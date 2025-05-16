Aberdeen wrestlers warn ‘doughnut’ mess with us as they team up with baker for major fight night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen wrestlers warn ‘doughnut’ mess with us as they team up with baker for major fight night

WATCH: Aberdeen 'ring' stars Scotty Swift, Caleb Valhalla, Rhys Dawkins and Bryan Tucker attempt to make doughnuts.

By Sean Wallace
Dough & Co have teamed up with Wrestlezone. Pictured are from left, Brian Tucker, Rhys Dawkins, Scotty Swift and Caleb Valhalla.Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen wrestler Scotty Swift has issued a “doughnut” mess with me warning to ring rival Rhys Dawkins ahead of a bad blood showdown.

Swift’s caution comes as Granite City based ring company Wrestlezone team up Dough & Co, who will provide doughnuts at Aberdeen Anarchy.

Former WWE star Nixon Newell will also compete at the event at the Rich Energy Arena, Bridge of Don on Saturday.

During a Tri-Counties Championship title match, Swift will be handcuffed ringside to rival Dawkins.

Scotty Swift (left) and Caleb Valhalla make doughnuts at Dough & Co. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
That is to prevent either of them interfering in the battle between defending champion Bryan Tucker and Umar Mohammed for the title.

Swift said: “I really want my guy Umar Mohammed to win the Tri Counties championship.

“Rhys Dawkins doesn’t want that to happen so there is a conflict there.

“They have decided the only way to ensure neither of us can do anything is to handcuff us together.

“Then everyone can keep an eye on us.

“I have no intention of letting Dawkins do anything to influence the fight, and he is the same with me.

“It will be a battle of wills.”

Belmont Street based Dough & Co have joined forces with Wrestlezone to provide doughnuts for purchase at Aberdeen Anarchy.

Mixed success at cooking doughnuts

Ahead of the event, which has three title fights, Swift, Dawkins, Tucker and Undisputed Wrestlezone champion Caleb Valhalla attempted to cook doughnuts.

There was mixed success!

Pictured is Rhys Dawkins making a doughnut at Dough & Co.
Swift said: “Dough & Co is a local company and a few of the people there are wrestling fans.

“And who doesn’t love doughnuts?

“Unfortunately I wasn’t very good at making doughnuts, although annoyingly Rhys Dawkins was.

“I was good at eating them, though, they tasted great.”

Former WWE star Nixon Newell

Former WWE star Nixon Newell will compete at Aberdeen Anarchy when facing Lana Austin.

Newell wrestled in WWE under the ring name Tegan Nox.

Wrestlezone star Scotty Swift will be handcuffed to Rhys Dawkins at Aberdeen Anarchy
Swift said: “There has been a change to the match as Emersyn Jayne is unable to make it due to scheduling conflicts, which is the nature of the beast.

“We have Lana Austin stepping up.

“Lana is not someone who is shy of sharing her opinions, so I don’t know how she will react to the Aberdeen crowd… or how the crowd will react to her.

“I think it will be intense either way.

“It will be a great match and it has really grabbed peoples’ interest.”

Caleb Valhalla defends title

Aberdeen Anarchy will also see Wrestlezone Undisputed champion Caleb Valhalla defend his title against “The Revolutionary” Damien.

Caleb Valhalla in action against Aspen Faith. Image: Brian Battensby.

In a showdown for the tag team title, defending champions The Outfit will face The Influence, The Foundation of the Future and Casino Brutale in a four-team ladder match.

Swift: “This year’s Regal Rumble (March 15) was the biggest in terms of attendance.

“It looks like we will get even more people in for Aberdeen Anarchy than for the Rumble, which I am pleasantly surprised by.

“The Rumble is a huge hook, so I’m very happy Aberdeen Anarchy will be slightly busier than the Rumble.”

