Safety fears after arrival of Travellers at Aberdeen’s Inverdee pitches causes ‘very frustrating’ cricket disruption

Matches at the weekend and this midweek have had to be called off due to the Travellers' presence next to the cricket facilities.

By Callum Law
Travellers have set up camp at Inverdee, which has led to cricket matches being postponed.
Local cricket has been disrupted due to the arrival of Travellers at Inverdee playing fields.

Around 15 caravans arrived at the Aberdeen site, next two Goals and Harvester, over the weekend.

Although the vehicles are spread out around the boundary edge of the two cricket pitches at Inverdee, the Travellers’ presence still led to Sunday’s North East Grade Four matches between 3rd Grampian and 3rd Mannofield and Ceylon Deeside and 2nd Methlick being postponed.

Two Evening League matches – North Sea v Knight Riders and Grampian Strikers v Aberdeen Tigers – were scheduled to be played at Inverdee on Tuesday night, but have now been called off and rearranged for next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night Evening League fixtures between 2nd Knight Riders and Master Blasters Aberdeen and Shell and Aberdeen All-Stars may also have to be postponed.

A spokesperson for the North East Scotland Cricket – who manage the cricket bookings at Inverdee and run the Grades – explained the games were postponed on safety grounds.

Cricket being played at Inverdee.

The spokesperson said: “It’s very frustrating that cricketers who had planned their weekend and midweek around playing at Inverdee have not been able to enjoy their sport.

“Whilst we appreciate that the vehicles have been spread outside the boundaries of the two pitches, any cricket match would potentially result in damage being caused, and the safety of all involved is paramount.

“We have two matches scheduled to be played on Saturday. We hope that Inverdee will be available for those games.

“We are grateful to Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council for their efforts in trying to progress access.”

One Traveller spoke to the Press and Journal on Monday and said they were in Aberdeen as part of a summer holiday tour of Scotland and only planned to stay in the north-east for a week.

