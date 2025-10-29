Rogue Invitational 2025 in Aberdeen: Fitness star Dani Speegle on Dunnottar Castle, All Bar One Guinness prank, P&J Live fan stories and American Gladiators reboot

US fitness and social media star Dani Speegle jumped at the chance to compete at Aberdeen’s P&J Live again this week after last year’s Rogue Invitational experience.

The planet’s top CrossFit men and women, as well as the world’s strongest men and women, are back in the north-east for the returning event run by strength equipment brand Rogue Fitness, with the competition taking place from Friday to Sunday.

Speegle finished seventh in 2024 – in a three-day battle dominated by women’s CrossFit icon Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr.

When she wasn’t in action, Speegle was showing her global legions of Instagram followers local Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire landmarks like Dunnottar Castle and (less so) All Bar One in Marischal Square.

Speaking to The Press and Journal from her home in San Diego before flying out for the 2025 Rogue Invitational, the 31-year-old recalled the “surreal” experience of seeing the 500-year-old Dunnottar ruins perched high above Stonehaven.

She said: “Anytime I have a competition that is you know away from home or like a cool location, I always plan on staying and like exploring it for a bit.

“It’s really nice when events, with and without the CrossFit stamp, are outside of the country.

“I love travelling so it’s always a nice excuse for me to just go and explore a new part of the world.

“(Dunnottar) was the day before the competition. We just got out and walked around a bit and everything.

“It was a little cold that day that we were out there, but it was truly lovely and, even with the weather, it was just a surreal kind of experience. It was awesome.”

‘Drinking Guinness’ in Aberdeen’s All Bar One before 2024 P&J Live competition

It was after visiting Dunnottar, Speegle – who has 1.8MILLION followers on picture app Instagram – joked with her followers she was drinking pints of Guinness in All Bar One on Aberdeen’s Broad Street only the night before the start of the 2024 Rogue competition.

She said: “Arielle Loewen (another elite female CrossFitter) and I are people who will just go out to eat around competition, like we’re not super strict about that kind of stuff.

“She had a lot of friends that had come out to support her and also me. They’re a great little crew.

“So we went out to dinner with them and everyone else was splitting the G and everything, so we posted it, thinking: ‘Oh it’ll be so funny that everyone thinks we’re drinking before the competition.'”

Speegle’s fanatical fans in Aberdeen

Speegle is a serious athlete. She’s a six-time CrossFit Games competitor, who built her foundation across sports like gymnastics, rowing, diving, track and field and volleyball, before making fitness itself her sport.

She trains three times a day, with at least two punishing sessions in the mix, and fuels her body with up to 4,000 calories each day.

At the 2024 Rogue Invitational, Speegle impressed in events including log muscle-ups – hauling herself up and above the log – and negotiating a horizontal peg board, as well as with her top-tier talent for heavy lifts.

There were hundreds of Speegle fanatics among the sold out crowds over the three days at P&J Live last year, with women and girls fully-sprinting to the American for autographs and pictures every time she was near the public areas around the competition floor.

Speegle said: “I always get a little surprised that I’ve got you know such adamant fans and like people who really truly want to meet me (in places like Aberdeen).

“When I do apparel drops and everything, unfortunately it just is what it is – getting stuff that I sell is easier in the States, and so a lot of people don’t get it over in Europe.

“When people have the opportunity over in Europe to come and see – not just me, but any of the athletes = I think everyone is like in that headspace where it’s like: ‘This is my only shot, they may not be back next year.’

“When Ariel and I went out, and sat with her friends, I think people, you know, they just think like that’s their only opportunity maybe just to come say hi or to grab a picture.

“Shoot your shot – they gotta take their chance. Good on them.”

‘Really heartwarming stories’ of how Speegle has helped girls’ body image

The powerfully-built Speegle revealed how fans in Aberdeen told her the lengths they had gone to to get her “Girls Who Eat” merchandise from across the Atlantic.

There were also “really heartwarming stories” about the impact of the athlete’s visibility when it comes to how female fans view themselves and their bodies.

Speegle added: “They’ll say: ‘I wanted to come to Rogue and meet you because I saw you do the log lift and that was the day that I decided that like I wanted to be strong and not skinny.’

“And like: ‘You’re the person who allowed me to start having a better relationship with my body and love my thicker legs’ – and all this kind of stuff.”

Speegle is one of new American Gladiators on Amazon Prime

While the 2025 Rogue Invitational will allow fitness fans to see Speegle in action in Aberdeen, in 2026, she will be streaming worldwide as one of Amazon Prime’s new American Gladiators.

Amazon’s reboot has been inspired by the success of the BBC bringing back the UK version of Gladiators to prime-time Saturday night television in recent years.

Speegle – whose gladiator name has yet to be unveiled – told the P&J: “We’ve filmed two seasons pretty recently and so those will be releasing next year, spring and fall – around those timelines.

“I think at this point there’s not really too much I can say.

“It was a lovely experience and if it does well in the States as it’s done very well over in Europe and they asked me to come back for continuous seasons, I would absolutely do it. It was a very good experience!”