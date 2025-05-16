Aberdeen wrestlers warn ‘doughnut’ mess with us as they team up with baker for major fight night

Aberdeen wrestler Scotty Swift has issued a “doughnut” mess with me warning to ring rival Rhys Dawkins ahead of a bad blood showdown.

Swift’s caution comes as Granite City based ring company Wrestlezone team up Dough & Co, who will provide doughnuts at Aberdeen Anarchy.

Former WWE star Nixon Newell will also compete at the event at the Rich Energy Arena, Bridge of Don on Saturday.

During a Tri-Counties Championship title match, Swift will be handcuffed ringside to rival Dawkins.

That is to prevent either of them interfering in the battle between defending champion Bryan Tucker and Umar Mohammed for the title.

Swift said: “I really want my guy Umar Mohammed to win the Tri Counties championship.

“Rhys Dawkins doesn’t want that to happen so there is a conflict there.

“They have decided the only way to ensure neither of us can do anything is to handcuff us together.

“Then everyone can keep an eye on us.

“I have no intention of letting Dawkins do anything to influence the fight, and he is the same with me.

“It will be a battle of wills.”

Belmont Street based Dough & Co have joined forces with Wrestlezone to provide doughnuts for purchase at Aberdeen Anarchy.

Mixed success at cooking doughnuts

Ahead of the event, which has three title fights, Swift, Dawkins, Tucker and Undisputed Wrestlezone champion Caleb Valhalla attempted to cook doughnuts.

There was mixed success!

Swift said: “Dough & Co is a local company and a few of the people there are wrestling fans.

“And who doesn’t love doughnuts?

“Unfortunately I wasn’t very good at making doughnuts, although annoyingly Rhys Dawkins was.

“I was good at eating them, though, they tasted great.”

Former WWE star Nixon Newell

Former WWE star Nixon Newell will compete at Aberdeen Anarchy when facing Lana Austin.

Newell wrestled in WWE under the ring name Tegan Nox.

Swift said: “There has been a change to the match as Emersyn Jayne is unable to make it due to scheduling conflicts, which is the nature of the beast.

“We have Lana Austin stepping up.

“Lana is not someone who is shy of sharing her opinions, so I don’t know how she will react to the Aberdeen crowd… or how the crowd will react to her.

“I think it will be intense either way.

“It will be a great match and it has really grabbed peoples’ interest.”

Caleb Valhalla defends title

Aberdeen Anarchy will also see Wrestlezone Undisputed champion Caleb Valhalla defend his title against “The Revolutionary” Damien.

In a showdown for the tag team title, defending champions The Outfit will face The Influence, The Foundation of the Future and Casino Brutale in a four-team ladder match.

Swift: “This year’s Regal Rumble (March 15) was the biggest in terms of attendance.

“It looks like we will get even more people in for Aberdeen Anarchy than for the Rumble, which I am pleasantly surprised by.

“The Rumble is a huge hook, so I’m very happy Aberdeen Anarchy will be slightly busier than the Rumble.”