Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson targets Celtic title glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson targets Celtic title glory

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will fight for the BBBofC Celtic super-lightweight title in Glasgow.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson during a training session at BodBox Gym.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson during a training session at BodBox Gym. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has racked up sparring sessions with top fighters ahead of the first title fight of his pro career.

The 21-year-old will face defending champion Kyle Boyd for the BBBofC Celtic super-lightweight title at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel, Glasgow on Saturday.

Boasting a flawless pro-record of nine wins from nine bouts, McPherson reckons claiming the belt will pave a path to further major title shots.

In preparation McPherson has sparred a former European champion, a British title contender and a boxer ranked number one in the world by the WBC.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to fight for the Celtic title.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to fight for the Celtic title. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He reckons nothing has been left to chance in the bid to secure title glory.

McPherson said: “This is a massive opportunity for me and my career.

“Winning this title would take me to the next level so it is very important.

“I came into the sport to win titles and make a name for yourself so I’m going to grab this title opportunity with both hands.

“I’m 21 and have had nine fights so this is my time to step up.

“If I can win the Celtic title at 21 it will definitely get my name out there.

“It is a great belt to have and can sky rocket my career.

“I don’t look ahead of this fight though.

“I’ll keep my eyes on the prize and coming back to Aberdeen with the belt is the main thing.”

During an intensive training camp McPherson spent a week in Spain where he sparred former European super-featherweight champion, southpaw Juanfe Gomez.

Sparring rounds against champions

During the camp McPherson also went toe-to-toe  in Glasgow with undefeated boxer Regan Glackin (16-0) who will fight for the British lightweight title next month.

McPherson also completed ring time with former British and Commonwealth featherweight champion Nathaniel Collins.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “I sparred with boxers who have great records.

“They have more experience than me and going in with them gives me a real confidence boost.

“These guys gave me really tough sparring which is good as they rounds were so competitive.

“It is what I need to really prepare myself for big fights like this.

“I sparred with Regan Glackin in Glasgow who has a British title shot and also got rounds with Nathaniel Collins who is ranked number with WBC.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (l) spars with European champion Juanfe Gomez in Spain. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (l) spars with European champion Juanfe Gomez in Spain. Image: Gregor McPherson.

“In Spain I sparred with Juanfe Gomez and Ebube Justin, the Spanish number one.

“Training in the heat of Spain at high altitude in the mountains was great.

“I also travelled to Liverpool where I was in the ring with undefeated fighter Frankie Stringer who is 10 and 0.

“Those sparring sessions have made me hungrier.

“I have put absolutely everything into the training for this fight.”

McPherson’s route to a first professional fight endured early injury setbacks in his fledgling career.

Fans travelling to back McPherson

The rising ring star suffered a stress fracture to his spine in 2023.

He also had to undergo emergency surgery last year for a collapsed lung.

It was the second time in a year the Aberdonian was hit by the injury having also endured the collapse of his other lung in October 2023.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson at BodBox Gym, who will fight for his first professional title.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson at BodBox Gym, who will fight for his first professional title. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

McPherson will be backed by a sizeable travelling support in Glasgow as he faces Boyd who has a record of seven wins and two losses.

He said: “Boyd is the holder of this belt and will be desperate to keep the title.

“This is my second time being the main event and I got a taste of what that is like in my last fight in Aberdeen.

“I absolutely loved it.

“It’s an away day this time but I’m still taking large numbers down so I’m expecting  a loud night from the Aberdonians.

“I’m looking to put on a career best performance.”

Conversation