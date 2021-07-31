Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Rugby

Aberdeen Taexali step up preparations for life in Caledonia leagues

By Danny Law
July 31, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club has announced its new kit sponsorship deal with BIG Partnership. Picture supplied by J Dyer Photography.
Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club are stepping up their preparations for life in Caledonia North 4.

The Woodside team will host Aberdeen University Medics when they make their debut in the league on September 4.

The club, which aims to promote inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community in Aberdeen, is playing a friendly against Caledonian Thebans at Woodside Sports Complex today ahead of their league opener.

Kyle Yeats, the club’s publicity officer, says entering the league is a big step for the club, which was established in 2018.

He said: “We have been growing the team over the last couple of years.

“We were due to take part in the league last season but the season never started because of Covid.

Aberdeen Taexali will begin life in the Caledonia set-up with a home match against Aberdeen University Medics.

“We have just over 40 members at the moment. We are looking forward to being part of a competitive structure and being able to take part in more regular game days.

“We are ambitious but our head coach Grant Skene has instilled in us the belief that it is about learning from every game, whatever the result, and finding new ways to improve.

“We are an inclusive team and that is not just about being LGBTQ+, it is also about welcoming players of all abilities.

“If we do well then that would be brilliant, but at this stage it is about trying to develop.”

Yeats has been delighted with the interest from players wanting to represent the team in the Caledonia leagues.

He said: “I know a lot of other teams have been struggling to maintain squad sizes recently.

“Our head coach Grant has had a few other managers asking him how we are managing to attract so many players.

“Other clubs possibly have the perception that they are looking for players who have played rugby since school, whereas we are happy to welcome people who may not have picked up a rugby ball before but want to give it a go.

“We promote that, whatever your sexuality or level of ability, you will be welcomed on our team.”

A new look for a new start

The club will wear their new strips for today’s friendly against Caledonian Thebans after landing a sponsorship deal with BIG Partnership.

Zoe Ogilvie, director at BIG Partnership, said: “As an inclusive agency with a keen interest in sport, we’ve been following the progress of Aberdeen Taexali since they first came to our attention a couple of years ago.

“We fully support the club’s philosophy about building an inclusive and positive attitude towards sport and are pleased to sponsor them as they prepare for their debut entry into the local league.”

