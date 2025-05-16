Gallery: Were you at the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen?

Darts fans made their annual pilgrimage to P&J Live to watch the best in the world in action.

The PDC Premier League Darts served up another evening of classic entertainment with Stockport arrowsmith Nathan Aspinall boosting his play-off hopes by beating Chris Dobey 6-1 in the final.

Earlier in the evening Gerwyn Price sent the crowd wild by hitting a nine-darter in his match against Stephen Bunting.

Luke Littler defeated Luke Humphries 6-3 in a barnstorming affair before Littler’s hopes of a win in Aberdeen were ended by finalist Dobey.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at P&J Live to capture the best of the action, including plenty of fans who had donned fancy dress for the occasion.

Some other galleries you may enjoy…