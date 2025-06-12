Travellers at Inverdee could lead to more cricket disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Travellers at Inverdee could lead to more cricket disruption

A host of matches have already been postponed since the arrival of Travellers at the Aberdeen site at the start of the month.

By Callum Law
Travellers have taken up residence at Inverdee during the last fortnight.
Travellers have taken up residence at Inverdee during the last fortnight.

Local cricket could be disrupted again this weekend by the presence of Travellers at Inverdee playing fields.

Around 15 caravans arrived at the Aberdeen site, next to Goals and Harvester, on Sunday, June 1.

There are two cricket pitches at Inverdee and, since the Travellers have been there, North East Scotland Cricket have been forced to postpone a number of Grades and Evening League matches on safety grounds.

It looks like this weekend’s fixtures could also be affected if the Travellers remain at Inverdee – although it is understood Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen are continuing in their efforts to try to allow the facility to be used for cricket again.

On Saturday, Ceylon Deeside v Granite City and 3rd Grampian v 2nd Methlick in Grade Four are scheduled to be played at Inverdee, while Grampian v Crescent in the Aberdeenshire Cup is pencilled in for Sunday.

Already this week, Evening League matches on Tuesday – Cartoos v Aberdeen Tigers and 2nd Knight Riders v AMC Sporting Club, Wednesday – North Sea v Knight Riders and Grampian Strikers v Aberdeen Tigers, and Thursday – Master Blasters v North Sea and Shell v Knight Riders – have been postponed.

Last week a spokeperson for North East Scotland Cricket explained why they were having to cancel fixtures.

They said: “Whilst we appreciate that the vehicles have been spread outside the boundaries of the two pitches, any cricket match would potentially result in damage being caused, and the safety of all involved is paramount.”

