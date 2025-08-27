Beauly teen racing star crowned British champion a year after horror head-on road crash

Teenage racing star Oliver Stewart feared he would never compete again after suffering a potentially career-ending injury in a horror road crash.

The 18-year-old from Beauly was a passenger when his family’s car was involved in a head-on collision in July last year.

Oliver, his mum Hazel and dad Jeff had been travelling back to their hotel in Oxfordshire after a race when the crash happened at around 10.30pm.

Oliver suffered a broken collarbone that affected his mobility and he had to endure months of rehabilitation.

His mother, who was driving, sustained injuries that left her in a wheelchair for months while Oliver’s father suffered internal bleeding and injuries.

Oliver, who was in the rear-left passenger seat, admits they were “lucky to get out of it alive”.

In a remarkable return, Oliver was recently crowned a British champion, only 13 months after the crash.

‘We were very, very lucky to get out of it alive’

When the British title triumph was confirmed, the teen admits he began crying at the steering wheel as he was so overcome with emotion.

Oliver said: “On July 26 last year I was in a massive road traffic incident after which I thought I would never race again.

“It was really tough to get myself back into doing what I love, which is racing.

“The accident was between Banbury and Brackley.

“We were on the way back to the hotel to stay the night after being at the British championship where I was the fastest in the practice.

“Before I could even think about it we were hit head on.

“I got out as quickly as I could but my mum was trapped in the car against a tree.

“She couldn’t get out as the door wouldn’t open and she had a broken ankle and couldn’t move.

“When I was out of the car I had to look at my mum trapped and my dad in absolute agony.

“It was horrible to see.

“I was holding my collarbone and couldn’t believe that we had survived.

“If we were in any other car we would probably have been toast, we were in a BMW 3 series.

“That car was really strong but if we were in something else we would not have made it out.

“I broke my collar bone and my mum had to have surgery on her ankle and she also broke her wrist.

“My dad had internal bleeding and internal injuries.

“We were very, very lucky to get out of it alive.”

In 2023, Oliver, at the age of 16, became one of the youngest ever winners of a GB3 Championship event when claiming victory at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Taking inspiration from his parents

However his racing dream looked to have been snatched away in July last year.

Oliver and his parents were taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, arriving at around 11.30pm.

He said: “I was X-rayed, given morphine and told I had broken my collarbone.

“They checked my dad out and said he had bad injuries internally.

“They weren’t sure if my mum had a broken spinal cord or not, but luckily she didn’t.

“However, she had broken her ankle in six places.

“It was really tough to see my mum seriously injured and in real pain.

“When I saw the mental toughness my mum and dad had to overcome their injuries I was able to keep pushing.

“It made me more inspired to get back.

“My parents kept saying ‘don’t worry about us, just rebuild yourself and get back in the seat racing’.”

Oliver endured months of therapy and rehabilitation in a bid to return to racing.

‘I could barely move my arm’

Only seven months after the accident, he was back behind the wheel.

He admits driving again was agony but it was the first step towards being crowned British champion.

He said: “It is my left clavicle and there were big concerns I would never race again.

“I could barely move my arm to begin with as it was very stiff and sore.

“They can plate it but didn’t do that for me, they left it.

“The reason is that the surgery can cause problems later on in life.

“It took a lot of work and rehabilitation to get back.

“I have a simulator at home and was using that all the time.

“And for the fitness side of things I was going out for runs once my collarbone was in the best possible shape it could be.

“My mum and dad put in so much work to push through their injuries and help me.

“There were times when my arm was so stiff and didn’t feel like it was getting better.

“I didn’t have the mobility I used to have and I was seeing the drivers on the track doing so well.

“That motivated me.

“If you are standing still in racing at any point you are going backwards quickly.

“It is all about momentum and building up your career from the bottom and working your way up.

“But if you have any injury there is no guarantee you will get back to where you were.

“The accident was July and my first race back was in February.

“The first race was painful and it was quite hard to hold onto the steering wheel, but I finished third.

“Then in the next race I qualified pole and finished second.”

Following a successful karting career Oliver spent a year racing in the F4 British Championship.

After finishing an impressive 10th overall in the standings his progression ramped up when he stepped up to F3 level in 2023.

‘I started crying at the steering wheel’

Earlier this month he was crowned KZ2 British champion after finishing top on points after the final race of the tournament, where he finished fourth.

Oliver was overwhelmed with emotion at confirmation of his national title.

He said: “I finished fourth in the final because I wasn’t trying to win the race.

“I was trying to make sure the person who could beat me in the championship finished behind me.

“They had to finish second or better in order to win the championship so I passed that driver with a hard move.

“After all I had been through, thinking I would never race again to a year later win a championship win felt surreal and unbelievable.

“The first thing I did was start crying at the steering wheel as I couldn’t believe it.

“Everyone in racing who I had been competing against thought I would never race again.

“To win the championship a year later felt like a fairytale.

“I’m competing in the Super Four championship which I’m leading at the moment.

“Hopefully I can get that over the line, although it will not be easy as there are a lot of tough competitors in that.

“I would love to race a car again but whether that is possible, I don’t know.

“I’ll just have to see what the future brings.”