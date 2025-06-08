Gallery: Boxers from across Europe compete in King of the North Box Cup in Aberdeen

Aberdeen played host to a new boxing tournament with clubs from France, Sweden and Ireland travelling to the Granite City to compete in the King of the North Box Cup.

Around 200 boxers took part in the two day tournament at Bucksburn Academy this weekend.

Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club and Granite City Boxing Club teamed up to deliver the new tournament, which was run in conjunction with governing body Boxing Scotland.

The organisers hope it can become an annual event in Aberdeen.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture some of the action.