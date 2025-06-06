Gallery: Primary school pupils from Inverness-shire and Ross-shire shine at Baillie Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Primary school pupils from Inverness-shire and Ross-shire shine at Baillie Cup

More than 800 youngsters took part in the 10th edition of the Baillie Cup at Queen's Park in Inverness.

On your marks, get set, go... Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Primary pupils from across Inverness-shire and Ross-shire were put through their paces at the 10th edition of the Baillie Cup.

A record total of 32 schools were represented as more than 800 children in P1-P4 took part in a range of running, jumping and throwing events at a packed Queen’s Park track in Inverness.

The Baillie Cup – in honour of still active athletics and rugby coach and former Millburn Academy PE teacher and deputy rector Colin Baillie MBE – is the biggest primary school event in Scotland, perhaps even of its kind in the UK according to organisers.

Despite recent regular downpours, the sunshine was out most of the time for the full-day event on Thursday.

The overall champions were: section one – Crown, section two – Cradlehall, section three – North Kessock, section four – Farr.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was on hand to capture some of the day’s images.

Colin Baillie, who the annual competition is named after. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ella Maclean, of Inshes, competes in the long jump. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A large crowd of parents and friends watched the action unfold. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Olivia Rose, of Cawdor, gets set to begin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Muirtown Primary School team members enjoy a break. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The logo for the Baillie Cup. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Corran Morrison, of Balloch, competing in the long jump. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Sophia Duncanson, of Milton of Leys, in the long jump. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Part of the Tomnacross Primary School team enjoy some time out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Winners in the 120m girls race (from left): Charlotte Gordon of Culbokie, Autumn Mackay, of Lower Kessock Primary School and Juno Campbell of Cawdor Primary School. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Logan Brown, of Muirton, in the long jump. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The youngsters were cheered on towards the finish line. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Words of encouragement from Colin Baillie.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Christine Gow presents the winners of the Baillie Cup in their section to North Kessock Primary School as the team celebrate. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Helper Joshua Fitter, of Farr Primary School, enjoys an ice cream, pictured here with his mother Andrea. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
North Kessock Primary school celebrate their winning of the Baillie Cup in their section this morning.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The long jump was a popular event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Spectators lapped up the action at Queen’s Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Lining up for the long jump. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kirkhill team members enjoy a break. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The crowds got behind the eager young athletes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Fun in the sun before this race. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Runners being encouraged from the sidelines. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The young runners give their all in a dash to the end. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Clapped on over the finish line. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Another keenly contested race. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
More long jump action. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The children put in maximum effort. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Starting on the front foot. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Colin Baillie speaks to the young runners for the race begins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Cheers and support from the sidelines. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The P1-P4 athletes put in brilliant efforts throughout the day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A total of 32 schools were represented. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The finish line is in sight for these young athletes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

*** The entire competition is self-funding, with no profits made, and organisers would welcome any sponsorship offers for the 2026 Baillie Cup. If interested, send a message on the Baillie Cup Facebook page.

