Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Rugby

Gordonians player-president Matthew Brechin insists future is bright for his club despite tough start

By Paul Third
September 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Sean Mills running with the ball for Gordonians.
Sean Mills running with the ball for Gordonians.

Gordonians president Matthew Brechin insists his club is taking a pragmatic long-term perspective after starting the new season with three straight defeats.

The Aberdeen side lost 40-26 at Falkirk last weekend, but Brechin, who also plays for the first XV, is far from concerned.

He said: “We’ve changed quite a bit in the last year and what I would say is that we have a fantastic talent pool.

“We are an amateur club, but one where players will be given the opportunity to go places, challenge each other and be part of a fun and competitive environment.

“It is an exciting time at the club and I’m hugely proud of the work our director of rugby and coaches have done. We’ve got 35 to 40 players fighting for a place in the first team every week.

“We’ve got a young squad and for many of them this is the time they have played senior rugby.”

Following losses to GHK, Dumfries Saints and Falkirk, Gordonians have home advantage for the next two weekends, starting with tomorrow’s National League 2 match against Kirkcaldy at Countesswells.

Brechin remains optimistic.

He said: “On paper the results so far don’t look good and the heavy loss at GHK on the first day was an abomination, but against Dumfries Saints and especially last week at Falkirk there were positive signs.

“The players are getting used to adult rugby and we can watch games back and see the structures we’ve been working on being put into practice.

“We hope it will click soon, and this weekend would be ideal, but the mood at the club is nothing but positive as we believe in the path we’ve taken.”

Brechin, 34, is a rare breed in the game in having a playing role as well as his off-field duties as president.

The former secretary says switching between the two roles has not been an issue since succeeding Jim Sugden last year.

He said: “I’m nearly 18 months into this role, but I’d been working alongside Jim and sharing in many of his duties before taking over from him.

“It’s great to be involved with the club and see it nearly drop out the leagues to starting all over again and work back to where we are now.

“My playing role is completely separate to what I do in the background and I keep both roles at arms’ length. When I’m on the pitch either in a game or training then I am there as a player.

“If there’s something where my input as a committee member is needed then of course I’ll offer it, but when I turn up for training or a game, it’s Jim Greenwood’s responsibility, not mine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]