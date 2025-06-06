Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce’s new captain outlines his hopes for the future of the club

New captain Jamie Rodger admits Stoneywood-Dyce are going through a transitional period, but says they are building for a bright future.

The People’s Park outfit, who take on Dundee HSFPs at Dalnacraig tomorrow, have lost all three of their completed North East Championship fixtures this summer, while their other match was abandoned due to rain.

Wicketkeeper Rodger started playing for Stoneywood-Dyce as a junior aged 10 and the 30-year-old took on the captaincy this year following the departure of Ewan Davidson to city rivals Aberdeenshire.

As well as Davidson other regulars such as Nathan Elliott, Sawan Kumar, Hywel Nicholls have also moved on.

Time to rebuild

But Rodger is upbeat and said: “It’s been a tough start to the season. A mixture of bad luck and poor performances have meant we haven’t won yet, but we’re hoping to turn it around in the coming weeks.

“At the start of the season our objective was to win the league, but we haven’t had a great start.

“We lost quite a few players at the end of last season, so I think this season is a rebuilding season for us.

“I still feel mid to top end of the table is achievable. But we need to make sure we consolidate our position in the league as a minimum.

“The players that left played in our first-team week-in, week-out and it’s not easy to replace them right away.

“We want to try to build something that allows us to compete at the top end of this league and then hopefully in time go back up into the Eastern Premier League, but we know it won’t happen overnight.

“It does feel like it’s a bit of a new era or the changing of the guard at the club.

“It is a transitional period, but we’re working to rebuild and we want to get back to the Eastern Premier League by bringing through and developing a new group of players.

“There’s a longer term plan in place and as much as we want to do well this season, it’s not all just about this year.”

Happy to take on the job

Reflecting on how he ended up becoming Stoneywood-Dyce skipper, Rodger added: “When Ewan decided to leave I suppose I was one of the more obvious candidates given the time I’ve been with the club.

“I was happy to take it on because there are lots of senior players around me, it’s not all on me, but it is an honour to be appointed club captain.”

Elsewhere in the North East Championship, Aberdeenshire face Strathmore, who are still unbeaten, at Mannofield. Huntly look to continue their good run against St Modans at Bluebellwood Park and Crescent tackle Freuchie at Guthrie Park.

Crescent are also in action on Sunday in the Cricket Scotland Challenge Cup when they play Edinburgh outfit Marchmont at Cavalry Park.

Northern Counties are also in the Challenge Cup and welcome Dunnikier to Castle Leod.

Grades action

Bon Accord and Knight Riders are aiming to maintain their unbeaten records in Grade One this weekend.

Bon Accord have won five out of five ahead of facing Gordonians at Harlaw, while Knight Riders – who have won four out of four – play 2nd Aberdeen Grammar at Groats Road.

Elsewhere in Grade One, Crescent host Mannofield at Bogbeth Park, Aberdeen Grammar take on Banchory at Rubislaw and Master Blasters Aberdeen are set to face Inverurie at Inverdee.

Meanwhile, in Grade Two there are also two unbeaten sides. Huntly are one and they play Portcullis at Castle Park, while the other, Cults, meet 2nd Grampian at St Margaret’s.

In the other fixtures it’s Fraserburgh v 2nd Knight Riders at Kessock Park and 3rd Grammar v Aberdeen Tigers at Inverdee.

The Saturday fixtures in Grade Three are Dunecht v Ellon Gordon and 2nd Banchory v 3rd Gordonians. On Sunday Mannofield host Crathie, the top two – 2nd Master Blasters and Stonehaven Thistle – clash and Stoneywood-Dyce face Methlick.

There are two Saturday matches in Grade Four, 2nd Stonehaven Thistle against unbeaten Granite City and 2nd Methlick versus 2nd Bon Accord.

On Sunday in Grade Four 3rd Grampian take on 2nd Fraserburgh and unbeaten Ceylon Deeside are up against 3rd Knight Riders.