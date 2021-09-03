Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar confident in Glasgow Hawks fixture after Covid positives for postponement of Premiership opener

Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson is confident their fixture with Glasgow Hawks will go ahead next weekend after a number of positive Covid tests in their squad.

After identifying four positive test results this week, Grammar’s opening Premiership game against Edinburgh Accies – originally slated for Saturday – was postponed.

The game will be now rescheduled for a date later this year, potentially when the Scotland national team play their Autumn Nations Series in November.

At the time of the cancellation on Thursday, Grammar were also awaiting a number of PCR tests from other players, prompting discussions with the Scottish Rugby Union’s championship committee

It means an unfortunate delay to Grammar’s 18-month return to competitive rugby, but Thomson remains confident it will not affect their trip to Glasgow on September 11.

He said: “Yes, at this moment in time we’re very confident we’ll be able to go to Glasgow.

“By the time we come back next week, those who have it should be clear of it and we’re doing a lot of lateral flow tests, so we should be good.

“It’s not ideal, but the protocols we’ve brought in have worked. We contacted Murrayfield (SRU head office) and they were very helpful. They agreed to reschedule the game for the next available Saturday.

“We were aware of it on Monday – a couple of players indicated they had positive lateral flow tests. I’m still waiting on around 14 PCR tests coming back, but we’ve got four confirmed PCR positives among the players.

“Everything was geared up for a good game on Saturday and members of the club were all excited about coming back. We’ve taken the right decision on the grounds of public safety – we didn’t want anybody catching it from us.

“We’re the first and I dare say there’ll be many more over the next few weeks with games being cancelled.”

There are also a number of blank dates at the end of the season – Grammar’s last scheduled game is on February 19 – where a fixture could be fitted in.

“I’m hoping this is our one and only time. There’s a lot of disappointed people and a lot of things been cancelled, like transport, catering, doctors, physios and ground staff.

“Everyone has been stood down, but everyone agrees with the decision.”