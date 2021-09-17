Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Grammar signing Carwyn Walker relishing chance to test himself at Premiership level

By Jamie Durent
September 17, 2021, 11:45 am
New Aberdeen Grammar signing Carwyn Walker.
New Aberdeen Grammar signing Carwyn Walker feels his switch to Rubislaw has rekindled his love for rugby again.

Walker made the switch from Aberdeen Wanderers this summer, a club where he had been since he was a child.

He was one of several new additions made by head coach Ali O’Connor over the summer, with Walker strengthening Grammar’s forward options.

“I was looking to take a break from rugby but the stars aligned perfectly,” said Walker. “Ali asked me if I wanted to come down and train and see how it went.

“I fell back in love with rugby again. It was a new challenge and something to work towards. I’m really enjoying it again.

“I’d been with Wanderers since I was a schoolkid, a long time. I think it was about time I challenged myself with something new.

Carwyn Walker left Aberdeen Wanderers for Aberdeen Grammar in the summer.

“There was a lot of anxiety about making the transition. I was training here for a few weeks before I let the players know.

“I let the players know first and I was really worried but they couldn’t have been more supportive if I asked. They’ve all said it was the right decision and they’re looking forward to coming down for my first home game.”

The move represents a step up for Walker, getting the taste of Premiership rugby for the first time with Grammar.

He has been made to feel welcome at Rubislaw but the challenge now for the second row is to force himself into the starting 15.

Walker added: “It’s the freedom to express myself the way I want to. I like playing hard and I like playing physical. It was a new level I hadn’t experienced before.

“It’s much tougher and harder to put your mark on things but it’s something I’d like to work towards.

“North-east rugby is a tighter community than other parts of Scotland, so it was nice to have some familiar faces to come down to and have a chat, rather than just a brand new team.”

After a delayed start to the season, Grammar got their campaign underway last weekend with a 28-8 defeat at Glasgow Hawks.

Walker missed the game due to a niggling back problem but hopes to be ready for Saturday’s trip to Marr.

He added: “As a team we’ve spoken about competing in the Premiership and there’s no reason we can’t be up there with some of the best teams.

“For myself I just want to contribute as positively as possible and help the team towards that.

“When I first came down there was no clear distinction between firsts and seconds and it was crazy to me to think we’ve got so many boys that could pull on a first 15 jersey.”

