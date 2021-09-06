Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Rugby

Rugby: Gordonians slump to heavy defeat on opening day of new season

By Jack Nixon
September 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Gordonians head coach James Greenwood.
Gordonians head coach James Greenwood.

Gordonians’ new head coach James Greenwood was under no illusions about the enormity of the task facing him and his young team after Saturday’s 76-3 defeat against GHK in Glasgow.

He said: “This was a real baptism of fire.

“We were dominated from start to finish but we will learn from this  experience.

“GHK are a good team. It is going to be long, hard season, especially for those youngsters who have only played school rugby.

“But there was enough there to convince me that we have the makings of a good team who will develop as the season unfolds.”

The last time the two sides met was the Saturday before the season was suspended due to Covid-19 in March 2020 when the Countesswells created a shock by winning 20-11 in Glasgow.

A surprise was never on the cards in this contest as the superbly drilled home pack took the game to Gordonians, running into a 31-3 half time lead.

The visitors’ score came halfway through the first 40 minutes when stand-off Alex Fraser slotted a penalty.

The second half was a repeat of the first, as GHK added a further 45 points without reply, although there were signs of Gordonians coming to terms with the pace of the game as the half progressed.

There was, however, no hiding place for a well-beaten visiting side but who never shirked a tackle, giving Greenwood something to build on in the run up to Saturday’s home game with Dumfries Saints.

“There will be no easy games but with home advantage we can perhaps produce a much better performance,” said Greenwood.

Caithness and Orkney hit the right note

The Caledonian Leagues also got under way with good wins for Caithness and Orkney in Caley Division 1 while Aberdeen Wanderers’ game at Grangemouth was called due to Covid-related issues at the host club.

Ewan Boyd, the Caithness head coach, was delighted with his team’s try bonus  43-3 win at home to Hillfoots.

He said: “This is just the start we wanted. After nearly 18 months without a game it was an amazingly good game of rugby with a bit of spice in front of a very appreciative Millbank crowd.”

Orkney launched their campaign on the road with a hard fought 24-12 win on the road at Blairgowrie where they also picked up a try bonus point to the delight of president and coach Garry Coltherd.

He said: “Our scrum and lineout performed well. We weren’t the polished article but after such a long break that was to be expected. A win on the road is always acceptable.”

The Orkney tries were attributed to Liam Moor, his first for the club, Scott Russell (2),and Graham Poke.

Moray edge Mackie in Caley 2 North

In the much anticipated clash in Caley 2 North between Moray and Mackie FP’s in Elgin, the home came through 20-14 in tough but entertaining encounter.

Cameron Hughes, Moray’s new head coach, was pleased to have got off to a winning start and said: “We played well but left a few tries out there.”

Mackie president Neil Foster said: “We were disappointed but were up against a well drilled Moray team. I like to think we will both be in contention for the title at the end of the season.”

The Moray tries were scored by Archie Duncan, Rory Miller and Connor McWilliam, while Mikey Muir and Dave Smith touched down for Mackie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]