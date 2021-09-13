Rugby: Tough day at the office for Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians

Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians were both beaten in their respective league games in the Premiership and National League 2.

While it is very early in the season, it is clear both camps have work do if they are to be serious competitors in structures where little quarter is given.

Grammar, in their first outing of the season, looked badly off the pace against a Glasgow Hawks side who really should have won by more than 28-8, given the amount of possession they enjoyed against a Grammar side who picked up a number of injuries, including new centre Mark New who scored on his debut.

Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor conceded his team looked ring rusty in their first competitive game, having had to abandon last week’s game against Edinburgh Accies due to a Covid outbreak in the squad.

He said: “We’ll need to improve on this performance.

“We were off the pace for most of the game, we’ve not met opposition of this quality in our warm up games.”

Two Grammar players were yellow carded, including joint captain Tom Aplin in the second minute of the game for a deliberate knock on, followed later in the half by stand off Ali Addy for a high tackle.

Despite being outplayed for most of the half the visitors took the lead with a well taken penalty from Aplin and then after conceding two tries to trail 14-3 clawed themselves back into the game with a New try right on the stroke of half time to turnaround only 14-8 down.

Hawks continued to dominate in the second period but only managed to score a further 14 points to which the Rubislaw side had no reply. Sam Knudson enjoyed a good game when he came on a replacement for Addy.

Grammar will be on the road again on Saturday when they travel to Ayrshire where they meet Marr.

In the meantime at Countesswells, Gordonians were suffering a second consecutive defeat of the season to Dumfries Saints who were more accurate in their delivery and execution, although once again new head coach James Greenwood saw potential in his side who lost 27-12.

He said: “We are on a steep learning curve but make no mistake this was a very good Dumfries side who were more focused than us, but it’s early days and there is certainly no need to hit the panic button.

“A win at Falkirk next Saturday would settle us down nicely.”

Gordonians got off to the worst possible start, conceding a try in only two minutes when centre Robert Lee raced over the home line for a try converted by stand off Jack Steele.

Gordonians hit back in six minutes when winger David Troup returned the compliment although Sean Mills was unable to add the extras.

Dumfries then took over, enjoying a purple patch scoring 20 points to lead 27-5 at the break. Their scores coming from two Steele penalties and tries from winger Euan Laverty, flanker Ryan Cruickshank both converted by Steele.

Gordonians were a vastly improved side in the second half, not only curtailing the Dumfries attack but able to make a try and conversion by way of inroads into the visitors lead. Lock Finn Lennox touched down while Mills kicked the conversion to make the final score 27 – 12.