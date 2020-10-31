Scottish Rugby in the Black & White Era – The Ultimate Nostalgia Trip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Take the ultimate nostalgia trip with a book capturing the old rugby atmosphere.

There’s little room for misty-eyed sentiment when playing a game of rugby.

But once the boots are put away for the last time, you find there are tens of thousands of us in Scotland who know a lot about the game.

Those who have followed rugby for 40, 50 years, or more.

Keen followers who will tell you that Ian Smith, The Flying Scotsman, was faster than the train of the same name; or that you’d need not one but two bulldozers to stop Hugh McLeod.

But rugby sometimes isn’t quite so good at cultivating its history as other sports.

Most round-ball devotees can reel off the achievements of Denis Law, Jock Stein or Willie Bauld, but half the crowd at a modern Murrayfield international couldn’t pick Wullie Gray out of a line-up.

This is a tragedy. Rugby followers love the history of the game. This book tackles the problem head-on.

Rugby history, and the feats (and antics) of the men who fill the histories are more often told as anecdotes. And that’s fine. But that doesn’t mean their achievements should always be treated lightly. Without the old heroes there would be no modern game.

© DC Thomson

There are memoirs and biographies that mention the legends of Mike Campbell-Lammerton, or David Bedell-Sivright, but few books that show the men, or the places they played, as they were in their heyday.

This book attempts to do that.

Rugby, like no other sport, is a game played by heroes and warriors — but who never claimed they were heroes or warriors. They were sportsmen, and in the old days amateurs who played for the thrill of the game, and were incredible competitors but also gentlemen (off the pitch, after the final whistle).

This book captures that, the old rugby atmosphere. This is a book that had to be created before it is too late and no one living remembers that atmosphere.

Dark Blue Blood shows what the game looked like, how Mansfield Park and the Greenyards were in the old days.

© DC Thomson

What Murrayfield was like when 104,000 crammed in to set a world record. You’ll see Colin Telfer and Ian McLaughlan in action, not just as reminiscences over club-room pints.

It is an attempt to educate the young, and stir the memories of those who know what a solo-lock was. Or is . . . depending on how you view the game.

Strangely, it’s probably a book aimed at men who don’t often buy books. It will be the type of thing that a daughter, granddaughter, or niece buys as a gift. It’s a lot better than another cardigan!

The creation of this 300-page doorstop called for a lot of time to be spent in dusty archives, or to put it another way, great fun.

© DC Thomson

Author Steve Finan resolved to cover the famous names, but also make sure to show the game down the divisions and in all areas of the country.

The history of rugby belongs to everyone who played it, not just those who were very good at it.

So there are lesser teams’ line-ups, a few Sevens games, a few venues that might not have made it into any other rugby book.

This is the muddy history, not a polished, sanitised version. It is unashamedly nostalgia.

There has never been a Scottish rugby book like it, and, unless a time machine is invented, there never can be again. You can’t take “new” old photos.

Anyone who followed the game in their youth, anyone who ever played the game, anyone who cares about real rugby will love this book.

The book has high production values in an effort to be a desirable gift, the “just right” Christmas present for the people who are usually the most impossible to buy for.

One for rugby fans everywhere