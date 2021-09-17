Rugby: Orkney face early test of Caledonia championship credentials

Orkney face an early test of their title credentials in Kirkwall tomorrow when they meet Dunfermline in Caledonia One.

Dunfermline have made it two wins out of two outings, scoring 52 points in the process, but Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd is confident the islanders would be up for the Fife challenge.

He said: “After such a long lay-off, you are never sure of the strength of the opposition but I am sure Dunfermline will be among the title contenders.

“We have trained well and have a number of experienced players back in the paddock bidding for selection.

“We are also lucky to have two sponsors for each of our home games. The whole island is excited about our first home game.”

📣WHAT’S ON at Orkney RFC this week? On Saturday 18th, both senior teams are in action at 12pm at Picky, with the Dragons hosting Inverness C.D. on the centre pitch & the 1st XV playing Dunfermline on the outfield. 📋See below for the complete list⤵️https://t.co/3MfORJty7a pic.twitter.com/l1gPnOIVaX — Orkney RFC (@OrkneyRFC) September 14, 2021

Caithness, fierce rivals of the Orcadians, are also relishing a crack at the title and like Orkney both their teams have made winning starts.

The first team are at home to Aberdeen Wanderers, who launched their campaign with a 34-26 win against Blairgowrie last weekend at Groats Road.

“We always fancy ourselves to win at home but will be taking one game at a time. We are in a good place in terms of player availability,” said Ewan Boyd, the Caithness coach.

In the same division Ellon will be keen to improve on their 32-32 draw at home to Grangemouth Stags when they take on Blairgowrie in Perthshire.

In Caledonia North Two, leaders Moray travel to Invergordon where they meet Ross Sutherland in their first away trip of the season but bolstered by two fine wins at home.

“We have players back from injury and work commitments and looking forward to the challenge of a game on the road,” said head coach Cameron Hughes.

Aberdeen Grammar seconds host a game at Rubislaw against Banff, while Highland’s second-string are at home to Aberdeenshire.

In Caledonia North Three, Gordonians seconds entertain Shetland and Kinloss Eagles are at home to Garioch.

The newly-formed Highland thirds have a noon start for their game with Caithness’ seconds at Canal Park in Caledonia North Four.