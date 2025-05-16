Other sports Gallery: Were you at the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen? Nathan Aspinall emerged victorious when the world's best darts players returned to the Granite City. Some darts fans enjoying their night at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. By Danny Law May 16 2025, 10:11 am May 16 2025, 10:11 am Share Gallery: Were you at the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/6758354/premier-league-darts-aberdeen-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Darts fans made their annual pilgrimage to P&J Live to watch the best in the world in action. The PDC Premier League Darts served up another evening of classic entertainment with Stockport arrowsmith Nathan Aspinall boosting his play-off hopes by beating Chris Dobey 6-1 in the final. Earlier in the evening Gerwyn Price sent the crowd wild by hitting a nine-darter in his match against Stephen Bunting. Luke Littler defeated Luke Humphries 6-3 in a barnstorming affair before Littler’s hopes of a win in Aberdeen were ended by finalist Dobey. Our photographer Darrell Benns was at P&J Live to capture the best of the action, including plenty of fans who had donned fancy dress for the occasion. Some darts fans enjoying the action. There were plenty of 180s on show at P&J Live. Was there not supposed to be 10 green bottles? Soaking up the atmosphere. A late night for the Teletubbies. The tungsten titans served up plenty of darting drama for the crowds. P&J Live was packed for the return of the Premier League Darts. A couple of young fans enjoying a night at the darts. The Inbetweeners made it to P&J Live. Some despicable outfits were on display. There were plenty of refreshments on offer. The Premier League Darts heads to Sheffield next week. A couple of darts fans enjoying their night. Is that Michaelangelo van Gerwen? Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da – OI! OI! OI! A worrying moment for these darts fans when Luke Littler took aim at their costumes. Everyone was enjoying the night. The minions were out in force. These friends were having a great time. Some fans gearing up for play to start. Ready to witness some darting magic. Some happy fans getting ready to watch the tungsten titans. Would you like a pint? I’ll have two, please. A night that will live long in the memory. This pair came straight from work. Great scenes as the darts return to Aberdeen. The Bunting Barmy Army were out in force. Nathan Aspinall defeated Chris Dobey in the final to win the event. Some of the fans enjoying their night. Aberdeen has become a favourite destination for the Premier League Darts. That awkward moment when you all turn up wearing the same outfit. It was another action-packed show in Aberdeen. The Premier League Darts is expected to return in 2026. A night to enjoy some of the best players in the world on the oche. Trebles for show, doubles for dough. A team night out at the Premier League Darts. Saying a prayer for their favourite player to win. The Power Rangers travelled to Aberdeen. Some friends enjoying P&J Live. A night out for the lads. There was something for everyone at the darts. Great times at the darts. Super Mario and his friends got in the spirit of things. The Premier League Darts always draws a good crowd. Who was Shrek supporting? Some wrestling greats were in attendance. Time for a Gerwyn Price impression. The seagull problem in Aberdeen is really getting out of hand. The Willie Miller Fan Club moved their weekly meeting to P&J Live. There were some great costumes on display. Superheroes on and off the oche. Prepared for any weather. It’s always a good night at the darts. Some friends getting in the mood for the darts. Where’s Wally was there to see Luke Littler. Thousands were in attendance at P&J Live. A fun night for all ages at the darts. Gavin and Stacey made it to P&J Live. More fans getting ready for the darts. Woody and Buzz Lightyear enjoying a night out. Happy fans enjoying the darts. Enjoying their night at the Premier League Darts. A night to remember for Nathan Aspinall. Luke Littler applauds the Aberdeen crowd. The stars of South Park keep a close eye on proceedings. It was packed at the darts. Luke Littler signs an autograph for a lucky fan. Some other galleries you may enjoy… Darts in Aberdeen through the years – 100 of the best pictures Netball in Aberdeen and the north-east – 124 of the best pictures from through the years Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club – the best 120 pictures from through the years
