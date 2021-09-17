Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Rugby

Davie Carson confident Highland will respond strongly to criticism when they host Heriot’s Blues

By Andy Skinner
September 17, 2021, 11:45 am
Davie Carson.
Davie Carson.

Highland head coach Davie Carson has called for his side to get back to basics when they host Heriot’s Blues in National 1 this weekend.

The Inverness outfit have fallen to defeat in their opening two matches, with last weekend’s 43-3 loss at Kelso prompting some strong words from Carson.

The Highland head coach took issue with the attitude shown by his players on the day, saying his side was “barely recognisable” from previous successful campaigns.

Having been encouraged by the response shown by his players in training this week, Carson is confident of an improved display at Canal Park.

Carson said: “We had a good session on Tuesday to clear the air with everyone, and they worked really hard for an hour and a half.

“The result takes care of itself if you work really hard, put the effort in and use the head. It’s just what we need to do.

Davie Carson.

“The performance on Saturday is key for myself, Brian Bell and the coaches.

“The performances have not been great, and the structure has not been great compared to what we have trained at.

“It’s just about executing under pressure, that’s what sport is all about. It’s all right when you are running through unopposed, but when the pressure is on you have got to execute the skills.

“A performance we can move forward from and build on is essential this week, and we will see what happens with the scoreboard.”

Carson knows a difficult challenge lies in wait for his side this weekend, with Heriot’s having defeated Cartha Queen’s Park 59-0 last week having opened the campaign with a tightly-contested 26-15 loss to Melrose.

He added: “It’s going to be a really tough game for us. At home we always feel we will have an advantage, although I think Heriot’s were the only side that beat us at home and away the last time we played so they will be coming up quite confident.

“It’s a tough division we are in, but we just need to get that first win under our belt and we will hopefully get a bit of momentum going.”

Stuart MacDonald-Butler.

Highland will welcome a number of experienced players back on Saturday, with Lewis Sinclair, Stuart MacDonald Butler, Rory Cross and Johnny Milton all in contention, while Stevie Murray is also nearing a return.

Carson added: “There have been quite a lot of changes. We had quite a settled side for two or three years, but we have had quite a few new guys come in.

“Of the eight starting in the pack, five were new to it and new to this level as well.

“We need to give them a bit of time just to get up to speed with National 1 rugby.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]