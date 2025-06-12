Travellers at Inverdee could lead to more cricket disruption

Local cricket could be disrupted again this weekend by the presence of Travellers at Inverdee playing fields.

Around 15 caravans arrived at the Aberdeen site, next to Goals and Harvester, on Sunday, June 1.

There are two cricket pitches at Inverdee and, since the Travellers have been there, North East Scotland Cricket have been forced to postpone a number of Grades and Evening League matches on safety grounds.

It looks like this weekend’s fixtures could also be affected if the Travellers remain at Inverdee – although it is understood Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen are continuing in their efforts to try to allow the facility to be used for cricket again.

On Saturday, Ceylon Deeside v Granite City and 3rd Grampian v 2nd Methlick in Grade Four are scheduled to be played at Inverdee, while Grampian v Crescent in the Aberdeenshire Cup is pencilled in for Sunday.

Already this week, Evening League matches on Tuesday – Cartoos v Aberdeen Tigers and 2nd Knight Riders v AMC Sporting Club, Wednesday – North Sea v Knight Riders and Grampian Strikers v Aberdeen Tigers, and Thursday – Master Blasters v North Sea and Shell v Knight Riders – have been postponed.

Last week a spokeperson for North East Scotland Cricket explained why they were having to cancel fixtures.

They said: “Whilst we appreciate that the vehicles have been spread outside the boundaries of the two pitches, any cricket match would potentially result in damage being caused, and the safety of all involved is paramount.”