Gordonians player-president Matthew Brechin insists future is bright for his club despite tough start

Gordonians president Matthew Brechin insists his club is taking a pragmatic long-term perspective after starting the new season with three straight defeats.

The Aberdeen side lost 40-26 at Falkirk last weekend, but Brechin, who also plays for the first XV, is far from concerned.

He said: “We’ve changed quite a bit in the last year and what I would say is that we have a fantastic talent pool.

“We are an amateur club, but one where players will be given the opportunity to go places, challenge each other and be part of a fun and competitive environment.

“It is an exciting time at the club and I’m hugely proud of the work our director of rugby and coaches have done. We’ve got 35 to 40 players fighting for a place in the first team every week.

“We’ve got a young squad and for many of them this is the time they have played senior rugby.”

Following losses to GHK, Dumfries Saints and Falkirk, Gordonians have home advantage for the next two weekends, starting with tomorrow’s National League 2 match against Kirkcaldy at Countesswells.

Brechin remains optimistic.

He said: “On paper the results so far don’t look good and the heavy loss at GHK on the first day was an abomination, but against Dumfries Saints and especially last week at Falkirk there were positive signs.

“The players are getting used to adult rugby and we can watch games back and see the structures we’ve been working on being put into practice.

“We hope it will click soon, and this weekend would be ideal, but the mood at the club is nothing but positive as we believe in the path we’ve taken.”

Brechin, 34, is a rare breed in the game in having a playing role as well as his off-field duties as president.

The former secretary says switching between the two roles has not been an issue since succeeding Jim Sugden last year.

He said: “I’m nearly 18 months into this role, but I’d been working alongside Jim and sharing in many of his duties before taking over from him.

“It’s great to be involved with the club and see it nearly drop out the leagues to starting all over again and work back to where we are now.

“My playing role is completely separate to what I do in the background and I keep both roles at arms’ length. When I’m on the pitch either in a game or training then I am there as a player.

“If there’s something where my input as a committee member is needed then of course I’ll offer it, but when I turn up for training or a game, it’s Jim Greenwood’s responsibility, not mine.”