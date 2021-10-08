Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Osugo targets rare away victory as Gordonians bid to get back to winning ways

By Paul Third
October 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Gordonians captain Danny Osugo

Gordonians captain Danny Osugo is hoping the pain of defeat can motivate his side to record a rare away win in National 2 this weekend.

The Dons missed the chance to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season when they were beaten 20-8 by Hamilton Bulls at Countesswells last weekend.

Osugo knows the defeat to Bulls, who moved off the bottom of the division with their win in Aberdeen, was a huge opportunity missed.

He said: “The Hamilton game was very frustrating. I know you have to play rugby in all types of weather, but the conditions suited them and not us in terms of the two teams’ respective skillsets.

“We played straight into their hands. We had enough opportunities of our own during the game, but, like an arm wrestle or a coin toss, it didn’t go our way.”

Defeat last week leaves Gordonians in 11th place ahead of tomorrow’s trip to 10th-placed Glasgow Academicals, who won 32-10 at Falkirk last weekend.

Away wins have been hard to come by for the Aberdeen side since winning promotion to National 2, with their only win on the road in the 2019-20 campaign coming in their final game before play was postponed due to the Covid outbreak – a 22-19 win at GHK on March 13, 2020.

Osugo knows the importance of taking points away from Countesswells.

He said: “For us, even before the pandemic, we struggled on the road to pick up points in National 2.

“If we can pick up a point or two that would be great, but to win on the road would be huge for us in terms of the confidence it would give the team.

“We have a lot of respect for Accies as they had a great result the other week. Falkirk are no mugs, but Accies blew them away, so we know we’re in for another tough game.

“But it is an important match for us. The great thing about rugby is that when you have a disappointment like we had last week, you don’t have to wait long for a chance to put it right.

“That’s what we will be trying to do this weekend. We’ll go to their place and try to play expansive rugby.”

