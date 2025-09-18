EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland reveals major title target and lifts lid on New York knock-out hurt

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland admits suffering a devastating first round knock-out in the biggest fight of his life still hurts.

The 26-year-old’s bid to shock the boxing world ended in defeat when losing to Callum Walsh in a WBC Intercontinental Americas super-welterweight title clash in New York in March.

Sutherland was ruthlessly stopped by undefeated defending champion Walsh with 20 second of the opening round remaining.

Top of the bill, the fight was at the iconic Madison Square Garden that has hosted legendary fights by greats such as Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Sutherland says he has no regrets about stepping up to face Walsh in a major title fight broadcast globally on UFC Fight Pass.

‘An opportunity I couldn’t turn down’

Six months on from that loss, a “rebuilt, motivated and focused” Sutherland is targeting a British title shot.

The first step towards achieving that ambition comes when facing John Thain in Glasgow on Saturday, in Sutherland’s first fight since New York.

He said: “It was devastating and seeing the video of myself getting knocked out still hurts.

“I’m able to be open and honest with myself about the mistakes I made in New York or things I would change or adapt.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Obviously it was a big jump up going from fringe British title level to fringe world level.

“However growing up as a wee kid it was always my dream to be on the biggest stage possible, the main event at Madison Square Garden.

“Who does that?

“A young lad from Aberdeen going on to fight there.

“I have no regrets. I took the opportunity, it didn’t pay off.

“There was so much hype and responsibility around it and the training camp went so well.

“What is so frustrating is I know I’m so much better than I showed there.

“It was a blip and I have learned so much from it.

“I have come back, rebuilt.

“I’m more than ready, motivated and focused to get back in the ring and go for the goal I want to achieve, which is the British title.”

Sutherland held a pro record of 19 wins (seven KOs) and only one loss before facing Walsh in the Big Apple.

New York loss a ‘blip’ for Sutherland

The Aberdonian successfully defended his BBBofC Celtic Super Welterweight title with a fourth round stoppage of Fraser Wilkinson in his final fight before facing Walsh.

A measure of Walsh’s quality is he extended his flawless record to 15 wins from 15 fights when overcoming Fernardo Vargas on points in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Walsh’s fight was the chief support to Terence Crawford’s points win against Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super-middleweight world champion.

The Crawford-Canelo fight was watched by more than 41 million viewers on Netflix.

Sutherland said: “It’s a weird one as I don’t look back at the fight in New York with any hatred, anger or resentment.

“I was either going to do it to him or Walsh was going to do it to me.

“You know every time you step into the ring it is a 50-50 opportunity and I didn’t take it – and he did.

“My coach said this week if were to score my sparring rounds in the build up to the Walsh fight I lost two out of 70 plus.

“I couldn’t have done anything more on that side of things.

“Hindsight is a beautiful thing looking back, but I can’t change it now.

“On Saturday I have to prove it was just a blip on my journey, and get right back into the title mix.”

The British super-welterweight title is currently vacant.

Sutherland is determined to write his name in Aberdeen boxing history by securing the belt.

Sutherland targets British title glory

His next step on that journey is against Edinburgh’s John Thain, 37, who has a pro record of 17 wins and five losses.

Sutherland said: “The British title is still up for grabs and that was always my main goal.

“This is the next step I need, to get the win at the weekend, then I’m back on the title hunt.

“When I got into boxing I always wanted to win a British title and be the first person from Aberdeen to win it.

“I always wanted that Lonsdale strap around my waist.

“Thain is experienced and had a fantastic amateur career.

“I’m going to do a number on him and then move on to bigger and better things in my career.”