for the home city fight at the Beach Ballroom, McPherson also trained in Alicante, Spain, at a gym run by former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Sparring with Spanish champion

Martinez, 39, held the IBF world featherweight title and the IBF world super-bantamweight titles.

McPherson, a.k.a. “Mean Machine”, said: “The trip to Spain was good as I had many different sparring partners and really mixed it up.

“I sparred against both heavier and lighter boxers.

“In Spain, I sparred a lot with Bube Justin, a multiple Spanish champion who fights at 71kg.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson training BodBox Gym ahead of his fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson training BodBox Gym ahead of his fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“He has stopped a lot of his opponents and is a very heavy handed fighter.

“Getting rounds with him was very valuable.

“The harder spars bring you on and I’m blessed to get the chance to go to places like Spain to face different fighters.

“It was great to get in with different styles as well, which can only be of benefit to me.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson’s open workout:

McPherson drops to lightweight

Rated one of the hottest rising stars in Scottish boxing, McPherson continued his 100% record with a win against Stefan Vincent in Glasgow in March.

McPherson dominated the bout to comfortably win 59-55.

The Aberdeen boxer will step down a division to lightweight for this weekend’s bout against an as-yet-unconfirmed opponent.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson at BodBox Gym ahead of his fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson at BodBox Gym ahead of his fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He said: “I feel good and strong at the lower weight, so hopefully that will play a big part in the fight.”

Boxing on home soil, McPherson aims to shine for his fans.

McPherson said: “This is the first time I’m headlining an event and I am just 20-years-old.

“I’m really looking forward to it as there will be a great atmosphere.

“I’ve sold a lot of tickets and I’m buzzing to be the main event.

“I thrive on that and it makes me even hungrier.

“I want to put on a show for everyone and can’t wait to get out there and show what I’ve been working towards.”

Two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson is set to fight on the undercard of McPherson’s bout.

It will be Wilkinson’s first fight since losing a BBBofC Celtic super welterweight title fight to Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland at the Beach Ballroom last November.

Conversation