Aberdeen Muay Thai: More world champions for Granite City fight club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Muay Thai: More world champions for Granite City fight club

Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters claimed three more world gold medals at the WBC World Championships in Verona, Italy.

Aberdeen Muay Thai's competitors at the WBC World Championships in Verona, Italy.
Aberdeen Muay Thai's competitors at the WBC World Championships in Verona, Italy.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen Muay Thai are celebrating another global medal haul representing Scotland at the WBC World Championships in Verona, Italy.

Despite 900 fighters from 70 countries competing at the event, the Granite City cohort claimed THREE world golds and a silver, helping the national team to fifth place in the medal table overall. 

Jaxon Ritchie won his second world gold, taking victory in the youth 12-13 years male advanced -44kg competition, with Leo Dale also repeating his previous world success, winning the youth 10-11 years male -30kg title.

Dainton Love, meanwhile, became a world champion for the first time by winning the youth 10-11 years male -32kg category, while AMT’s Khalifa Alkali was the club’s silver medallist on his debut at world level in adult B class male -75kg category.

Davie Robertson also represented the club in Verona in the adult C class beginner male  novice -63.5kg section.

Andy Rose, Aberdeen Muay Thai’s head coach, who was also in Italy, said: “It was an unbelievable week in Verona with the AMT team representing Team Scotland.

“We took five fighters from the gym, and between them they had 15 fights with 13 wins and two losses.”

On his fighters, Andy said: “Dainton Love took gold in his first world level event at the weight class above against super strong opponents, which was incredible.

“Leo Dale added another world gold to his collection after coming through a very strong category with some cracking performances – he always shows up – and Jax Ritchie became a two-time WBC gold medallist after coming through a super strong category. He left in all in there.

“Khalifa Alkali took a silver at his first go at a world event, never looked out of place and it took a very strong and much more experienced lad from Switzerland to beat him in the final.

“It was Davie Robertson’s first experience at this level and it won’t be his last.

“He put in a cracking display in his opening bout, but the judges seen it another way.”

Conversation