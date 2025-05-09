Cricket prodigy, 14, makes two centuries to break Aberdeenshire record dating back almost 200 YEARS

For 14-year-old Aberdeenshire cricketing prodigy Ethan Shedbal, centuries were a bit like buses last weekend.

After waiting a couple of years for his first in adult cricket, two came along in quick succession.

The teen has been playing in the North East Grades for Mannofield for the last two seasons – since he was just 12 years old – but hadn’t made a hundred until last Saturday.

However, Shedbal racked up 102 in the Grade One fixture against Aberdeen Grammar, and the following day he scored 110 for 3rd Mannofield in their Grade Four match against Ceylon Deeside.

It is thought he may be the youngest person to make back-to-back centuries in the history of the Grades – which go back as far as 1893 – and in the history Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, which formed in 1857.

Shedbal said: “I felt absolutely brilliant after making the two centuries, it was a great weekend and I couldn’t really have dreamt of it being any better.

“After the game on Sunday, I was thinking: ‘Have I really done this?’

“I’m only 14 and the Grades is a high standard of cricket, so it was unreal to achieve that.

“My century last Saturday was my maiden century in adult cricket.

“Afterwards people were joking with me, saying: ‘You got a century today – you’ll have to get one tomorrow.’

“When I got the second one, it was a great feeling and an amazing thing to achieve.”

Hopes for national call-up

Shedbal started playing soft ball cricket when he was nine and began playing with a hard ball a year later.

He has appreciated the people who have helped him develop and has lofty aspirations for the future.

Shedbal added: “This is my third year playing adult cricket and the past couple of years have been great for my development.

“I need to thank Phil Wood (Aberdeenshire junior convener), Rahul Chandu (Mannofield captain) and Tony McKenna (Cricket Scotland regional development officer) because they’ve really helped me in the last few years.

“Four years ago I couldn’t hold a bat properly, but they’ve pushed me on and helped me develop my game so much.

“As well as them, the senior players have helped me a lot.

“So I just want to thank all the people that have helped me reach the stage I’m at today.

“I have high hopes for the future, in the next year I hope I can be playing for Scotland Under-15s.

“Hopefully I can have big roles in games for Aberdeenshire as well and help us win games – those things are driving me to try to keep improving my skills.”