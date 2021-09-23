Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Rugby

First full house at Murrayfield since Covid-19 for November’s Springbok test

By Steve Scott
September 23, 2021, 4:56 pm
Scotland's last home game with fans was the 2020 Six Nations win over France.
Scotland’s autumn test against South Africa is sold out and another against Australia is heading that way as full crowds are set to return to BT Murrayfield in November.

Scotland host the world champions, fresh from their series victory over the British and Irish Lions, on November 13. It will be the first 67,000 capacity crowd at Murrayfield since the game against France in March 2020.

No fans have attended Scotland’s Murrayfield internationals since then due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A quarter-capacity crowd was permitted for the Lions’ game against Japan in June.

‘Great news’ for Townsend

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said it was “great news” to learn Murrayfield would, be full to capcity again.

“It always lifts the team when they know they will be playing in front of full crowd. It means so much more that our fans are back supporting us for what will be a real test against the current World Champions.

“We have missed being able to represent our country in front of family, friends and our loyal supporters who have backed the team from their living rooms in recent months.

“All four matches this autumn present us with an exciting and different challenge. As a group we are looking forward to maintaining our progression, in front of our home fans.”

Wallabies’ game close to capacity

A likmited number of fans attended the Lions test against Japan in the summer.

So far 62,000 seats have now been sold for the Autumn Nations Series game against Australia on Sunday November 7.

Tickets are still available for Scotland’s other Autumn Nations Series fixtures. They are against Tonga (Saturday 30 October) and Japan (Saturday 20 November).

Scottish Rugby stress that they continue to work with the Scottish Government as they have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supporters can be reassured that all relevant safety and security measures will be in place. We will ensure BT Murrayfield continues to be a safe venue to visit,” they said.

 

