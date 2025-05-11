Gallery: The best images as 1,750 runners take part in Run Garioch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: The best images as 1,750 runners take part in Run Garioch

From first time winners to successful defences, the 2025 edition of Run Garioch in Inverurie celebrated a record field in style.

Run Garioch 2025 men's 10km winner John Lenehan, centre, with Fraser Mackenzie (left) and Aaron Odentz (right). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

John Lenehan proved the man for the big occasion as he celebrated a fourth 10km win at Run Garioch.

The 40-year-old Irishman, representing Edinburgh AC, is no stranger to Run Garioch, having won the first two editions of the event and the 10th anniversary race in 2015.

In hot conditions Lenehan was first home in a time of 32min 33sec, 10 seconds ahead of last year’s winner Aaron Odentz, with Fraser Mackenzie third in 33:41.

He said: “It’s nice to come back and win it for a fourth time today. It was tough out there in the heat but it’s an honest course.

“Aaron ran a really good race and could have made it easy on himself by tucking in behind but credit to him, he ran side by side to the very end.

“I never felt comfortable so to come out on top in the end has made it a great day for me.”

Lenehan was quick to praise the organisers for helping grow Run Garioch into an event which attracted more than 1,700 runners on Sunday.

John Lenehan crosses the line to win the men’s 10km title. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s been fantastic to be back and it’s awesome to see how much the event has grown.

“Every year it seems to get better and when I look around and see the events for the kids and the big field taking part it’s brilliant.

“I’m here with my cousin and his three-year-old and they’ve had a brilliant time. It’s a great showcase for Inverurie and Aberdeenshire in general.”

Successful defence for Mckenzie

Louise Mckenzie made it back-to-back titles in the women’s event after retaining her title in a time of 37:32.

Nikki Kidd was second in 38:13 while 2022 winner Nicola MacDonald (Metro Aberdeen) was third in 38:26.

Mckenzie was delighted to better her time of 41:07 a year ago as she retained her title in style.

Women’s 10k winner Louise Mckenzie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She said: “It was really hot again but I was able to run a lot faster this year so I’m really pleased with that.

“I had to do that as I was up against a really tough field. They’re really nice girls but I knew I had to get round quick against them.

“I went out fast at the start and hoped I’d hang on, and I’ve managed to do that, so I’m delighted.

“I’ve had a great year with a few PBs everywhere. Two years ago I was getting injured a lot but I feel as if I’ve had a good clear run on that front this year so hopefully it continues.”

Inverurie student wins half marathon

Aaron Cardno enjoyed a happy homecoming as he won the half marathon title for the first time.

The 18-year-old from Inverurie is studying in Edinburgh and was understandably delighted to return and win his home event.

Men’s half marathon winner Aaron Cardno. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cardno was first home in 1hr 14min 56sec with Scott Melville of Metro Aberdeen second in 1:17:19 while Insch Trail Running Club’s Jonathan Gamble was third in 1:19:05.

Cardno joked: “Whoever designed the course is a psychopath. It’s a challenge for anyone.

“I’ve done parts of the course before, including the big hill which is just the worst, but I’ve never ran the full course, so to do it and win is brilliant.

Friends and family were out in support. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’m Inverurie born and bred and it feels like this is an event everyone comes out for.

“I’m away in Edinburgh for university this year which is why it feels so special to come back. I feel like I’ll have to come back now I’ve won.”

Debut success for Cook

Women’s half marathon winner Chelsea Cook was equally pleased to mark her first running in Run Garioch in style.

Cook was first home in 1:28:55 with Jessica Cairns second 1:30:49 and Kerry Berry of Jog Scotland Kintore third home in 1:34:04.

Orkney AC’s Cook, who was second in the Run Balmoral Devil of Deeside Challenge two weeks ago, said: “It was brilliant. The weather was amazing, there was plenty along the course which meant it wasn’t too hot.

“It’s my first run at Garioch but I’ll definitely be back.

Women’s half marathon winner Chelsea Cook. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s been a funny year as I actually broke my toe last year when I was training for the Inverness half marathon.

“I’ve been on a bit of a comeback since then and feel as if I’ve only really come into form in the last month or two.

“I feel like it’s been long awaited but I’ve worked really hard and it’s finally starting to pay off now.

“I’ve got a few races this summer including the Stonehaven half marathon which is quite similar to this one in terms of the undulating nature of the course, so this has been great preparation for that.”

One happy runner at the end. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Pagett survives wrong turn to clinch 5k title

In the 5km, Harris Pagett was relieved his early error did not prove costly as he pipped defending champion Aaron Odentz to the title.

The Unsanctioned Athletics runner’s time of 15:38 was enough to finish seven seconds clear of Odentz while half marathon winner Cardno was third in 15:53.

Men’s 5km winner Harris Pagett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Pagett said: “It was brutal out there as I took a wee wrong turn and said to myself ‘all right, let’s go.’

“It was way too early as I still had 4k to go at that point so the timing was not great and I had to burn it up all the way.

“Thankfully I felt Aaron drop off behind me which helped me relax a little.

“I work for Run4it and I won a ballot for a free entry so I’m here by complete chance, but it’s been great.”

Youth shines in women’s 5km race

In the women’s event, 12-year-old Millie Glass Park of Young Meldrum Runners showed why the age limit for the race has been reduced to allow 12-year-olds to enter as she claimed the 5km title in18:27.

Women’s 5km winner Millie Glass Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Moira Davie of Forres Harriers was runner-up in 18:39 with Glass Park’s clubmate Ava Smith coming home third in 18:41.

Glass Park said: “This was my first year and it is a decent time for me so I’m happy.

“It was pretty hot out there and after the hills I was feeling pretty tired but I was able to finish strongly.”

The runners get the 2025 Run Garioch 5km race underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The runners were cheered on by family and friends. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some chose to cross the finish line together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All smiles at the end. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The sun shone on those taking part. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Happy runners celebrate the end of the 10km race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
More than 1750 runners took part. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Runners returned to cheer on the rest of the field. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A veteran runner in the 10km race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Half marathon winner Chelsea Cook. Iage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The crowd cheer on the runners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A team effort. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Run Garioch was a family affair. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Run Garioch attracted all ages. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The finish line in sight. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One last push. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Women’s 10k winner Louise Mckenzie, centre, with runner-up Nikki Kidd, right, and Nicola MacDonald, who finished third, left. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Turning for home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Delight at crossing the line. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A team effort to the end. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Acknowledging the support. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Greeting friends and family home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sprinting to the line. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All smiles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Runners underway in the 10km race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The 10km runners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Runners underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Run Garioch 10km runners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Runners turned supporters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Digging deep towards the line. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The runners get the 5km race underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All smiles as the 5km runners start their race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crossing the line at the end of the 5km race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Pushing for home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The end is in sight. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Race MC Stuart Amory with his mum Carole Munro, who was taking part. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

