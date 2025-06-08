Other sports Gallery: Boxers from across Europe compete in King of the North Box Cup in Aberdeen Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club and Granite City Boxing Club teamed up to deliver the new tournament. Ahmed Alakel of Clovenstone Boxing Gym and Robert Stewart of Highland Boxing Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Danny Law June 8 2025, 7:00 pm June 8 2025, 7:00 pm Share Gallery: Boxers from across Europe compete in King of the North Box Cup in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/6775025/gallery-king-of-the-north-box-cup-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen played host to a new boxing tournament with clubs from France, Sweden and Ireland travelling to the Granite City to compete in the King of the North Box Cup. Around 200 boxers took part in the two day tournament at Bucksburn Academy this weekend. Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club and Granite City Boxing Club teamed up to deliver the new tournament, which was run in conjunction with governing body Boxing Scotland. The organisers hope it can become an annual event in Aberdeen. Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture some of the action. Corey Stevenson of CAIN in action against Lewis Reid of Larkhall. Cole Neill of CAIN (Blue) in a contest against Jay Thomson of Beath (Red). Cole Neill of CAIN on the attack against Jay Thomson of Beath (Red). Ryan Barbour of Dunoon throws a punch against Ryan Irwin. Cole Neill of CAIN (Blue) and Jay Thomson of Beath (Red) both throwing shots. Ryan Barbour of Dunoon (Blue) and Ryan Irwin (Red) plottinng their next move. Logan Simpson of GBA (Blue) tries to avoid a left from Maxi Duncan of Granite City Boxing Club (Red). Corey Stevenson of CAIN in between rounds. Corey Stevenson of CAIN (Blue) working hard against Lewis Reid of Larkhall. Maxi Duncan of Granite City Boxing Club chats to his corner. Corey Stevenson of CAIN lands with the left against Lewis Reid of Larkhall. Maxi Duncan on the offensive against Logan Simpson of GBA. Logan Simpson of GBA and Maxi Duncan of Granite City Boxing Club (Red). Corey Stevenson of CAIN (Blue) and Lewis Reid of Larkhall (Red). Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC gets some instructions from his corner. Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC (Blue) and Robbie Neilson of Beath Boxing Club (Red) finding their range. Logan Simpson of GBA (Blue) keeps low against Maxi Duncan of Granite City Boxing Club (Red). Robbie Neilson of Beath Boxing Club and Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC. The crowd at the King Of The North Box Cup. Logan Simpson of GBA lands a shot against Maxi Duncan of Granite City Boxing Club. Maxi Duncan of Granite City Boxing Club (Red) goes on the attack. Robbie Neilson of Beath Boxing Club lands a shot against Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC. Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC (Blue) and Robbie Neilson of Beath Boxing Club (Red). Elgin ABC’s Nathan Greene. Ahmed Alakel of Clovenstone Boxing Gym and Robert Stewart of Highland Boxing Academy (Red). Jack O’Neil of Rob Roy Boxing Club (Blue) and Simon Naaman of Botkyrka Boxningsklubb in Sweden (Red). Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC poised for action. Simon Naaman of Botkyrka Boxningsklubb in Sweden. The officials keep a close eye on proceedings. Coaches from Highland Boxing Academy shout instructions. Joy and despair for Robert Stewart of Highland Boxing Academy and Ahmed Alakel of Clovenstone Boxing Gym. No quarter given between Ahmed Alakel of Clovenstone Boxing Gym and Robert Stewart of Highland Boxing Academy. Robbie Neilson of Beath Boxing Club. Pictured are coaches from CAIN. Alexander Townsley of Beath Boxing Club (Blue) and Danny Murphy of CAIN (Red). Alexander Townsley of Beath Boxing Club (Blue) takes a shot from Danny Murphy of CAIN (Red). Around 200 boxers took part in the two-day event at Bucksburn Academy. The crowd look on. Ahmed Alakel of Clovenstone Boxing Gym lands against Robert Stewart of Highland Boxing Academy. Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC and Robbie Neilson of Beath Boxing Club. Danny Murphy of CAIN chats to his corner. Alexander Townsley of Beath Boxing Club and Danny Murphy of CAIN. Nathan Greene of Elgin ABC (Blue) and Robbie Neilson of Beath Boxing Club (Red). Alexander Townsley of Beath Boxing Club (Blue) and Danny Murphy of CAIN (Red). The crowd taking in the action.
