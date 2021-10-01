Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Orkney and Caithness go head to head in crucial Caley 1 fixture

By Jack Nixon
October 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Orkney host Caithness in a luchtime kickoff

The far north of Scotland’s longest-established rugby derby will take place tomorrow in Kirkwall where Orkney will host nearest neighbours Caithness.

The vital Caley Division 1 game  could go a long way to settling the promotion issues in the top Caledonian league.

For visitors Caithness, formed in 1962, away trips usually mean long bus journeys south by coach, involving an overnight stay in some cases, but tomorrow’s trip will be one with a difference.

Head coach Ewan Boyd said: “For starters we’ll be home the same day, although in the early days of the fixture my father’s vintage flew in and out from from Castletown in the “paraffin budgie”.

“Since then we have made the trip in a range of fishing boats and ferries, bringing back memories for many of the players, but once we get there nothing will have changed, and we’ll have another tough contest on our hands.

“It’s a great fixture in which no quarter is asked or given, but once it’s over we’ll experience good old fashioned Orkney hospitality, notwithstanding the result.”

Orkney came into existence in 1966 and, with home advantage, will be favourites to win on their own patch, but have been warned by club president Garry Coltherd not to take anything for granted.

He said: “We are still upset about Glenrothes not travelling last week, and will have a point to make.

“Although we are as yet unbeaten, we can expect Caithness to provide stern opposition They will have ambitions of their own, but at the end of the game we’ll still be the best of neighbours and friends.”

The game kicks off by mutual agreement at 12.30pm.

In the only other game in the division, unbeaten Aberdeen Wanderers travel to Grangemouth, boosted by the words of their director of rugby Russell Arthur, who said: “I am happy with our start and our style of play. They have a good mindset, and we’ll push all the way. It’s a long season, but I have no doubts about their ability to stay the course.”

In Caley 2 North, Banff host 2nd Highland and Aberdeenshire are at home to Ross Sutherland.

