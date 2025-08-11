Aberdeen Muay Thai: More world champions for Granite City fight club

Aberdeen Muay Thai are celebrating another global medal haul representing Scotland at the WBC World Championships in Verona, Italy.

Despite 900 fighters from 70 countries competing at the event, the Granite City cohort claimed THREE world golds and a silver, helping the national team to fifth place in the medal table overall.

Jaxon Ritchie won his second world gold, taking victory in the youth 12-13 years male advanced -44kg competition, with Leo Dale also repeating his previous world success, winning the youth 10-11 years male -30kg title.

Dainton Love, meanwhile, became a world champion for the first time by winning the youth 10-11 years male -32kg category, while AMT’s Khalifa Alkali was the club’s silver medallist on his debut at world level in adult B class male -75kg category.

Davie Robertson also represented the club in Verona in the adult C class beginner male novice -63.5kg section.

Andy Rose, Aberdeen Muay Thai’s head coach, who was also in Italy, said: “It was an unbelievable week in Verona with the AMT team representing Team Scotland.

“We took five fighters from the gym, and between them they had 15 fights with 13 wins and two losses.”

On his fighters, Andy said: “Dainton Love took gold in his first world level event at the weight class above against super strong opponents, which was incredible.

“Leo Dale added another world gold to his collection after coming through a very strong category with some cracking performances – he always shows up – and Jax Ritchie became a two-time WBC gold medallist after coming through a super strong category. He left in all in there.

“Khalifa Alkali took a silver at his first go at a world event, never looked out of place and it took a very strong and much more experienced lad from Switzerland to beat him in the final.

“It was Davie Robertson’s first experience at this level and it won’t be his last.

“He put in a cracking display in his opening bout, but the judges seen it another way.”