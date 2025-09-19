Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson targets Celtic title glory

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has racked up sparring sessions with top fighters ahead of the first title fight of his pro career.

The 21-year-old will face defending champion Kyle Boyd for the BBBofC Celtic super-lightweight title at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel, Glasgow on Saturday.

Boasting a flawless pro-record of nine wins from nine bouts, McPherson reckons claiming the belt will pave a path to further major title shots.

In preparation McPherson has sparred a former European champion, a British title contender and a boxer ranked number one in the world by the WBC.

He reckons nothing has been left to chance in the bid to secure title glory.

McPherson said: “This is a massive opportunity for me and my career.

“Winning this title would take me to the next level so it is very important.

“I came into the sport to win titles and make a name for yourself so I’m going to grab this title opportunity with both hands.

“I’m 21 and have had nine fights so this is my time to step up.

“If I can win the Celtic title at 21 it will definitely get my name out there.

“It is a great belt to have and can sky rocket my career.

“I don’t look ahead of this fight though.

“I’ll keep my eyes on the prize and coming back to Aberdeen with the belt is the main thing.”

During an intensive training camp McPherson spent a week in Spain where he sparred former European super-featherweight champion, southpaw Juanfe Gomez.

Sparring rounds against champions

During the camp McPherson also went toe-to-toe in Glasgow with undefeated boxer Regan Glackin (16-0) who will fight for the British lightweight title next month.

McPherson also completed ring time with former British and Commonwealth featherweight champion Nathaniel Collins.

He said: “I sparred with boxers who have great records.

“They have more experience than me and going in with them gives me a real confidence boost.

“These guys gave me really tough sparring which is good as they rounds were so competitive.

“It is what I need to really prepare myself for big fights like this.

“I sparred with Regan Glackin in Glasgow who has a British title shot and also got rounds with Nathaniel Collins who is ranked number with WBC.

“In Spain I sparred with Juanfe Gomez and Ebube Justin, the Spanish number one.

“Training in the heat of Spain at high altitude in the mountains was great.

“I also travelled to Liverpool where I was in the ring with undefeated fighter Frankie Stringer who is 10 and 0.

“Those sparring sessions have made me hungrier.

“I have put absolutely everything into the training for this fight.”

McPherson’s route to a first professional fight endured early injury setbacks in his fledgling career.

Fans travelling to back McPherson

The rising ring star suffered a stress fracture to his spine in 2023.

He also had to undergo emergency surgery last year for a collapsed lung.

It was the second time in a year the Aberdonian was hit by the injury having also endured the collapse of his other lung in October 2023.

McPherson will be backed by a sizeable travelling support in Glasgow as he faces Boyd who has a record of seven wins and two losses.

He said: “Boyd is the holder of this belt and will be desperate to keep the title.

“This is my second time being the main event and I got a taste of what that is like in my last fight in Aberdeen.

“I absolutely loved it.

“It’s an away day this time but I’m still taking large numbers down so I’m expecting a loud night from the Aberdonians.

“I’m looking to put on a career best performance.”