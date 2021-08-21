Highland ready for latest top-level pre-season test as rugby returns to Inverness

Highland head coach Dave Carson is relishing the challenge his players will face at home to Premiership opponents Aberdeen Grammar this Saturday.

As he gets his troops into shape ahead of their National Division One opener against Ayr at Canal Park on September 4, Carson’s team are stepping up the levels and feeling the benefits.

Last weekend, the Inverness side made a long-awaited return to an away ground as their preparations continued with a match against another top-flight team in Edinburgh Accies.

And it was a strong performance from the visitors, despite losing 12-5, with Jack Sutherland’s try bringing them firmly into the contest, but Scott Fraser narrowly missed the conversion.

Getting the group together for an away day was great after almost 18 months out of action.

Carson said: “It was great to be back on the bus down the A9 again.

“We had an in-house game the week before the get the boys used to the bumps and bruises again, but our previous match was against Dundee High School in March 2020, so it was a long time coming.

“It was nice to take on Accies again, who we had played over the last seven or eight pre-seasons. A lot of our young boys from uni go there and get well looked after.

“Accies also had their new stand and facilities opened up and we were their first opponents, which made for a good day all in all.”

Highland had best of territory

Carson was more than happy with how his young squad handled the occasion, despite the scoreline from the bounce encounter.

He added: “We played four 20-minute sessions and we lost two tries to one.

“We had quite a young squad down, some of whom had never played Premiership opposition before.

“I’d say we more than held our own and certain aspects were really pleasing. We probably had 60-40 of the territory over the four quarters – we handled it well.

“It was 0-0 after the first quarter, they won 7-0 in the second quarter, before we pulled it back to 7-5 and they got a try in the last quarter to make it 12-5.

“It was really physical, which we wanted, and there are a few things that we need to work harder on. It was a really good starter for us leading into this weekend.”

Tough tests serve purpose

Looking ahead to the visit of Aberdeen Grammar, Carson expects it will help pinpoint any areas they need to address before the games that really matter start next month.

He added: “You always want to test yourselves against the best teams and it shows you want to need to work on.

“We’ve done that in previous years and it has worked for us, so we know it will be a hard test against Grammar. It’s here in Inverness and we’re looking forward to it.”

Sponsors thanked for the backing

Highland’s second string, the Raptors, were due to play their Grammar counterparts, but the visitors were unable to raise a reserve side.

However, Moray have stepped in to fill that fixture void with a 1pm start, two hours before the main event. It’s hoped the Highland thirds will also be in action.

Carson, meanwhile, confirmed it will be a packed Saturday down at the club as it hosts a special ‘thank you’ day for the sponsors, who continued their support during tough times when not one ball was kicked during the pandemic.

Carson said: “There have been so many sponsors who have continued to back us over the last 18 months without getting much publicity out of it.

“Their sponsorship has helped keep the club afloat and we are welcoming them to the club and giving them lunch before the game against Grammar to thank them for staying with us.”