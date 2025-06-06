Gallery: Primary school pupils from Inverness-shire and Ross-shire shine at Baillie Cup

Primary pupils from across Inverness-shire and Ross-shire were put through their paces at the 10th edition of the Baillie Cup.

A record total of 32 schools were represented as more than 800 children in P1-P4 took part in a range of running, jumping and throwing events at a packed Queen’s Park track in Inverness.

The Baillie Cup – in honour of still active athletics and rugby coach and former Millburn Academy PE teacher and deputy rector Colin Baillie MBE – is the biggest primary school event in Scotland, perhaps even of its kind in the UK according to organisers.

Despite recent regular downpours, the sunshine was out most of the time for the full-day event on Thursday.

The overall champions were: section one – Crown, section two – Cradlehall, section three – North Kessock, section four – Farr.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was on hand to capture some of the day’s images.

*** The entire competition is self-funding, with no profits made, and organisers would welcome any sponsorship offers for the 2026 Baillie Cup. If interested, send a message on the Baillie Cup Facebook page.