Cricket: Why Gordonians aren’t in the North East Championship this season

Gordonians have been unable to compete in cricket’s North East Championship this summer following the removal of the grass wicket at Countesswells.

They have played in the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union (SPCU) league since 1940, winning the title in 1994 and 2016 and also celebrated their centenary in 2024.

As well as playing in the North East Championship, Gordonians field three teams in the North East Grades, and have had access to a grass pitch and an astroturf wicket at Countesswells to play their fixtures.

But in November they were informed by Robert Gordon’s College (RGC), who maintain the facilities, the grass pitch was going to be used for other sporting activities.

That resulted in Gordonians having to pull out of the North East Championship because a grass wicket is mandatory for participation in the league – although they are still members of the SPCU.

Disappointment for president

Gordonians president and first XI captain Indy Pandit has played for the club since 2012 and has been left dismayed by what’s happened.

The 41-year-old said: “RGC informed us they were no longer going to maintain the grass wicket because it wasn’t financially viable for them.

“We had two meetings to try to negotiate to keep the wicket for this season to allow us the breathing space to find somewhere else for next year.

“But they didn’t budge – they feel the astroturf wicket they’ve got is enough, which is disappointing.

“They quoted £50,000 per annum is what they need to spend to maintain the grass wicket.

“However, we would question the £50,000 figure to maintain the pitch – we don’t believe it would cost as much as that.

“We also proposed that if RGC were unable to maintain the wicket to let us take on the work, but unfortunately that wasn’t an option either.

“It’s a sad loss for cricket in the city and the region to lose a good grass wicket.”

Change shaped by various factors

Addressing the matter, a spokesperson for Robert Gordon’s College said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering high quality sports provision, we have undertaken a broader review of the operational model for Countesswells Sports Field.

“This review has been shaped by a range of factors, including the introduction of VAT on independent school fees and ensuring we continue to meet the future sporting needs of our pupils while maintaining the financial sustainability and flexibility of our operations.

“The changes will allow us to use the site more flexibly throughout the year to enhance the delivery of school sport and offer greater opportunities for the wider community.

“We understand that a combination of factors, including SPCU regulations and limited ground availability in the region, has contributed to Gordonians Cricket Club’s decision not to participate in the North East Championship this season.

“We remain fully committed to supporting Gordonians Cricket Club wherever possible and to promoting cricket as a valued part of our school sports programme, providing pupils with opportunities to develop and pursue their passion for the sport.

“As part of this commitment, we upgraded the existing synthetic wicket earlier this year, and we plan to replace the outdoor practice nets as part of wider development works at Countesswells.

“We also support cricket more broadly in Aberdeen, using Aberdeenshire Cricket Club’s facilities at Mannofield for our senior fixtures.”

Attempts to groundshare

With no grass wicket at Countesswells, Gordonians did try to arrange to use other clubs’ grounds to fulfil their home fixtures.

They are also on the look-out for somewhere they could develop into a suitable facility in the future.

Pandit added: “In terms of using other clubs’ grounds Huntly offered us Castle Park for three home games, which was a kind offer.

“In fairness to a lot of clubs, they came back and explained why they couldn’t let us use their ground.

“There was talk about using Brechin Buccaneers’ ground Guthrie Park, where Crescent are playing, for some of our games.

“That sounded brilliant – but unfortunately that didn’t materialise.

“We’ve had to scrap the North East Championship team this year, but we’re actively looking for a pitch for the future.

“If anyone knows of somewhere that would be suitable or Aberdeen City Council or Aberdeenshire Council can identify somewhere that we could develop, we’re willing to put in the legwork and invest money to get a facility in place.

“If we get a suitable grass wicket we will return to playing in the SPCU. We’re not pulling the plug yet.

“But if somebody wants to help us identify somewhere to play, or to support us financially to develop somewhere into a playable pitch then we would welcome them with open arms.”

Union did what they could

The secretary of the SPCU, Derek Traill, says the organisation did all it could to try to assist Gordonians with possible ground-sharing arrangements.

He said: “The crux of the story is that Robert Gordon’s College has removed the grass wicket at Countesswells.

“The Union did everything we could to help. We held off on finalising the fixtures until March to keep things open for Gordonians finding another facility or sharing grounds.

“The problem is that all the facilities are being used by other clubs.

“I’m a volunteer at Guthrie Park preparing the ground and I also have a day job.

“Crescent already play here and it seems like there was an assumption I could give up more of my time to prepare the ground to stage more games on a Saturday at Guthrie Park.

“I don’t want this pointed at me personally, or Brechin Buccaneers Cricket Club, because other clubs weren’t in a position to assist Gordonians either.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get everything together. Clubs have teams using their facilities and it’s a volunteer-run sport where people give up time to maintain the facilities for use.

“As secretary of the SPCU, I spent a lot of time with Gordonians trying to find a solution, but there was only so much we could do.

“The bottom line is most clubs have multiple teams using their facilities.

“This isn’t something I wanted to happen, but ultimately I feel we did everything we could to help Gordonians.”

