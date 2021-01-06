Aboyne’s Hollie Davidson to referee first professional men’s match in Challenge Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aboyne referee Hollie Davidson will referee her first professional men’s game next weekend when she takes charge of Newcastle Falcons versus Castres in the Challenge Cup.

English referee Sara Cox has also received an appointment in the competition, meaning Davidson and Cox will both follow Joy Neville as female officials to referee in the European Challenge Cup.

Davidson has already enjoyed appointments as an assistant referee in both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup this season.

She is looking forward to taking the next step in this competition.

Davidson said: “I couldn’t quite believe it when I got the phone call.

“I am hugely excited by the appointment, and I’m looking forward to being tested at the next level of rugby.

“I’m sure I’ll have butterflies in my stomach but I’m just looking to go out there and do the basics well.”

Davidson last took to the centre of the pitch on 21 November 2020, overseeing the nail-biting women’s fixture between England and France at Twickenham which resulted in a 25-23 victory for the Red Roses.

The former Scotland Women’s under-20 player said: “It was great to be involved in the England v France women’s fixture back in November.

“To referee a game of that standard mid-pandemic was a privilege.

“I feel very fortunate to have been involved in both international and professional-club fixtures during these uncertain times as it has kept my brain ticking over and I feel it has put me in a strong position building up to this career milestone.”

Andrew Macpherson, referee development manager at Scottish Rugby, said: “On behalf of Scottish Rugby, I would like to extend my congratulations to Hollie on the appointment to her first professional men’s fixture.

“It is fantastic to see her hard work recognised and she thoroughly deserves this opportunity.”